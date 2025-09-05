💀Demonology, The Nature of Hell & Life AFTER Death Explained [MMP EPS 24-26]

Dive deep into the esoteric and the arcane with episodes 24, 25, and 26 of the Masters Mahan Podcast. This comprehensive deep-dive explores the foundational principles of demonology, the true nature of fallen angels, and the intricate hierarchy of Lucifer's kingdom.

Discover why the conventional understanding of Hell as a fiery pit is a deliberate misdirection. We'll unravel the reality of the afterlife, presenting Hell as a meticulously organized, bureaucratic system designed for temptation and distraction, eerily similar to corporate structures like Costco or an endless, deceptive amusement park like Disneyland.

We explore how demonic forces influence humanity through temptation and manipulation, using real-world examples to illustrate their tactics. Further, we pull back the curtain on the occult's darkest secrets, including the methods used by elites to make pacts with dark forces. Learn about the historical precedent for these practices, from the ancient Roman Bacchanalia cult to the chilling initiation rituals of modern secret societies. Finally, we expose the secret signs and symbols of these pacts, such as the infamous "black eye," a mark worn by many who have allegedly journeyed to the other side and back.

This is not just a theoretical discussion; it's an unveiling of the spiritual warfare that shapes our world. Forearmed is forewarned.

Video Chapters / Timestamps

00:00:00 Demons 101 (A Primer) [24] 00:09:32 The Nature of Hell: A Demonic Bureaucracy 00:23:11 How Demons Spy On & Tempt Humanity 00:40:11 Demons 102 (Life AFTER Death Explained) [25] 00:55:52 The Hollywood Initiation: A Modern Parallel 01:21:06 Demons 103 Eyes Wide Shut: The Occult's Darkest Secrets [26] 01:32:33 The Ancient Roman Bacchanalia Cult 01:53:29 How The Elite Make Pacts With Lucifer 02:08:00 The Mark of Initiation 02:20:18 Conclusion

On the Black Eye Club

Other Supercuts (in Order)

Watch the Live Premiere Stream for #26

Show Notes

Episode #24 - Demons 101 (a Primer)

The Devil has a real kingdom. It exists on the Spiritual plane but it is as real for those who inhabit it as is the physical world that you and I live in here and now. It is nothing like modern religions portray it. Demons are nothing more than fallen angels, as such, they too were made in the image of God and look like we do, but they are liars just like their master-demon Lucifer is a liar, and so they prefer to appear in disguise. Their favorite disguises resemble something “beastly” because they know, when they look in the mirror that they are looking back at the face of God. Since all of us have to interact with demons from time to time, it is useful to understand how they try and destroy us. Let's step into the darkness together and explore this topic... you will be glad to stop being ignorant. If you want to "watch" this episode as a video-podcast, our "brother-in-arms" Urban has done that for you. Here's the link: https://rumble.com/v6mf3ml-demons-101-a-primer.html?e9s=src_v1_upp (Dude! I'm so proud of you!!!! Thank you and God Bless your efforts!) This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering. If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing. We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode. (https://masters-mahan.captivate.fm/episode/ep-24-demons-101-a-primer)

Episode #25 - Demons 102, More Information

This is part 2 on the reality of Demons in our modern world and how they work to undermine you and yours. It is important that Part 1 (ep. 24) be understood before proceeding to Part 2 (this episode). Previously we discussed the fallen angels known on earth as Demons. There is a lot of misinformation out there about them because that is the way liars like it. They have to hide behind their lies because the truth is too empowering to those they wish to manipulate and too painful for them to machinate on. They want to keep us from focusing on their plans. We have seen how red flag events, and bread and circuses have been used from the start to focus us on the wrong things and to waste our time on amusement and basic comforts. It is no different when it comes to demons and actually it is no different when it comes hell and our after life. Let's explore Part 2 now. This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering. If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing. We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode. (https://masters-mahan.captivate.fm/episode/ep-25-demons-102-more-on-the-topic)

Episode #26 - Demons 103: Eyes Wide Shut (The Final Wreckening)

In this episode we conclude our trilogy on Demons, how they operate, and how elites interact with them in reality. Here we finally answer the question, "How do the Luciferians interact with Satan in person?" How does one live with "one eye blind" or "eyes wide shut"? Also check out the great research of our "brother-in-arms," Urban (Masters Mahan) on YouTube. This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering. If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing. We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode. (https://masters-mahan.captivate.fm/episode/ep-26-demons-103-the-final-wreckening)

See Also

