Tonight, Urban fills in for Pastor Carner to present a special deep dive into the hidden structures of global power. We preview the new collaboration series with Juxtaposition1, exploring why “all roads lead to Switzerland.”

From the historical fortress of the Swiss Alps and the Knights Templar to the modern-day immunity of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), we connect the dots between ancient banking lineages and the current push for a “bio-digital convergence.” Urban also breaks down critical terms from “The Devil’s Dictionary,” exposing technologies like Body Area Networks, energy harvesting, and the true nature of the smart grid.

Key Topics Covered:

The Swiss Hub: How Geneva serves as the protected center for global banking and policy.

Techno-Enslavement: The shift from physical control to digital and biological monitoring.

Bio-Digital Convergence: The agenda to merge organic life with synthetic technologies.

The Vocabulary of Control: Defining terms like S.A.T.A.N. (Silent Assassination Through Adaptive Neural Networks) and “Smart” technology.

Filling in as guest host for Pastor James Carner's "Cause Before Symptom"

Thank you for watching guys, here are the links from last night's show:

