The New World Order: Infiltration Instead of Invasion (End Times Productions)

Mentored by Jesuits, Adam Weishaupt founded the Bavarian Illuminati in 1776 in Germany. The Illuminati was banned in 1780's but the infiltration was already underway in America. Their plan was forging straight ahead.
Lot has been said lately but none about Rome
Don’t be fooled, the Vatican Bank (The Institute for the Works of Religion) needs to be kept as clean as possible, it plays a central role in laundering all of the blood money from the cartels and mafias.
The Venetian Conspiracy: The Hidden Origins of the British Empire & Modern Science [Webster Tarpley]
