🌾The Catcher in the Rye & 💥Armageddon Programming [Masters Mahan #19-21]

I highly encourage people to see the full three episode(s) which include a deeper analysis for how Neurolinguistic Programming and Hypno-triggering are used to setup repetitive (and thereby learned) logic. This type of programming relies on the subconscious repetitive logic becoming so expected, that the victim will respond to the associated trigger in a dissociated way.

The Eight Steps of Human Hypnosis / Mass Brainwashing

Show Notes

Masters Mahan Podcast

Episode #19 - The Catcher in the Lie: Spell Casting Expounded

Spells are very important in Luciferianism. In our last episode we illustrated how spells are used in society to build our inner mythologies. If you are one of those who can’t help but wonder what in the world is happening to our communities right now, you should know that in part it is due to decades of spell casting that is starting to “come true” worldwide, including in the Middle East. While we support the Jewish right to gather in the land of Israel, we do not support ramping up for war on either side. One of the major spells that has been cast on American Christians is the spell that they must be true to Jewish plans and plots at any cost in order to be true to the Bible. Anything less is anti-shemitism. This is a spell, so you had better wake up because Christianity’s God has declared, “Blessed are the peace makers for they will be called the true children of God.” The rest are but dogs and sinners at the gate. To better illuminate how all these spells were, and are being, cast on you, we will use Jerome David Salinger’s one hit book, “The Catcher in Rye” over two episodes. It is hoped that the lessons learned here will aid you in seeing how occultists continue to use spells on you today. Hold On, Star Child, here we go! Quack, Quack, Bang, Bang! This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering. If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing. We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.

Episode #20 - Armageddon Programming: Part I

In our last two episodes we built on our introduction to spell casting. First, by examining the first half of JD Salinger’s one hit wonder book “the Catcher in the Rye.” While it is true that we could have picked more modern examples, it is actually more important to build a base of understanding since today we have fallen so far down Alice’s rabbit hole that we have actually reached the Emerald City of the Queen of Hearts! Today we live in pastiche. While most modern bimbos and numb nuts don’t realize it, we have actually reached the final stages of pastiche from which nothing but a dangerous douse of reality can free us. This is part 1 of 2. But no fears, modern examples will be cuming... (stop that!) Our brother-in-arms, Urban8499, has truncated this lengthy episode for those with ADHD (look.... a moose... and squirrel!) and is another wonderful resource for those wanting to be freed through truth. Find him on many platforms. This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering. If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing. We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.

Episode #21 - Armageddon Programming: Part II: 💥The Big Bang

We have spent an inordinate amount of time studying J.D. Salinger’s one hit worldwide best selling book, “The Catcher in the Rye”, using it as an example to explain how media, in all forms, has been used for more than half a century to control the way we think in order to push a willing slavery agenda on us. The anti-christs, the Jewish Mafia, and pseudo-Christians among us today always broadcast their goals early. We would be smart to hear them now while we can still change course. We don’t have much time to change course... Also check out the great research of Urban here. (Dude, keep it up!) This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering. If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing. We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.

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Pike’s Letter to Mazzini

Myron Fagan mentions the letter in his 1967 Vinyl Record Expose of the UN/CFR, meaning the letter must have been in existence / fabricated no later than 1967. If the letter is fake, the predictions being made in 1967 for what’s happening today in 2026 is still worth digging into in my opinion.

“The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by the “agentur” of the “Illuminati” between the political Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World. The war must be conducted in such a way that Islam (the Moslem Arabic World) and political Zionism(the State of Israel) mutually destroy each other. Meanwhile the other nations, once more divided on this issue will be constrained to fight to the point of complete physical, moral, spiritual and economical exhaustion... We shall unleash the Nihilists and the atheists, and we shall provoke a formidable social cataclysm which in all its horror will show clearly to the nations the effect of absolute atheism, origin of savagery and of the most bloody turmoil. Then everywhere, the citizens, obliged to defend themselves against the world minority of revolutionaries, will exterminate those destroyers of civilization, and the multitude, disillusioned with Christianity, whose deistic spirits will from that moment be without compass or direction, anxious for an ideal, but without knowing where to render its adoration, will receive the true light through the universal manifestation of the pure doctrine of Lucifer, brought finally out in the public view. This manifestation will result from the general reactionary movement which will follow the destruction of Christianity and atheism, both conquered and exterminated at the same time.” (Albert Pike to Giuseppe Mazzini, purported to be from 1871, but is no more recent than 1967 with Myron Fagan’s Vinyl Recording)

Sources & Links

JD Salinger Enc. Brit. - https://www.britannica.com/biography/J-D-Salinger

Odd Life of Salinger - https://www.the-independent.com/arts-entertainment/books/features/jd-salinger-life-catcher-in-rye-books-anniversary-franny-zooey-raise-high-roof-beam-john-lennon-a8699026.html

CIC Ties / Nazi Germany - https://constantinereport.com/why-so-reclusive-j-d-salinger-in-nazi-germany-cia-mind-control-zionism/

Nazi Germany Kinsey - https://www.sott.net/article/245075-Alfred-Kinsey-coverup-Sexologist-Kinsey-Uses-A-Nazi-Pedophile-To-Defame-The-Greatest-Generation

Dantalian Jones Hypnosis - https://mega.nz/folder/MjVySaKa#P8W4939iCFhpWpOYPztxjw

James Carner McDonalds Video - https://rumble.com/v5o2gb2-mcdonalds-human-dna-controversy.html?e9s=src_v1_upp Finkelstein Interview - https://rumble.com/v5425ac-interview-with-rabbi-abraham-finkelstein.html?e9s=src_v1_upp Rosenthal Interview - https://mega.nz/file/R6EW0Sza#vsuQambH9nn96m8L-yusxF2U2P8ZKfSWMarKpTVek1Y

https://www.litcharts.com/lit/the-catcher-in-the-rye/themes/phoniness

https://rare.us/rare-media/entertainment-and-culture/catcher-and-the-rye-conspiracy-theories/

Theory of Armageddon Programming: https://theofficialurban.github.io/armageddon-plot/

Letter to Mazzini: https://drive.google.com/file/d/111h85c1ttmsD34jdFWiNuzsBRpnbKcmf/view?usp=drive_link

Myron Fagan / Albert Pike: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnqQ6bZcXt9E6mZBt_9Jcy0xLLX9VZi8X

Chuck Swindoll, Jr: https://www.youtube.com/@chuckswindoll7792 KM Playlist: https://rumble.com/playlists/BHfeLXDeoHA

Svali Speaks: https://svalispeaksagain.wordpress.com/welcome/child-page/ 2024 Interview -



Spotify Playlist -

Freemason Initiation Thread:

Timestamps