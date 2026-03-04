Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The New World Order: Infiltration Instead of Invasion (End Times Productions)

Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Mar 04, 2026

Mentored by Jesuits, Adam Weishaupt founded the Bavarian Illuminati in 1776 in Germany. The Illuminati was banned in 1780's but the infiltration was already underway in America. Their plan was forging straight ahead.

Lot has been said lately but none about Rome

Don’t be fooled, the Vatican Bank (The Institute for the Works of Religion) needs to be kept as clean as possible, it plays a central role in laundering all of the blood money from the cartels and mafias.

The Venetian Conspiracy: The Hidden Origins of the British Empire & Modern Science [Webster Tarpley]

The Venetian Conspiracy: The Hidden Origins of the British Empire & Modern Science [Webster Tarpley]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Feb 25
Read full story

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Refer a friend

Myron Fagan (Recordings Featured)

Myron Fagan’s News Bulletin Publications from the 60s

Google Drive

Asset Control & Information Management

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 theofficialurban · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture