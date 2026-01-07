Camp Century: The Nuclear City Buried Under Greenland's Ice (Declassified US Army Training Film)

In this documentary, watch how engineers battled brutal Arctic conditions to construct a fully modern base powered by a portable nuclear reactor. From the massive “Peter Plows” carving trenches to the installation of the PM-2A nuclear plant, witness the engineering marvel that allowed soldiers and scientists to live and work 40 feet below the surface.
Timestamps
00:00 Introduction: The City Under Ice
02:25 Scouting the Perfect Location
04:43 The Heavy Swing: Supply Convoys
07:27 Carving the Trenches with Peter Plows
11:06 Assembling the Prefab Buildings
16:00 Engineering Water & Power Systems
19:25 Transporting the Nuclear Power Plant
23:56 Installing the Nuclear Reactor Core
27:48 The Reactor Goes Critical
28:15 Life Inside the Buried City