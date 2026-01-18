Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Transcript

LUXOR: "The Source of Light" (Liminal Throwback Documentary /w Bill Cooper)

This is an old documentary made by the legend himself, Bill Cooper on the symbolism of the Luxor in Las Vegas. The whole film is very liminal and oddly comforting. Enjoy!
Jan 18, 2026

“Those of you who are smart enough to know what is transpiring.

Here, know that these are historic broadcasts.

And by making these broadcasts, I have sealed my fate.”

(Milton William “Bill” Cooper, Mystery Babylon, Episode #03 @ 2min 39sec)

Bill Cooper Documentary

Bill Cooper Playlist(s)

There are many fake copies (which have been edited) of this book. This is a audiobook version read by Bill Cooper himself. Soundcloud Link for those without Spotify

(Note, these episodes are listed on other platforms than Spotify, Urban Odyssey Podcast is listed almost everywhere, click the link to find a platform. However, I do not have organized playlists for other platforms. See this Soundcloud Channel)

Master Archive (Assorted Episodes)

Mystery Babylon (High Quality Version)

Mystery Babylon II

Other Series

9/11 Series (10-Hour Broadcast Immediately After 9/11)

Mind Control Series

A. Ralph Epperson

Treason Series

Psycho-Politics

Planned Education of Your Child

NASA

Weather

