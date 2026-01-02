Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

⭐AYN RAND (Alisa Zinovyevna Rosenberg): A Theater of Psychopaths (ft. Juxtaposition1)

Urban & Juxtaposition1 offer commentary on the CBS interview by Mike Wallace with Alisa Zinovyevna Rosenberg, Leningrad aka: Alice O'Connor, Pen Name Ayn Rand. "Objectivism" = Narcissistic Sociopathy
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Urban (theofficialurban) and Juxtaposition1
Jan 02, 2026
∙ Paid

In this special 2026 broadcast, Urban Odyssey and Juxtaposition1 dissect the famous 1959 CBS interview between Mike Wallace and Ayn Rand. We strip away the pseudo-philosophical jargon of “Objectivism” to reveal what Juxtaposition argues is actually a raw justification for sociopathy and the “absolute rule of the financial elite.”

We explore Rand’s true origins as Alisa Rosenberg, a Soviet-born screenwriter indoctrinated into Hollywood at age 21, and how her “philosophy” serves as a moral license for the predatory class. The discussion dives deep into the concept of “Human Husbandry,” arguing that the Left-Right paradigm is merely a ranching tool to herd the masses into a system of corporate fascism owned by centralized banking authorities.

In This Episode:

  • The “Star-Making” Machine: How essays, books, and interviews are manufactured to create celebrity intellectuals.

  • Decoding Objectivism: Why “rational self-interest” is code for removing empathy and discarding the “useless eaters”.

  • The Matrix of Mendacity: How mass media, from Walter Cronkite to Mike Wallace, maintains a controlled environment of “pathological mendacity”.

Get 30% off a One Year Membership (Valid Through Jan 4th)

Get 30% off for 1 year

Watch the Full ~26min Interview on Juxtaposition1 Channel

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
CBS Evil Eye Mike Wallace versus Ayn Rand
Please enjoy my “pseudo-intellectual video series” of social media charlatans…
Listen now
a day ago · 17 likes · 5 comments · Juxtaposition1

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 theofficialurban · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture