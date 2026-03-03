Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Bill Cooper's Porterville Lectures - Hours 6 through 9 (Porterville, CA; Summer 1997)

Please be sure to follow the Bill Cooper channel where this was sourced from.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Mar 03, 2026

Bill Cooper Documentary - The Hour of OUR Time

More by Bill Cooper

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.


Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 theofficialurban · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture