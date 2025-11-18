Shadowgate 2: The Military-Industrial Complex's Global Psyops and Domestic Propaganda War

The Shadow Government isn’t a theory—it’s a network of contractors, lobbyists, and intelligence operatives running a systematic digital coup. This follow-up to Shadowgate exposes the military-industrial complex’s involvement in domestic propaganda (IIA) and its efforts to control elections and dismantle the First Amendment. We trace the connections from massive government psyops contracts in Iraq, the commercialization of war-grade misattribution technologies , and the manipulation of FEC records to the honeypot operation used to frame the 2016 election. Learn how predictive policing and algorithms like Clearforce represent the terrifying reality of Minority Report style surveillance and how the bipartisan establishment uses false dichotomies to maintain control.

In This Documentary:

The Smith-Munt Act and the legalization of propaganda in the U.S.

Evidence of tampering with FEC financial records for the McCain 2008 campaign.

The use of ShadowNet and non-attribution technology to attack political dissidents.

The revolving door of military personnel, contractors (Dynology, Leone) , and media outlets (Atlantic Council, Lincoln Project).

The frightening evolution to algorithmic warfare and predictive behavioral models

Credits to Millie Weaver for this Wonderful Film

Support Millennial Millie Here

Millennial Millie on X

Watch Part One

Urban’s Playlists

Bookmark my playlist(s) spreadsheet: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/main/playlists.html

Share Urban Odyssey

Other Documentaries You May Have Missed