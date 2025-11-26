Subscribe
Urban & Juxtaposition1 | Ep. 01 | Exposing Hidden History, JFK, & Techno-Enslavement
Watch now | Urban is joined by Juxtaposition1 for the first episode of a series of collaborations we've planned to present together.
9 hrs ago
Juxtaposition1
and
Urban (theofficialurban)
1:26:55
The Inroads of Spirituality: Exposing the Luciferian Conspiracy & New Age Deception /w James Arrabito
Watch now | An old film that touches on a variety of topics including Satanic Ritual Abuse with the late, great James Arrabito.
19 hrs ago
Urban (theofficialurban)
2:28:35
Investigations into the Link Between Adrenochrome, Mescaline & Schizophrenia
Came across a video by the up-and-coming creator "Coop" on YouTube where he presents research from ~1950s that not only link Adrenochrome, Mescaline …
Nov 24
Urban (theofficialurban)
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #19 - Fritz Springmeier: The Illuminati & Mind Control SLAVERY
This is a nine-month series that ran originally on CKLN 88.1 in 1997. This radio series includes interviews with survivors, researchers, professionals…
Nov 24
Urban (theofficialurban)
4:41:18
Black Magic | Stove's Food for Thought
Mechanics of power and ritual sacrifice
Nov 24
Dick Johnson
Power of Prophecy #4725 /w Jerry Barrett: Antifa—Anarchists or Enforcers for the Progressive Left?
Watch now | Originally Aired on Friday, November 21st, 2025 - Jerry Barrett investigates ANTIFA and the way it is being portrayed by the media.
Nov 24
Urban (theofficialurban)
The Falsification of History: Our Distorted Reality [John Hamer]
Listen now | This text offers an examination of history that takes into account REAL and IMPORTANT details that are conveniently LEFT OUT in any modern…
Nov 23
Urban (theofficialurban)
25:42
Kay Griggs: Elite Military is Run by Sexual Deviants & The Mob (Full Interview /w Wife of Col. George Griggs, 1998)
Watch now | Mrs. Kay Griggs offers a very rare intimate look into her life and experiences during her marriage to Marine Colonel George Griggs-this is…
Nov 22
Urban (theofficialurban)
The Suicide of the West & The Total State [James Burnham, Auron Macintyre]
Listen now (30 mins) | The two texts analyze the collapse of the Western Civilization through the Total State and through what James Burnham describes…
Nov 22
Urban (theofficialurban)
Sex, Ecology & Spirituality + Sex & Power in History
These two texts by Ken Wilber & Amaury de Riencourt are both concerned with the Generative Principal ("That Which is Lost" / The Obelisk)
Nov 21
Urban (theofficialurban)
The Devil is Schizophrenic: How Lucifer's Split Mind Explains World Chaos & Evil
Watch now | In this presentation, we explore the controversial thesis that Lucifer is a schizophrenic—a split entity whose chaotic nature is the source…
Nov 21
Urban (theofficialurban)
The Kinsey Syndrome: America's Most CELEBRATED Pedophile [Full Documentary]
Watch now | VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED - This documentary offers a glimpse into the work of Dr. Alfred Kinsey. Kinsey was a PEDOPHILE who was able to get…
Nov 20
Urban (theofficialurban)
