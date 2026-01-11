Urban Odyssey

2006 Investigation Revealed OVER 5,200 Pentagon Employees Accessing CSAM

Documentary by "Blood in the Sink Productions" / Colin Browen - This is a VERY old problem. Do not let anybody convince you that EpSTEIN or WeinSTEIN or DiddySTEIN are the only ones.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Jan 11, 2026

“As Early as 2006”

OOP, ANOTHER ONE: “CIA employees caught with child porn… get this out there… Redpill hard-core for Normie‘s..”

OOP, ANOTHER ONE: NASA Employees Go Unpunished in Child Pornography Sting [ARCHIVE]”

Links

If you aren’t using the Yandex search engine, you should be using it to find relevant information now. Yandex

  1. https://www.voanews.com/a/pentagon-workers-linked-to-child-pornography-99150694/174207.html

  2. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2010/jul/24/pentagon-us-staff-downloaded-child-pornography

  3. https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/apr/10/wilmer-puello-mota-us-air-force-veteran-who-fled-c/

  4. https://www.thedailybeast.com/nsa-silent-on-spies-child-porn-problem/

  5. https://www.military.com/daily-news/2024/08/29/alaska-soldier-accused-of-using-artificial-intelligence-create-child-porn-of-minors-he-knew.html

  6. https://www.theblackvault.com/documentarchive/operation-flicker-child-pornography-found-at-high-levels-of-government/

  7. https://www.huffpost.com/entry/us-army-child-porn-ring_n_6242ae37e4b0e44de9b87192

  8. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4326038/Colonel-gets-12-month-sentence-downloading-child-porn.html

  9. https://yandex.com/search/?text=military+accessing+child+porn&lr=102574

