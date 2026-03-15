Armageddon 2026 (Armageddon Programming Summary)

I highly encourage people to see the full three episode(s) which include a deeper analysis for how Neurolinguistic Programming and Hypno-triggering are used to setup repetitive (and thereby learned) logic. This type of programming relies on the subconscious repetitive logic becoming so expected, that the victim will respond to the associated trigger in a dissociated way.

Be sure to see the other linked posts and information included below:

Watch the Full Three-Part Mini-series

The mini-series consisting of three episodes is a full analysis of the Neurolinguistic Brainwashing in Cather in the Rye which is used to explain the Eight Steps of Hypnosis and how it relates to Armageddon Programming / Project Orion

Basic Definition for “Spells”

For those who dislike the connotation of the word ‘Hypnosis,’ think of it in the context of stepping into the shoes of the character. Making yourself step into the shoes of the protagonist. (Story / Mythology) - From Webster’s Encyclopedic Dictionary of the English Language

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Project Orion

Urban's Notes on Project Orion

Who are the “ Nihilists & the Atheists”

The following is a letter that that Albert Pike [supposedly] wrote to Giuseppe Mazzini in 1871 regarding a conspiracy involving three world wars, that were planned in an attempt to takeover the world. The Pike letter to Giuseppe Mazzini was on display in the British Museum Library in London until 1977. This letter has been claimed by many internet sites to reside in the British Library in London, which denies the letter exists.

Myron Fagan mentions the letter in his 1967 Vinyl Record Expose of the UN/CFR, meaning the letter must have been in existence / fabricated no later than 1967. If the letter is fake, the predictions being made in 1967 for what’s happening today in 2026 is still worth digging into in my opinion.

“The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by the “agentur” of the “Illuminati” between the political Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World. The war must be conducted in such a way that Islam (the Moslem Arabic World) and political Zionism(the State of Israel) mutually destroy each other. Meanwhile the other nations, once more divided on this issue will be constrained to fight to the point of complete physical, moral, spiritual and economical exhaustion... We shall unleash the Nihilists and the atheists, and we shall provoke a formidable social cataclysm which in all its horror will show clearly to the nations the effect of absolute atheism, origin of savagery and of the most bloody turmoil. Then everywhere, the citizens, obliged to defend themselves against the world minority of revolutionaries, will exterminate those destroyers of civilization, and the multitude, disillusioned with Christianity, whose deistic spirits will from that moment be without compass or direction, anxious for an ideal, but without knowing where to render its adoration, will receive the true light through the universal manifestation of the pure doctrine of Lucifer, brought finally out in the public view. This manifestation will result from the general reactionary movement which will follow the destruction of Christianity and atheism, both conquered and exterminated at the same time.” (Albert Pike to Giuseppe Mazzini, purported to be from 1871, but is no more recent than 1967 with Myron Fagan’s Vinyl Recording)

Super-Villain Scholars (Origins of Armageddon Programming)

See the documentary by America Rebooted for more information on how this came about.

Also see the Hydra of Succession Part(s) ONE and TWO

Svali Speaks (Fmr. Jesuit Programmer)

Svali’s Blog Entries: https://svalispeaksagain.wordpress.com/welcome/child-page/

Interviews Playlist

The Armageddon Script