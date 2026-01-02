⭐AYN RAND (Alisa Zinovyevna Rosenberg): A Theater of Psychopaths (ft. Juxtaposition1)

In this special 2026 broadcast, Urban Odyssey and Juxtaposition1 dissect the famous 1959 CBS interview between Mike Wallace and Ayn Rand. We strip away the pseudo-philosophical jargon of “Objectivism” to reveal what Juxtaposition argues is actually a raw justification for sociopathy and the “absolute rule of the financial elite.”

We explore Rand’s true origins as Alisa Rosenberg, a Soviet-born screenwriter indoctrinated into Hollywood at age 21, and how her “philosophy” serves as a moral license for the predatory class. The discussion dives deep into the concept of “Human Husbandry,” arguing that the Left-Right paradigm is merely a ranching tool to herd the masses into a system of corporate fascism owned by centralized banking authorities.

In This Episode:

The “Star-Making” Machine: How essays, books, and interviews are manufactured to create celebrity intellectuals.

Decoding Objectivism: Why “rational self-interest” is code for removing empathy and discarding the “useless eaters”.

The Matrix of Mendacity: How mass media, from Walter Cronkite to Mike Wallace, maintains a controlled environment of “pathological mendacity”.

