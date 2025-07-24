The Catcher in the Rye & Armageddon Programming [MMP EPS 19-21]

Click Here for the Masters Mahan LinkTree Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Spells are very important in Luciferianism. In our last episode we illustrated how spells are used in society to build our inner mythologies.

If you are one of those who can't help but wonder what in the world is happening to our communities right now, you should know that in part it is due to decades of spell casting that is starting to "come true” worldwide, including in the Middle East. While we support the Jewish right to gather in the land of Israel, we do not support ramping up for war on either side. One of the major spells that has been cast on American Christians is the spell that they must be true to Jewish plans and plots at any cost in order to be true to the Bible. Anything less is anti-shemitism. This is a spell, so you had better wake up because Christianity’s God has declared, “Blessed are the peace makers for they will be called the true children of God.” The rest are but dogs and sinners at the gate.

To better illuminate how all these spells were, and are being, cast on you, we will use Jerome David Salinger's one hit book, "The Catcher in Rye" over two episodes.

It is hoped that the lessons learned here will aid you in seeing how occultists continue to use spells on you today. Hold On, Star Child, here we go! Quack, Quack, Bang, Bang!

This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering.

If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing.

We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.