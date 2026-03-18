Aaron Russo's Last Interview in 2006 - Rockefellers & One World Government

In this historic final interview, award-winning filmmaker Aaron Russo (America: Freedom to Fascism) reveals his firsthand accounts with the global elite. From his early awakening to police corruption in Chicago to his private conversations with Nick Rockefeller 11 months before 9/11, Russo exposes the mechanism of control used by private central bankers to dismantle the U.S. Constitution.
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This interview serves as a definitive guide to understanding:
The transition from a free society to a digital surveillance state.
How the “Elite” view the general public as “serfs.”
The manipulation of social movements to increase the tax base.
The legal reality (or lack thereof) behind the Federal Income Tax.
The difference between a Democracy and a Constitutional Republic.
How the Federal Reserve uses inflation to destroy the middle class.
The ultimate goal of a cashless society and RFID chip integration.
Why the “War on Terror” is a war on the American people.
Rest in Peace, Aaron Russo (1943–2007). Your courage continues to inspire millions.
The Rockefeller Bloodline
This is a short segment from the Masters Mahan Podcast on the 13 Bloodlines.
More on Bloodlines
The 13 Bloodlines identified by Fritz Springmeier are the newer, americanized offshoots of the older European Royal Lines / Papal Nobility which in turn originate (according to Leuren Moret) from the Zoroastrian Bloodlines.
Jesuit China
Rockefellers were instrumental in opening up the trade between the West and Communist China. The Li Bloodline has been connected to the Breakspeare / Fish / Dent Bloodline (Lancelot Dent)
Also Recommended
The Works of America Rebooted
Timestamps
00:00:00 The 9/11 "Phony" and the RFID Chip Agenda
00:08:15 Early Life: Standing Up to Police Corruption in Chicago
00:15:42 Moving to Hollywood & Producing "The Rose"
00:26:10 The IRS Experience: Realizing the System is a Fraud
00:39:50 Democracy vs. Republic: The Great Deception
00:54:20 Meeting Nick Rockefeller: The Elite Invitation
01:08:12 Rockefeller's 11-Month Warning Before 9/11
01:22:45 The "War on Terror" as a Permanent Control Mechanism
01:35:10 The Truth About Women’s Liberation and Taxing Families
01:48:30 The Federal Reserve: A Private Monopoly on Money
02:05:15 The Cashless Society and Total Population Control
02:18:40 America: Freedom to Fascism — The Documentary’s Impact
02:30:10 Final Words: A Call to Action for Future Generations