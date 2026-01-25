Project Orion, Neurolinguistic Brainwashing & The Radicalization Pipeline

Urban sits in for Pastor Carner on this intense episode of Cause Before Symptom. Tonight, we crack open the “Digital Labyrinth” and explore Project Orion—the CIA program Bill Cooper warned us about in 1991 designed to engineer social chaos and gun control through programmed violence.

We deconstruct the “Radicalization Pipeline,” analyzing how the system exploits isolation (incels/femcels), trauma, and “sodomy rage” to create violent actors. We also decode the hypnotic triggers hidden in The Catcher in the Rye, the occult mechanics of “sex magic,” and the 8-step process of Neuro-Linguistic Programming used to hijack the human mind. It’s time to stop playing the game and find the true exit.

Share Urban Odyssey

This process is examined in detail in Episode(s) 19-21 of the Masters Mahan Podcast (See below on “Armageddon Programming”)

The story of Orion is very interesting when compared to this subject matter. This is an entry from The Women’s Encyclopedia of Myths & Secrets

The Ancient Concept of Happiness was connected to the words: Happen & Happenstance i.e. the idea of one’s life unfolding naturally in God’s creation (in such a way as “take them as they come”) [From Episode #24 ]

From Bill Cooper’s Book: Behold a Pale Horse Published in 1991, Cooper was killed in 2001.

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! Share posts to earn FREE referral rewards! Share

Bill Cooper’s Mystery Babylon

This is worth a listen, especially if you haven’t heard it before:

Previous Article(s) on Orion

I had finished this presentation a few months back, but just decided to present it last night as it seemed fitting for the times. This explains a great deal of what we are witnessing today in many parts of the country, and even around the world.

"Sodomy Rage" could serve as a cross-cultural "script," evolving the incel model (Western: alienation from women/society) into jihadist fury (Middle Eastern: humiliation by infidels/occupation), where victimization stokes unmanaged rage into programmed violence. Research links sexual frustration to jihadist recruitment (e.g., ISIS's appeals of "72 virgins" or sex slaves as rewards for martyrdom, addressing repressed desires in conservative societies), while incels cite economic barriers (high housing costs, unemployment) as fueling isolation and misogynistic rage, often intersecting with mental health issues. Sexual trauma is prevalent in mass shooter/terrorist profiles (e.g., childhood abuse correlating with violent ideation), though not solely causal—it's amplified by ideological grooming. No mainstream sources use "sodomy rage" exactly, but it echoes metaphorical humiliation in radicalization literature. ~ Project Orion Notes: Sexual Frustration is used primarily in Western Systems, whereas in the Middle East, the same idea of “Sodomy Rage” is found in “The Fury of Jihad” (View the full notes)

Armageddon Programming ( Masters Mahan )

View the Notes & Bibliography

You can view the slideshow here, along with the original notes & info from my research into this topic:

View the Slideshow

The Inner Mantra of Armageddon Programming (“Chosen Ones”)

Listen carefully this song (it is a pretty catchy song, but the words are a perfect example of the inner mantra / mythology of the programmed):

Russ Dizdar, The Black Awakening & “Chosen Ones”

Russ Dizdar correctly identified the phenomenology of “Chosen Ones” (I.e. God’s gift to the world and so, do what thou willt)

Alabama 3 - Woke Up This Morning (Chosen One)

The theme song to the show “The Sopranos,” the jist is:

“You are special, you are a gift to the world, you are unique and one of a kind, do as thou willt, one day, when you wake up and everything you ever had is gone, you grab yourself a 🔫” (Listen to the lyrics carefully, read them here)

Alabama 3 frontman Rob Spragg wrote “Woke Up This Morning” upon learning about the 1996 murder case of Sara Thornton, a British woman who stabbed her husband to death after years of abuse, mistreatment and neglect. She had initially been sentenced to life imprisonment – a ruling that sparked a large political debate and made the case into a cause célèbre – but the charges were later reduced to a lesser kind of manslaughter, and Thornton was freed from custody.

“I’ve been FULLY ACTIVATED”

I don’t know how much more obvious it could get. Full Video Here

No Clue WHY they are “Activated” to go and start chaos and it’s not even for your own family / wellbeing: