🧠Satanic Mind Mapping: Color Programming [Masters Mahan Episode #12]

The major mistake that therapists make when trying to heal Luciferian ritualized abuse is that they believe that somewhere within the victim is the “real person” and that all the rest are merely subordinate alters. While it is true that the individual’s spirit-within holds the pure mind of the person, if the elements that make up the person’s physical personality are fractured from birth, then the personality is fractured. Many of these fractures have been built into full-blown personalities with separate memories. Thus there is no single “real physical personality.” It is more like a mirror that has been broken.



Mapping a mind is necessary before it can be successfully controlled. You can think of it very much like a land surveyor or landlord setting up the boundaries on real estate (sub-dividing it) before renting the space out to different tenants. The symbol is perfectly accurate. The goal is to turn the human mind into an apartment building with various rooms and floors for different personalities or tenants. Some might know their neighbors and others might sense their fellow tenants through the walls, ceilings or floors but never actually meet.



One common form of programing used to mind control people is Color Programing. Since we are seeing so much of this one in the public right now, let’s start with it.

This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering.

If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing.



We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.

~ Show Notes, Episode #12