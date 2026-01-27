Cause Before Symptom [1/26/26] - MoMM Ep. 10 Pregame

🧬Human Husbandry

Human Husbandry applies the agricultural definition of husbandry—the scientific management, milking, and selective breeding of livestock for maximum profit—to the systematic processing of the human herd within the digital enclosure of the Matrix of Mendacity.

Human Husbandry applies the agricultural definition of husbandry—the scientific management, milking, and selective breeding of livestock for maximum profit—to the systematic processing of the human herd within the digital enclosure of the Matrix of Mendacity.