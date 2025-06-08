Other Sections
This page is meant to list all of the various playlists & mini-series that I’ve done, I also have a spreadsheet that I try to keep track of these on, you can access that spreadsheet by clicking here: Spreadsheet
Click here to see all of my YouTube playlists
Submit a Recommendation for a Deep Dive
This book was recommended to me by one of followers and I thought it seemed interesting. I am more than happy to cover any texts for anyone. If there’s a book you’d like to see covered, click the button below and submit the survey and I’ll put it onto the list! Thank you!
Free Resources for EVERYONE
🧪The Illuminati Formula (Link)
The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #08 - The 'Science' of Bodily Manipulation & Programming
·
6️⃣Gary Wayne’s The Genesis VI Conspiracy
Full Section: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/genesis-vi