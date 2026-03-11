Urban Odyssey

🧠Satanic Mind Mapping: Color Programming [Masters Mahan Episode #12]

One common form of programing used to mind control people is Color Programing. Since we are seeing so much of this one in the public right now, let’s examine it in detail.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Mar 11, 2026

The major mistake that therapists make when trying to heal Luciferian ritualized abuse is that they believe that somewhere within the victim is the “real person” and that all the rest are merely subordinate alters. While it is true that the individual’s spirit-within holds the pure mind of the person, if the elements that make up the person’s physical personality are fractured from birth, then the personality is fractured. Many of these fractures have been built into full-blown personalities with separate memories. Thus there is no single “real physical personality.” It is more like a mirror that has been broken.

Mapping a mind is necessary before it can be successfully controlled. You can think of it very much like a land surveyor or landlord setting up the boundaries on real estate (sub-dividing it) before renting the space out to different tenants. The symbol is perfectly accurate. The goal is to turn the human mind into an apartment building with various rooms and floors for different personalities or tenants. Some might know their neighbors and others might sense their fellow tenants through the walls, ceilings or floors but never actually meet.

One common form of programing used to mind control people is Color Programing. Since we are seeing so much of this one in the public right now, let’s start with it.

This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering.
If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing.

We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.
~ Show Notes, Episode #12

Free Copy of the Masters Mahan Podcast Companion Guide

This is a free guide which both functions as a written form of the show along with a few extra thoughts, notes and resources designed to help you better understand the material:

The Masters Mahan Podcast Companion Guide - Urban;thomas Wolfe
6.27MB ∙ PDF file
Download
This is the second version updated to the most recent episode #25 - Demons 103.
Download

Episode References

See the CKLN Mind Control Series: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/ckln-mc

Recommended Reading (Articles by Stove)

🍳Stove's Food for Thought

On Demonic Mind Control

Dick Johnson
·
August 6, 2025
On Demonic Mind Control

The Limitations of Magic in Mind Control

The Limitations of Magic in Mind Control

Dick Johnson
·
December 8, 2024
Defence Against the Dark Arts

Defence Against the Dark Arts

Dick Johnson
·
June 26, 2024
🍳Stove's Food for Thought

The Language of Magic

Dick Johnson
·
January 7, 2025
The Language of Magic

🍳Stove's Food for Thought

Black Magic

Dick Johnson
·
December 28, 2024
Black Magic

Color Programming: Color Meanings

You can see the full album with other colors on Imgur here: https://imgur.com/a/Gk5km8t

Series Links

This is Episode 12 of the Masters Mahan (Remastered) Podcast

Series Directory: https://linktr.ee/mastersmahan

Audio Podcast Source Listing: https://masters-mahan.captivate.fm/

Supercuts (Multiple Episode Mini-Series)

Into the Darkness: An Introduction to Luciferianism & Elite Occultism [MMP EPS 1-4]

Into the Darkness: An Introduction to Luciferianism & Elite Occultism [MMP EPS 1-4]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 23, 2025
Principals of Satanic Human Control & Enslavement (aka the MkUltra / Monarch Program) [MMP EPS 5-10]

Principals of Satanic Human Control & Enslavement (aka the MkUltra / Monarch Program) [MMP EPS 5-10]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 19, 2025
🩸The 13 Illuminati Bloodlines & The Judas Clause [MMP EPS 13-16]

🩸The 13 Illuminati Bloodlines & The Judas Clause [MMP EPS 13-16]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 20, 2025
🪄An Introduction to Luciferian "Spells" & "Spell Casting" [Masters Mahan Episode #18]

🪄An Introduction to Luciferian "Spells" & "Spell Casting" [Masters Mahan Episode #18]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 26, 2025
The Catcher in the Rye & Armageddon Programming [MMP EPS 19-21]

The Catcher in the Rye & Armageddon Programming [MMP EPS 19-21]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 24, 2025
The Science of Asset Control & Information Management [MMP EPS 22 & 23]

The Science of Asset Control & Information Management [MMP EPS 22 & 23]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 22, 2025
