Breath War: The Legal Architecture of the Luciferian Kingdom by James Carner (2025)

This collection of texts outlines a spiritual conflict termed the "breath war," focusing on the legal and jurisdictional aspects of breath as the source of dominion over creation. The sources propose that God issued breath to humanity, granting legal authority, but this authority was compromised through sin and rebellion, creating legal breaches exploited by a Luciferian kingdom. The texts detail how this kingdom operates through various methods like hybridization, bloodline corruption, ritual sacrifice, psychological manipulation, and technological surrogacy to fragment and harvest breath, creating a counterfeit registry and economy managed by a hierarchical structure and administered through systems like the Seven Rays. Ultimately, the sources argue that the cross of Christ provides the legal counter-argument, restoring lawful breath through His blood and empowering the remnant to challenge the adversary's legal claims in the courts of Heaven, leading to the eventual collapse of the serpent's throne and the restoration of God's registry.

