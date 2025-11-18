Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Shadowgate 2: The Military-Industrial Complex's Global Psyops and Domestic Propaganda War

The second part of the Shadowgate documentary, created by Millie Weaver
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Nov 18, 2025

The Shadow Government isn’t a theory—it’s a network of contractors, lobbyists, and intelligence operatives running a systematic digital coup. This follow-up to Shadowgate exposes the military-industrial complex’s involvement in domestic propaganda (IIA) and its efforts to control elections and dismantle the First Amendment. We trace the connections from massive government psyops contracts in Iraq, the commercialization of war-grade misattribution technologies , and the manipulation of FEC records to the honeypot operation used to frame the 2016 election. Learn how predictive policing and algorithms like Clearforce represent the terrifying reality of Minority Report style surveillance and how the bipartisan establishment uses false dichotomies to maintain control.

In This Documentary:

  • The Smith-Munt Act and the legalization of propaganda in the U.S.

  • Evidence of tampering with FEC financial records for the McCain 2008 campaign.

  • The use of ShadowNet and non-attribution technology to attack political dissidents.

  • The revolving door of military personnel, contractors (Dynology, Leone) , and media outlets (Atlantic Council, Lincoln Project).

  • The frightening evolution to algorithmic warfare and predictive behavioral models

Credits to Millie Weaver for this Wonderful Film

Support Millennial Millie Here

Millennial Millie on X

Watch Part One

📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨‍🏫

SHADOWGATE: Psychological Operations, Deep State "Contractors" & "ShadowNet™" [Movie by Millie Weaver]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Nov 16
SHADOWGATE: Psychological Operations, Deep State "Contractors" & "ShadowNet™" [Movie by Millie Weaver]

Read full story

Urban’s Playlists

Bookmark my playlist(s) spreadsheet: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/main/playlists.html

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share Urban Odyssey

  1. Rumble Documentaries Playlists

    1. Rumble Important Videos Playlist

    2. Follow Urban on Rumble (/c/MastersMahan)

  2. YouTube Important Videos Playlist

    1. Follow Urban’s Main Channel (@MastersMahanPodcast)

    2. Follow Urban’s Second Channel (@UrbanOdysseyPodcast)

    3. 👨‍🏫Urban’s Interviews / Presentations / Lectures Playlist

  3. Follow Urban on Odysee

  4. Follow Urban on Bitchute

Other Documentaries You May Have Missed

Ring of Power: The Empire of the City - Full Documentary Film [Grace Powers]

Ring of Power: The Empire of the City - Full Documentary Film [Grace Powers]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 20
Read full story
Ring of Power (Full 5-Hour Long Documentary Film)

Ring of Power (Full 5-Hour Long Documentary Film)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Aug 6
Read full story
JFK II: The Bush Connection (2003 Full Documentary Film)

JFK II: The Bush Connection (2003 Full Documentary Film)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 24
Read full story
DECODING THE OCCULT: The Knights of Malta [FULL DOCUMENTARY by PHILIP GARDINER]

DECODING THE OCCULT: The Knights of Malta [FULL DOCUMENTARY by PHILIP GARDINER]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Aug 9
Read full story
📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨‍🏫

WWIII Explained: Cultural Decay & 5th Generation Warfare (Full Documentary by America Rebooted)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jun 14
WWIII Explained: Cultural Decay & 5th Generation Warfare (Full Documentary by America Rebooted)

Read full story
📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨‍🏫

LESSON I: Introduction to the Hydra of Succession (Full Documentary by Dr. Deprogram)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jun 14
LESSON I: Introduction to the Hydra of Succession (Full Documentary by Dr. Deprogram)

Read full story
♟️The Rundown of Our Reality

The Whole Chessboard - Understanding How We Got Here | Full Documentary [Rundown of Our Reality]

rundownofourreality
·
Jul 30
The Whole Chessboard - Understanding How We Got Here | Full Documentary [Rundown of Our Reality]

Read full story
Israel's Second 9/11: How Zionism Conquered JFK, America, and Palestine [TRUTHTOWERPOD FULL DOCUMENTARY]

Israel's Second 9/11: How Zionism Conquered JFK, America, and Palestine [TRUTHTOWERPOD FULL DOCUMENTARY]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Aug 11
Read full story
Defamation: An Intimate Look At the "Anti-Semitic Propaganda Industry"

Defamation: An Intimate Look At the "Anti-Semitic Propaganda Industry"

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 5
Read full story
The Secret Masonic Victory of World War II | Part(s) I-IV | By Dennis Wise

The Secret Masonic Victory of World War II | Part(s) I-IV | By Dennis Wise

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Sep 7
Read full story
The Secret Takeover: How Central Banking Enslaved the World - Cause Before Symptom [8/30/25]

The Secret Takeover: How Central Banking Enslaved the World - Cause Before Symptom [8/30/25]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Aug 31
Read full story
NWO: Secret Societies & Biblical Prophecy - Volume ONE (Full Movie by Leonard Ulrich)

NWO: Secret Societies & Biblical Prophecy - Volume ONE (Full Movie by Leonard Ulrich)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 11
Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 theofficialurban
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture