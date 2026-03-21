🏰Mickey Mouse / Oz / DeMolay Programming + 🪄Luciferian "Spell" Casting [Masters Mahan Podcast Eps. #17-18]

⚠️Mature Content / Trigger Warning🔞

This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering. If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing.

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Urban’s Resources for SRA/TBMC/Monarch

Tons of free books, research material and links to other posts of note. Along with a directory of survivor testimony / interviews about their experiences.

Show Notes

Link(s):

Audio Podcast Source by Thomas Wolfe: https://masters-mahan.captivate.fm Shorts & Clips: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHezOD3TV7lljA4kfW3Ld3j9q Notes Section by Urban: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/

The Masters Mahan Podcast Notes & Companion Guide 15.9MB ∙ PDF file Download This is a small readable format version of the content in this show. Includes a few additional images, links and notes. Download

Episode #17 - Mickey Mouse Programming

This will be a difficult episode for some. We are not unsympathetic to this. We suspect that many have sensed it for a long time. One of the occults biggest tricks is to set up a hero among us, making him more than human, nearly a Demi-god, then once the mythology is strongly believed, they release the human dirt on the person to destroy hope. This is a subset of the Judas Clause. In this episode we will explore mind mapping, some predictive programming, and mind control known in the occult as Mickey Mouse Programming. This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering. If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing. We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.

Episode #18 - Spell Casting: An Introduction

Spells are very important in Luciferianism. We have delayed discussing them until now because it takes special eyes to see them. Spells help to build inner mythos in those they have been cast upon (namely you). They work on both the initiated and the uninitiated although they work much faster on the initiated. If you are one of those who can’t help but wonder what in the world is happening to our societies right now, you should know that in part it is due to decades of spell casting that is starting to “come true.” This is a primer introduction to prepare you for a deeper study to come. This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering. If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing. We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.

Episode(s) #19-21 Armageddon Programming + Catcher in the Rye

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Spell Casting

https://imgur.com/a/terms-from-masters-mahan-podcast-14l96ZS