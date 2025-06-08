Urban Odyssey

💨Breath War

9.55MB ∙ PDF file
Download
This collection of texts outlines a spiritual conflict termed the "breath war," focusing on the legal and jurisdictional aspects of breath as the source of dominion over creation. The sources propose that God issued breath to humanity, granting legal authority, but this authority was compromised through sin and rebellion, creating legal breaches exploited by a Luciferian kingdom. The texts detail how this kingdom operates through various methods like hybridization, bloodline corruption, ritual sacrifice, psychological manipulation, and technological surrogacy to fragment and harvest breath, creating a counterfeit registry and economy managed by a hierarchical structure and administered through systems like the Seven Rays. Ultimately, the sources argue that the cross of Christ provides the legal counter-argument, restoring lawful breath through His blood and empowering the remnant to challenge the adversary's legal claims in the courts of Heaven, leading to the eventual collapse of the serpent's throne and the restoration of God's registry.
Breath War Book Briefing Document
935KB ∙ PDF file
Download
The Hidden Auction How The Elites Trade The Souls Of Men
161KB ∙ PDF file
Download
James Carner and 𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban)
Jun 7
·
Jun 7
This text presents a "Breath War" as a legal battle in heavenly courtrooms over the "breath of God", which is seen as the source of human legal identity and dominion. The adversary, unable to create breath, seeks to gain "breath jurisdiction" through various means, including the original sin, the hybrid offspring of fallen angels (Nephilim), and a count…

Read full story

