Stranger Things: The True Story of MKUltra, Black Goo & The Upside Down [Shaking My Head Prod. Documentary]

Be sure to go follow “Shaking My Head Productions” on YouTube as he’s still making content to this day.

Share Urban Odyssey

Is Stranger Things just science fiction, or is it based on real government experiments? This documentary explores the terrifying parallels between the hit show and the dark history of Project MKUltra, secret labs, and the theory of “Black Goo” programmable matter.

We investigate the alleged real-life inspirations behind Hawkins Lab, including the Montauk Project and the CIA’s mind control experiments in the 1950s and 60s. From sensory deprivation tanks to the concept of the “Upside Down” as a reflection of occult dimensions, we connect the dots between pop culture and conspiracy facts.

Topics covered include:

Project MKUltra: The CIA’s declassified mind control program using LSD and isolation.

The Montauk Project: The alleged real-life “Camp Hero” that inspired the show.

Black Goo & Programmable Matter: Is the “Shadow Monster” a metaphor for AI or nanotechnology?

Transhumanism: How modern tech like Neuralink mirrors the merging of man and machine.

Occult Symbolism: From the “Veil of Shadows” to Alistair Crowley’s influence on modern media.

Timestamps