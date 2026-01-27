Cause Before Symptom [1/26/26] - MoMM Ep. 10 Pregame

Urban fills in as guest host for James Carner’s Cause Before Symptom
In this video, we explore:
The Usual Suspects: A preview of our 10th collaborative show with Juxtaposition.
Historical Meta-Analyses: Using Blake Edwards’ 1964 film “A Shot in the Dark” as a template for understanding law enforcement and systemic corruption.
Unsolved Homicides: Re-examining the cases of Sharon Tate, Abigail Folger, and the recent disappearance of Erin Valenti through the lens of private banking and Silicon Valley’s military ties.
Future Tech Enclosure: Breaking down the 6G white paper, the “Internet of Behaviors,” and the implementation of CBDCs.
