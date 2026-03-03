Oligarchy: The Cancer in Human History (Webster Tarpley; July 14th, 1994)

To understand modern global politics, you must first understand the last 2,500 years of historical subversion. In this deep-dive briefing, Webster Tarpley explores the origins and persistence of the “oligarchical principle”—which he defines as a cancer in human history.

Tarpley traces how this organized evil has shifted its center of gravity through three major “metastases”:

The Ancient World: From the Babylonian Magi to the Cult of Apollo at Delphi, which functioned as the ancient world’s UN and primary intelligence bureau.

The Roman-Byzantine Period: The rise of Rome under the Oracle’s guidance and the totalitarian “reforms” of Emperor Diocletian, which laid the groundwork for European serfdom.

The Venetian and British Empires: The transfer of oligarchical power to the Venetian lagoon and eventually to the Bank of England.

Discover the startling similarities between the decrees of Emperor Diocletian and the modern United Nations bureaucracy, and learn why the “Long Night” of the Dark Ages was a calculated result of these oligarchical systems.

More on the Roman Apparatus

More on the Roman Apparatus

(Cosa Nostra, Our Thing; Who? The ROMAN THING)

