Cause Before Symptom [1/26/26] - MoMM Ep. 10 Pregame

We watch Juxtaposition1's video on THE USUAL SUSPECTS in preparation for Episode #10 of the Matrix of Mendacity Masterclass
Jan 27, 2026

Urban fills in as guest host for James Carner’s Cause Before Symptom

In this video, we explore:

  • The Usual Suspects: A preview of our 10th collaborative show with Juxtaposition.

  • Historical Meta-Analyses: Using Blake Edwards’ 1964 film “A Shot in the Dark” as a template for understanding law enforcement and systemic corruption.

  • Unsolved Homicides: Re-examining the cases of Sharon Tate, Abigail Folger, and the recent disappearance of Erin Valenti through the lens of private banking and Silicon Valley’s military ties.

  • Future Tech Enclosure: Breaking down the 6G white paper, the “Internet of Behaviors,” and the implementation of CBDCs.

📌 Join the Live Masterclass every Tuesday at 4:30 PM EST / 1:30 PM PST. 🔗 Catch up on all episodes: masterclass.officialurban.com

