Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Catcher in the Rye & Armageddon Programming [MMP EPS 19-21]

One of the more detailed lessons, this section includes a full breakdown of the Neuro-Linguistic Programming in JD Salinger's 'The Catcher in the Rye' along with 'Armageddon Programming'
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Jul 24, 2025

Click Here for the Masters Mahan LinkTree

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

New Graphical Overview of the 8 Steps of Hypnosis

Previous Parts

☠️Conspiracy, Occult & Esotericism

Principals of Satanic Human Control & Enslavement (aka the MkUltra / Monarch Program) [MMP EPS 5-10]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 19
Principals of Satanic Human Control & Enslavement (aka the MkUltra / Monarch Program) [MMP EPS 5-10]

Click Here to go to the Masters Mahan LinkTree

Read full story
☠️Conspiracy, Occult & Esotericism

🩸The 13 Illuminati Bloodlines & The Judas Clause [MMP EPS 13-16]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 20
🩸The 13 Illuminati Bloodlines & The Judas Clause [MMP EPS 13-16]

Click Here for the Masters Mahan LinkTree

Read full story

Next Part

☠️Conspiracy, Occult & Esotericism

The Science of Asset Control & Information Management [MMP EPS 22 & 23]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 22
The Science of Asset Control & Information Management [MMP EPS 22 & 23]

Click Here for the Masters Mahan LinkTree Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Read full story

Show Notes

Episode #19 - The Catcher in the Lie: Spell Casting Expounded

Spells are very important in Luciferianism. In our last episode we illustrated how spells are used in society to build our inner mythologies.

If you are one of those who can't help but wonder what in the world is happening to our communities right now, you should know that in part it is due to decades of spell casting that is starting to "come true” worldwide, including in the Middle East. While we support the Jewish right to gather in the land of Israel, we do not support ramping up for war on either side. One of the major spells that has been cast on American Christians is the spell that they must be true to Jewish plans and plots at any cost in order to be true to the Bible. Anything less is anti-shemitism. This is a spell, so you had better wake up because Christianity’s God has declared, “Blessed are the peace makers for they will be called the true children of God.” The rest are but dogs and sinners at the gate.

To better illuminate how all these spells were, and are being, cast on you, we will use Jerome David Salinger's one hit book, "The Catcher in Rye" over two episodes.

It is hoped that the lessons learned here will aid you in seeing how occultists continue to use spells on you today. Hold On, Star Child, here we go! Quack, Quack, Bang, Bang!

This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering.

If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing.

We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.

Sources

Episode #20 - Armageddon Programming: Part I

In our last two episodes we built on our introduction to spell casting. First, by examining the first half of JD Salinger’s one hit wonder book “the Catcher in the Rye.” While it is true that we could have picked more modern examples, it is actually more important to build a base of understanding since today we have fallen so far down Alice’s rabbit hole that we have actually reached the Emerald City of the Queen of Hearts! Today we live in pastiche.

While most modern bimbos and numb nuts don’t realize it, we have actually reached the final stages of pastiche from which nothing but a dangerous douse of reality can free us.

This is part 1 of 2. But no fears, modern examples will be cuming... (stop that!)

Our brother-in-arms, Urban8499, has truncated this lengthy episode for those with ADHD (look.... a moose... and squirrel!) and is another wonderful resource for those wanting to be freed through truth. Find him on many platforms.

This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering.

If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing.

We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.

Sources

Urban's Compendium
The Women's Encyclopedia & Dictionary - FREE Copies & Section-by-Section Sorted
Follow the Main Urban Odyssey Substack…
Read more
6 months ago · Urban (theofficialurban)

Episode #21 - Armageddon Programming: Part II: 💥The Big Bang

We have spent an inordinate amount of time studying J.D. Salinger’s one hit worldwide best selling book, “The Catcher in the Rye”, using it as an example to explain how media, in all forms, has been used for more than half a century to control the way we think in order to push a willing slavery agenda on us.

The anti-christs, the Jewish Mafia, and pseudo-Christians among us today always broadcast their goals early. We would be smart to hear them now while we can still change course. We don't have much time to change course...

Also check out the great research of Urban here. (Dude, keep it up!)

This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering.

If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing.

We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.

Sources

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 theofficialurban
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture