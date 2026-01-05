Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Gary Stollman Incident -- August 19th, 1987 KNBC's Channel 4 News

This technology we're seeing today has been around for a long time. All technology begins as classified military technology.
Jan 05, 2026

On August 19, 1987, during the 4 p.m. edition of KNBC's Channel 4 News, a gun-wielding man named Gary Stollman got into NBC's Burbank Studios as a guest of a former employee and took Horowitz hostage live on the air. With the gun pressed to his side, Horowitz calmly read the gunman's statements about the CIA and mental health hospitals on camera, but unbeknownst to the gunman, the news feed had been taken off the air. The man identified himself and at the end of his statement he set the gun down on the news desk, at which point anchorman John Beard quickly confiscated it. The weapon was later revealed to have been an unloaded BB gun. The incident led Horowitz to start a campaign to ban realistic toy guns
~ Wikipedia

Just what came up over some searches, make of this information what you will.

  1. https://reptilianilluminati.wordpress.com/2014/01/27/gary-stollman-the-man-whos-family-was-cloned-by-the-cia/

  2. https://www.ebaumsworld.com/videos/remembering-when-a-news-station-got-held-hostage-and-forced-at-gunpoint-to-read-an-alien-manifesto/87689028/

  3. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Horowitz_(consumer_advocate)?ysclid=mk0qxyuw94116741563

