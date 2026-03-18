Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

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Aaron Russo's Last Interview in 2006 - Rockefellers & One World Government

This is an interview that I have seen featured in many other films, documentaries and exposes, but haven't seen in full until now. This is an interview you won't want to miss. RIP to Aaron Russo.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Mar 18, 2026

In this historic final interview, award-winning filmmaker Aaron Russo (America: Freedom to Fascism) reveals his firsthand accounts with the global elite. From his early awakening to police corruption in Chicago to his private conversations with Nick Rockefeller 11 months before 9/11, Russo exposes the mechanism of control used by private central bankers to dismantle the U.S. Constitution.

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This interview serves as a definitive guide to understanding:

  • The transition from a free society to a digital surveillance state.

  • How the “Elite” view the general public as “serfs.”

  • The manipulation of social movements to increase the tax base.

  • The legal reality (or lack thereof) behind the Federal Income Tax.

  • The difference between a Democracy and a Constitutional Republic.

  • How the Federal Reserve uses inflation to destroy the middle class.

  • The ultimate goal of a cashless society and RFID chip integration.

  • Why the “War on Terror” is a war on the American people.

Rest in Peace, Aaron Russo (1943–2007). Your courage continues to inspire millions.

The Rockefeller Bloodline

This is a short segment from the Masters Mahan Podcast on the 13 Bloodlines.

🩸The 13 Illuminati Bloodlines & The Judas Clause [MMP Eps. #13-16]

🩸The 13 Illuminati Bloodlines & The Judas Clause [MMP Eps. #13-16]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Mar 14
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More on Bloodlines

The 13 Bloodlines identified by Fritz Springmeier are the newer, americanized offshoots of the older European Royal Lines / Papal Nobility which in turn originate (according to Leuren Moret) from the Zoroastrian Bloodlines.

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The 13 Zoroastrian/Papal Bloodlines (Black Nobility Bloodlines) By James Carner

The 13 Zoroastrian/Papal Bloodlines (Black Nobility Bloodlines) By James Carner

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 16, 2025
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The Illuminati Exposed: Aristocratic Bloodlines & The New World Order (Part 1)

The Illuminati Exposed: Aristocratic Bloodlines & The New World Order (Part 1)

Urban (theofficialurban)
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Mar 8
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Aristocratic Bloodlines (Pt. 2): The Great Reset & The Transhumanist Agenda

Aristocratic Bloodlines (Pt. 2): The Great Reset & The Transhumanist Agenda

Urban (theofficialurban)
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Mar 9
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Jesuit China

Rockefellers were instrumental in opening up the trade between the West and Communist China. The Li Bloodline has been connected to the Breakspeare / Fish / Dent Bloodline (Lancelot Dent)

The Dragon’s Broker: How the Dents and Breakspeares Delivered China to Rome

The Dragon’s Broker: How the Dents and Breakspeares Delivered China to Rome

James Carner
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November 30, 2025
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Dope, Inc.: Britain's Opium War Against the U.S.

Dope, Inc.: Britain's Opium War Against the U.S.

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July 9, 2025
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The Works of America Rebooted

Timestamps

00:00:00 The 9/11 "Phony" and the RFID Chip Agenda
00:08:15 Early Life: Standing Up to Police Corruption in Chicago
00:15:42 Moving to Hollywood & Producing "The Rose"
00:26:10 The IRS Experience: Realizing the System is a Fraud
00:39:50 Democracy vs. Republic: The Great Deception
00:54:20 Meeting Nick Rockefeller: The Elite Invitation
01:08:12 Rockefeller's 11-Month Warning Before 9/11
01:22:45 The "War on Terror" as a Permanent Control Mechanism
01:35:10 The Truth About Women’s Liberation and Taxing Families
01:48:30 The Federal Reserve: A Private Monopoly on Money
02:05:15 The Cashless Society and Total Population Control
02:18:40 America: Freedom to Fascism — The Documentary’s Impact
02:30:10 Final Words: A Call to Action for Future Generations

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