Jesuit China

China has a long and complex Jewish history tracing all the way back to the early eighth century. The eighth century proof of the earliest presence of Jews in China was a business letter written in the Judeo-Persian language, found by Marc Aurel Stein and a page of Hebrew prayers dated to the late 8th century, early 9th.

As you can see there was Chinese Jewish activity dating back to the 8th century which opened the door for centuries worth of time to grow as a secret crypto-Jewish population and gain power and influence in general. This is very pertinent to keep in mind moving forward. The most prominent Chinese Jews are the Kaifeng Jews and they had set up a colony with a Synagogue around 950ad and interestingly enough they were “located along the ancient Silk Route” where Jews have been known to dominate as forefront traders since the very creation in 200 BC. Right around the time that the above mentioned Kaifeng Jewish community became settled along the Silk Route, there was a Jewish imperial clan that was established in Kaifeng (960 ad). They became known as the House of Zhao under the Song Dynasty.

“Confucianism have formed a relatively large number of groups among the Jews in the early Qing Dynasty…Among these Jewish Confucian scholars, Zhao Yingcheng, who is in the Zhao family, is the most representative and has the greatest influence.”

