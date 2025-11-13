"I Was a Generational Satanist. This is What I Saw." (Investigation of Satanic Activity)

The film begins by documenting horrific crimes linked to satanic rituals, including murder and mutilation.

It explores the core philosophy of Satanism as taught by figures like Aleister Crowley and Anton LaVey, which champions self-indulgence, greed, and the idea that “good is evil”. The video breaks down the different types of Satanists, from teenage “dabblers” to secretive “generational” cults.

Former members provide chilling firsthand testimony on:

Recruitment: How youth are targeted through heavy metal music, games like Dungeons & Dragons, cartoons, and the Ouija board.

Rituals: Detailed accounts of animal sacrifice, perverse sexual rituals, sadomasochism, and the Black Mass.

Human Sacrifice: An eyewitness describes a ritual involving the sacrifice of a baby.

Infiltration: How members are sent into churches to sow discord and destroy them from within.

Finally, the video provides crucial warning signs for parents and shares powerful stories of hope from those who have escaped the cult and found freedom.