Other Sections

This page is meant to list all of the various playlists & mini-series that I’ve done, I also have a spreadsheet that I try to keep track of these on, you can access that spreadsheet by clicking here: Spreadsheet

Click here to see all of my YouTube playlists

Submit a Recommendation for a Deep Dive

This book was recommended to me by one of followers and I thought it seemed interesting. I am more than happy to cover any texts for anyone. If there’s a book you’d like to see covered, click the button below and submit the survey and I’ll put it onto the list! Thank you!

Click Here to Submit a Deep Dive Recommendation

Free Resources for EVERYONE

Urban's Compendium
Urban's Bible Resources (FREE DOWNLOADS)
5 months ago · Urban (theofficialurban)
Urban's Compendium
Urban's Collection of Dictionaries (FREE DOWNLOADS)
5 months ago · Urban (theofficialurban)
Urban's Compendium
Conspiracy Charts (FREE DOWNLOADS) / DSMP Affiliate
5 months ago · Urban (theofficialurban)
Urban's Compendium
Assorted Texts on Khazaria & Ritual Human Sacrifice (FREE DOWNLOADS)
If you enjoy these free texts, please like, subscribe & share!Thanks for reading Urban's Compendium! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.Thanks for reading Urban's Compendium! This post is public so feel free to share it…
4 months ago · 2 likes · Urban (theofficialurban)

🧪The Illuminati Formula (Link)

The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #01 - Selection & Preparation of Candidate

The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #01 - Selection & Preparation of Candidate

𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban)
·
May 6
The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #02 - Traumatization & Torture

The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #02 - Traumatization & Torture

𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban)
·
May 7
The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #03-04 - The Use of Drugs & Hypnosis

The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #03-04 - The Use of Drugs & Hypnosis

𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban)
·
May 14
The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #05 - The Skill of Lying & The Art of Deceit

The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #05 - The Skill of Lying & The Art of Deceit

𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban)
·
May 22
The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #06 - The Use of Electricity

The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #06 - The Use of Electricity

𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban)
·
May 28
The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #07 - The 'Science' of Structuring

The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #07 - The 'Science' of Structuring

𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban)
·
Jun 4
The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #08 - The 'Science' of Bodily Manipulation & Programming

The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #08 - The 'Science' of Bodily Manipulation & Programming

𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban)
·
Jun 8
🧠The Illuminati Formula: MKUltra Explained💀

The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #10 - Spiritual Controls Mechanisms

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jun 25
The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #10 - Spiritual Controls Mechanisms

This chapter delves into the chilling spiritual dimension of Monarch mind control, asserting that generational spirits and occult practices form the foundational layer for programming individuals. The text claims that programmers, often disguised as "spirit guides" or "totems," introduce children to these entities from a young age, with

🧠The Illuminati Formula: MKUltra Explained💀

The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #11 - Internal Control Mechanisms

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 9
The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #11 - Internal Control Mechanisms

This excerpt delves into the disturbing world of mind control, particularly the "Monarch" programming, emphasizing how victims are indoctrinated into occult philosophies to prevent rebellion. It details the intricate concept of "internal computers" within a slave's mind,

6️⃣Gary Wayne’s The Genesis VI Conspiracy

Full Section: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/genesis-vi

Spotify Playlist(s)

🎧Spotify Playlists

1️⃣The Law of One (Link)

The Law of One: Sections I-XXVI

The Law of One: Sections I-XXVI

𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban)
·
May 18
The Law of One: Sections XXVII-L

The Law of One: Sections XXVII-L

𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban)
·
May 19
The Law of One: Sections LI-LXXV

The Law of One: Sections LI-LXXV

𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban)
·
May 23
The Law of One: Sections LXXVI-CIII

The Law of One: Sections LXXVI-CIII

𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban)
·
May 26
The Law of One: Book V - Personal Material

The Law of One: Book V - Personal Material

𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban)
·
May 29
⛪Christian Esotericism (Link)

cross silhouette on mountain during golden hour
Photo by Samuel McGarrigle on Unsplash
⛪Christianity & Esoteric Christianity

The Book(s) of Enoch

𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban)
·
May 30
The Book(s) of Enoch

Full Deep Dive (1st, 2nd & 3rd Put Together)

⛪Christianity & Esoteric Christianity

The Book of Jubilees (The Little Genesis)

𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban)
·
Jun 3
The Book of Jubilees (The Little Genesis)

Welcome, seekers of hidden wisdom and students of the ancient texts. Our focus today is on the Book of Jubilees, a profound composition from the late Second Temple period, sometimes known as "The Little Genesis". This work presents itself as a divine revelation dictated by the Angel of the Presence to Moses on Mount Sinai, covering the epochal history f…

Read full story

