Camp Century: The Nuclear City Buried Under Greenland's Ice (Declassified US Army Training Film)

Camp Century, the "City Under the Ice." Built by the U.S. Army in 1959, this unprecedented research center was buried deep beneath the Greenland ice cap.
Jan 07, 2026

In this documentary, watch how engineers battled brutal Arctic conditions to construct a fully modern base powered by a portable nuclear reactor. From the massive “Peter Plows” carving trenches to the installation of the PM-2A nuclear plant, witness the engineering marvel that allowed soldiers and scientists to live and work 40 feet below the surface.

Source Post on X

Timestamps

00:00 Introduction: The City Under Ice 
02:25 Scouting the Perfect Location 
04:43 The Heavy Swing: Supply Convoys 
07:27 Carving the Trenches with Peter Plows 
11:06 Assembling the Prefab Buildings 
16:00 Engineering Water & Power Systems 
19:25 Transporting the Nuclear Power Plant 
23:56 Installing the Nuclear Reactor Core 
27:48 The Reactor Goes Critical 
28:15 Life Inside the Buried City

