2006 Investigation Revealed OVER 5,200 Pentagon Employees Accessing CSAM

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“As Early as 2006”
OOP, ANOTHER ONE: “CIA employees caught with child porn… get this out there… Redpill hard-core for Normie‘s..”
OOP, ANOTHER ONE: “NASA Employees Go Unpunished in Child Pornography Sting [ARCHIVE]”
Links
If you aren’t using the Yandex search engine, you should be using it to find relevant information now. Yandex
https://www.voanews.com/a/pentagon-workers-linked-to-child-pornography-99150694/174207.html
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2010/jul/24/pentagon-us-staff-downloaded-child-pornography
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/apr/10/wilmer-puello-mota-us-air-force-veteran-who-fled-c/
https://www.thedailybeast.com/nsa-silent-on-spies-child-porn-problem/
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2024/08/29/alaska-soldier-accused-of-using-artificial-intelligence-create-child-porn-of-minors-he-knew.html
https://www.theblackvault.com/documentarchive/operation-flicker-child-pornography-found-at-high-levels-of-government/
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/us-army-child-porn-ring_n_6242ae37e4b0e44de9b87192
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4326038/Colonel-gets-12-month-sentence-downloading-child-porn.html
https://yandex.com/search/?text=military+accessing+child+porn&lr=102574