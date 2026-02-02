Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Stingray [Surveillance Technology Documentary by PGP Films]

They're used by police, federal officials and hackers. They can read your text messages, see where you are and more. They go by many names, but some know them as Stingrays.
Feb 02, 2026

But what is a Stingray? Dive into the world of surveillance technology.

Facebook.com/StingrayFilm

Official Selection of the Direct Monthly Online Film Festival
Official Selection of the People's Film Festival
Official Selection of the Student World Awards
Winner of Best Documentary at the Student World Awards
Winner of a Student Production Award at the Rocky Mountain Regional Emmys

Directed by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy
Produced by Rashinda Bankhead

Featuring:
Nathan Freed Wessler
Sam Richards
Scott Schober
Sen. Bill Nelson
Patrick Eddington
Harley Geiger

