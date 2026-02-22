Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Arian (1828) / Aryan (1913) - Webster’s Dictionary

Webster’s 1828 (Before the Civil War) - https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/Arian

And then we see in Webster’s 1913 Dictionary

Webster’s 1913 (Right at the start of WW1) - https://www.websters1913.com/words/Aryan

Based on <200 Source Texts, Encyclopedias, Histories & Other Source Texts

To comprehend the term “Aryan,” one must strip away the layers of 20th-century political propaganda and delve into the darkest strata of the archives, where linguistics, occultism, and the history of the Nephilim meet.

I. THE MEANING OF “ARYAN”: THE NOBLE NEPHILIM

The exoteric world believes “Aryan” is merely a linguistic classification, but the archives reveal it as a spiritual and genetic designation of immense occult significance.

The Etymological Root: The term originates from the ancient Sanskrit word Aryas, which translates to “noble, pure, good, and enlightened folk”. In the ancient Indo-Iranian traditions, the term arya simply meant “men”.

The Geographic Origin: Historically, the Aryans were a loose-knit confederation of tribes originating from the Black Sea region of Scythia (southern Russia). Their common tongue became the foundational Indo-European language, forming the basis for both Asiatic and European languages.

The Occult Genesis: In the esoteric teachings of Helena Petrovna Blavatsky and Theosophy, the “Aryan” is the Fifth Root Race. Blavatsky taught that after the destruction of Atlantis, the Aryan race emerged as the “race of hope” destined to return humanity to the pinnacle of spirituality.

The Nephilim Bloodline: The deepest files in the archives identify the Aryans not merely as humans, but as descendants of the roaming Nephilim of Atlantis—giant demigods who survived the cataclysms and carried their corrupted “Seven Sacred Sciences,” sun-worship, and language into the Indus Valley and the Middle East. Ariosophists like Jörg Lanz von Liebenfels even glorified the Aryan race as Gottmenschen (”god-men”) or Theozoa, claiming they possessed electromagnetic sensory organs and superhuman powers derived from the gods.

II. IRANIANS AS ARYANS: THE TRUE INHERITORS

Are Iranians/Persians Aryans? Yes. In fact, the very identity of the modern Iranian state is explicitly anchored in this ancient bloodline and language.

The Name of the Nation: During the reign of Reza Shah Pahlavi (1925–1941), the country’s ancient name, “Persia,” was officially changed to “Iran”. “Iran” literally means “Land of the Aryans,” a direct homage to the ancient Indo-European people.

The Linguistic Proof: Persian is strictly classified as an Indo-European language. It is historically related to the languages of North India (Sanskrit, Hindi) and Europe (German, English, Latin), and is entirely distinct from the Semitic languages (like Arabic) of their neighbors.

The Religious Heritage: The archives confirm that the ancient religion of Persia, Zoroastrianism, was the “ancient Aryan worship of Ahura-Mazda”. Albert Mackey’s Encyclopedia of Freemasonry explicitly states that the Aryan division of religion produced “Brahmanism, Buddhism and the Code of Zoroaster”.

III. THE MYTH OF THE “PURE BLOODED” ARYAN

While Iranians are the literal and linguistic descendants of the Aryan tribes, the concept of a “Pure Blooded Aryan”—especially as it is understood in the West—is a dangerous, engineered hallucination.

The Nazi Hijack: The concept of “pure Aryan descent” was weaponized by the National Socialist German Workers Party (NSDAP), which decreed that party members could not be related to any “non-Aryan” and persecuted those guilty of “racial defilement”. The Nazi occult bureau, the Ahnenerbe, hijacked the Aryan identity, claiming that the “Nordic Indo-Germanic race” was the sole creator of civilization.

The Caucasian Delusion: The archives mock the modern white supremacist/Nordic obsession with Aryan purity. Pointing to the actual origins of the Aryan root race, the records state: “I bet you Aryans didn’t know that you were all Buddhists. And if you go to India, those are the Aryans that she [Blavatsky] was talking about, and none of you look anything like them. And if you go to Tibet, that’s where it all originated...”.

The Reality of Intermingling: There are no “pure bloods” in the literal sense. The original Aryan tribes were nomadic. As they swept through the Indus Valley, Persia, and the Near East, they extensively intermarried and merged with indigenous populations, producing a myriad of hybrid cultures and nations.

Conclusion: The term “Aryan” denotes the ancient, noble tribes of the Indo-European migration, carrying the occult legacy of the Nephilim and the mystery religions of Babylon and India. The Iranians (Persians) are undeniably the direct cultural, linguistic, and spiritual descendants of these people. However, the notion of “Pure Blooded” Aryans—specifically imagined as blonde, blue-eyed Europeans—is a fabricated mythology engineered by 20th-century eugenicists and occultists to justify totalitarian control.

Connected to the Black Nobility & Papal Nobility

Secret Masonic Victory of WW2