WEF Admits they Spray Chemicals to "Save the Planet" - Conspiracy Theorists Vindicated ON ALL COUNTS

“A lot of the work actually came out of the military,” one admits. “They do this all the time — and it’s actually pretty cheap to do.”
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Jan 21, 2026

World Economic Forum elites openly admit that chemicals are being sprayed into the atmosphere to cool the planet and even onto the food supply.

One insider admits most of these operations are handled by the military, carried out quietly and behind closed doors.

James O’Keefe went undercover at the World Economic Forum, capturing officials on camera admitting to what’s long been dismissed as “conspiracy theory.”

“A lot of the work actually came out of the military,” one admits. “They do this all the time — and it’s actually pretty cheap to do.”

Image

