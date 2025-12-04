Urban Guest Hosts Cause Before Symptom: Geneva Control Grid: Banking, Human Husbandry [Dec. 3rd, 2025]

Tonight, Urban fills in for Pastor Carner to present a special deep dive into the hidden structures of global power. We preview the new collaboration series with Juxtaposition1, exploring why “all roads lead to Switzerland.”
From the historical fortress of the Swiss Alps and the Knights Templar to the modern-day immunity of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), we connect the dots between ancient banking lineages and the current push for a “bio-digital convergence.” Urban also breaks down critical terms from “The Devil’s Dictionary,” exposing technologies like Body Area Networks, energy harvesting, and the true nature of the smart grid.
Key Topics Covered:
The Swiss Hub: How Geneva serves as the protected center for global banking and policy.
Techno-Enslavement: The shift from physical control to digital and biological monitoring.
Bio-Digital Convergence: The agenda to merge organic life with synthetic technologies.
The Vocabulary of Control: Defining terms like S.A.T.A.N. (Silent Assassination Through Adaptive Neural Networks) and “Smart” technology.
Filling in as guest host for Pastor James Carner’s “Cause Before Symptom” - https://rumble.com/user/jamescarner
Thank you for watching guys, here are the links from last night’s show:
Interviews
Timestamps
00:00 Introduction: Urban Fills In for Pastor Carner
08:40 New Series Announcement: Collaboration with Juxtaposition1
10:12 Highlight Reel: The Swiss Fortress & The Knights Templar
18:28 The Money Trap: Credit as a Control Mechanism
23:12 The Geneva Hub: Centralizing Global Power (UN, WHO, Masonic Lodges)
30:25 Deep Dive: Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs)
34:38 Bio-Digital Convergence: The Merging of Man and Machine
36:41 The Devil’s Dictionary: Defining Energy Harvesting & Fact Checkers
44:32 Advanced Tech: Body Area Networks & Synthetic Telepathy
53:38 Resources & Substack: Where to Find the Documents
56:12 Conclusion & Sign-Off