Stingray [Surveillance Technology Documentary by PGP Films]

But what is a Stingray? Dive into the world of surveillance technology.
Facebook.com/StingrayFilm
Official Selection of the Direct Monthly Online Film Festival
Official Selection of the People's Film Festival
Official Selection of the Student World Awards
Winner of Best Documentary at the Student World Awards
Winner of a Student Production Award at the Rocky Mountain Regional Emmys
Directed by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy
Produced by Rashinda Bankhead
Featuring:
Nathan Freed Wessler
Sam Richards
Scott Schober
Sen. Bill Nelson
Patrick Eddington
Harley Geiger
Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Other Links
Urban & Juxta Dictionary: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9ysrs/