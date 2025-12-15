Shimon Peres Deeds Jerusalem to the Pope in 1992/93 & A Fascinating History on the Aristocracy Churches

November l994 - Israel signs a peace treaty with Jordan which, according to reports in Haaretz, Maariv, and Yediot Achronot, included secret clauses concerning water and Jerusalem. The agreement had been negotiated in London eight months before between Rabin, King Hussein, and Lord Victor Mishcon. As part of the agreement, Jordan would receive control over the Islamic Holy sites within a Vatican-controlled Old City of Jerusalem.

March 1995 - A cable from the Israeli Embassy in Rome to The Foreign Ministry was in Jerusalem is leaked to radio station Arutz Sheva, confirming the handover of Jerusalem to the Vatican. Two days later the cable made front page of Haaretz. In the widely distributed minutes of a meeting with President Clinton in 1997, Peres ended the cable with the words, “as I had previously promised the Holy See.”

(Please see the end of the post for links & additional images & downloads, thank you to Michael King, Ryan Sikorski and INCstayhuman on X)

Credits to Michael King (miketheking1517 on X): https://x.com/miketheking1517/status/2000048842113233257?s=20

(See more screenshots and continuation at the bottom of the post + links)

A Chronology Of The Attempt By The Vatican To Displace Israel From The Old City Of Jerusalem

(This chronology by Joel Bainerman Source: https://redmoonrising.com/chamish/vaticanagenda.htm)

The “Chronology of Events” for the Vatican’s conquest of the Old City of Jerusalem is as follows- all of which can be verified via the sources of the information:

October 1991

On October 12th, the head of the World Jewish Congress, Edgar Bronfman, is appointed head of the International Jewish Committee of Inter-religious Consultation to conduct officials contacts with The Vatican and the State of Israel.

March 1992

On March 17th, Jerusalem Mayor Teddy Kollek says: “The Israeli government should meet the Vatican’s demand to apply special status for Jerusalem.”

April 1992

On April 1st, The Vatican announced that it “favors a Labor victory” in the June 1992 general elections in Israel.

On April 15th, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, one of the highest ranking diplomats at The Vatican, visits Israel for the first time but only meets with Jerusalem Mayor Teddy Kollek.

June 1992

The story of The Catholic Church’s attempt to abscond with the Old City of Jerusalem from the Jews begins in July 1992. According to the information on the Foreign Ministry website, literally from the moment the new Rabin-led Labor government took over from Yitzhak Shamir’s defeated Likud party, secret talks with the Vatican and the State of Israel began. What precipitated these secret talks? Who arranged these talks, and why? Why were they kept secret from the Israeli public? What was the end result of these agreements? Where do they stand today? The entire subject of Israel’s bi-lateral relations with the Vatican is intentionally kept locked away in secrecy. It is no wonder that nobody in Israel knows much about “Israel-Vatican relations” as it is never, ever reported on in the Israeli press.

The official story of the origins of Israel’s “secret channel contacts” between Beilin’s negotiating team and the Vatican comes about as a result of Shlomo Gur, a personal aide to Deputy Foreign Minister Yossi Beilin, who knew someone who put him in touch with Father David Jaeger. Father David Jaeger was president of the Catholic Court in Austin, Texas, and was brought up as an Israeli orthodox Jew who then converted to Catholicism and became a Father (not something that has happened to many Israelis who grew up Orthodox). From there, which according to the information on the Israel Foreign Ministry website was in July 1992 right after the new Rabin government took over power, nothing is known about the discussions until the agreement is signed on Dec. 30th, 1993. Nothing in the Israeli press. The info given on the actual agreement signed was very minimal and general in tone. This is probably one of the most important political contacts Israel has in the world’s “power structure” yet it isn’t reported on in the press. Thus no Israelis know about it. That is how it remains hidden.

November, l992

The document which was used as the underlying ideological basis for the Vatican’s secret deal with Yossi Beilin and Shimon Peres was personally authored by Beilin. “The Illegitimacy of Israeli Sovereignty Over Jerusalem” outlines the Israeli government’s program for the future of Jerusalem and calls for the division of the Old City into cantons whose border posts will be under UN control.

The plan which led to the December, 1993 agreement between The Vatican and the State of Israel was originally discussed in November 1992 at the exact same time the first meetings in London took place to discuss an agreement between Israel and the PLO which led to the Oslo Agreements. The real goal was the Vatican attempt to take over the Old City of Jerusalem. Oslo, or, “peace between Israel and the Palestinians” was just a good cover story to hide what was really going on in another sphere of Israel’s foreign affairs.

September, 1993

On the 10th of September, just three days before the signing of the Oslo Accords Washington, the Italian newspaper La Stampa reported that then Foreign Minister Shimon Peres concluded a secret deal with the Vatican to hand over sovereignty of Jerusalem’s Old City to the Vatican. the agreement and it was included in the secret clauses of the Declaration Of Principles signed on September 13th, 1993 in Washington, DC.

In the same week that Israeli Foreign Minister and chief Oslo architect Shimon Peres signed the Declaration of Principles with Yasser Arafat in Washington, the Israel-Vatican commission held a special meeting in Israel. Under the Vatican agreement the Israelis would give over control the Old City to the Vatican before the year 2000. The plan also calls for Jerusalem to become the second Vatican of the world with all three major religions represented but under the authority of the Vatican. Jerusalem will remain the capital of Israel but the Old City will be administered by the Vatican.

Arafat agreed to the plan just before the famous “handshake” in 1993, but when he realized that the Vatican was also going to let Israel share in the temple mount, he rejected it. (To get Arafat and the Palestinians “on board”, on February 14th, 2000, the PA did sign an agreement with the Vatican which recognized the Palestinians’ claims to East Jerusalem. The outbreak of the “Al Asqa Intifada” seven months after this agreement was signed may have been part of the commitment Arafat gave the Vatican as to what he would do for him in return for the Vatican acknowledging Palestinians claims to East Jerusalem and the right to statehood. The violence in the Middle East serves the Catholic Church’s interest especially if Jerusalem is the subject to discuss. By Arafat getting guarantees from the Vatican that no matter what he does the Europeans will not abandon him, then it makes sense for him to declare war on Israel in Sept 2000. The “Barak gave him everything at Camp David” is propaganda. Nothing was offered that the Knesset would have approved. The intifada could only have happened if Arafat had gotten assurances from major European powers that he would survive. The agreement on Feb 2000 would have made more sense if it had occurred three or four years previous. However its timing when it was makes the Sept 2000 intifada seem logical from Arafat’s perspective.

November 1993

In a report in the Jerusalem weekly newspaper Kol Ha’ir, it was revealed that: “for the past six months, The Israeli government has been taking advice on the future of Jerusalem from a planning commission headed by a close aide of Teddy Kollek, Raanan Weitz, formerly the settlement director of the Jewish Agency. At a secret meeting on September 9, 1993, one day before Prime Minister Rabin signed the recognition agreement with the PLO in Israel, the forum met secretly and approved in principle a plan for Jerusalem concocted by Weitz, which he calls, “Metropolitan Jerusalem.”

December, 1993

With absolutely no media coverage in Israel, on December 30th an “historic agreement with the Vatican” is publicly acknowledged. Called: “The Fundamental Agreement Between The Holy See and The State of Israel”, it declares:

“Mindful of the singular character and universal significance of the Holy Land. Aware of the unique nature of the relationship between the Catholic Church and the Jewish people, and of the historic process of reconciliation and growth in mutual understanding and friendship between Catholics and Jews;

“Having decided on 29 July 1992 to establish a ‘Bilateral Permanent Working Commission’, in order to study and define together issues of common interest, and in view of normalizing their relations”

Already within one month of taking power there was a special committee to further “Israeli-Vatican Relations”. From where did this initiative come so soon as the new government took office?

April 1994

Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Shmuel Meir announces at a Jerusalem press conference that he had received information that properties promised to the Vatican in Jerusalem would be granted extraterritorial status. (In early 1996 Meir was killed in a very suspicious car crash whereby the driver who drove a UN truck into Meir’s car was not even charged.)

May 1994

Marek Halter, a French intellectual/philosopher and a close friend of Peres, tells the Israeli weekly magazine HaShishi that he personally delivered a letter from Peres to the Pope in Sept, 1993 in which Peres promised to internationalize Jerusalem, granting the UN political control of the Old City of Jerusalem, and the Vatican hegemony of the holy sites within. The UN would give the PLO a capital within its new territory and East Jerusalem would become a kind of free trade zone of world diplomacy.

June 1994

On June 15th, the Israeli government signs an agreement with The Vatican allowing the Catholic Church to participate in negotiations to determine the future of Jerusalem.

July, 1994

On July 9th, 1994, the Vatican’s Foreign Minister, Jean-Louis Tauran, announces in Amman, Jordan: “Before territorial problems are resolved, we have to find international guarantees to safeguard the uniqueness of the city and assurances that never again one party should claim Jerusalem as its possession.”

November l994

Israel signs a peace treaty with Jordan which, according to reports in Haaretz, Maariv, and Yediot Achronot, included secret clauses concerning water and Jerusalem. The agreement had been negotiated in London eight months before between Rabin, King Hussein, and Lord Victor Mishcon. As part of the agreement, Jordan would receive control over the Islamic Holy sites within a Vatican-controlled Old City of Jerusalem.

March 1995

A cable from the Israeli Embassy in Rome to The Foreign Ministry was in Jerusalem is leaked to radio station Arutz Sheva, confirming the handover of Jerusalem to the Vatican. Two days later the cable made front page of Haaretz. In the widely distributed minutes of a meeting with President Clinton in 1997, Peres ended the cable with the words, “as I had previously promised the Holy See.”

April 1995

Member of Knesset Avraham Shapira announced in the Knesset that he had information that all Vatican property in Jerusalem was to become tax exempt and that large tracts of real estate on Mount Zion were given to the Pope in perpetuity.

February l996

A delegation from the Vatican met in Jerusalem with Palestinian Authority Religious Affairs Minister, Hassan Tahbob. Father Serge Sebastian, Secretary General of the Vatican, announced that the Holy See recognizes Palestinian sovereignty over East Jerusalem. After Shimon Peres had replaced Yitzhak Rabin as Israel’s prime minister, Internal Security Minister Moshe Shachal refused to allow a Palestinian Authority meeting at the Vatican’s Notre Dame Hospice in Jerusalem. According to Shachal, the Palestinians were planning to “use the Vatican to circumvent the Oslo Accords.”

November, 1997

On November 10th, the State of Israel and the Vatican sign the “Legal Personality Agreement” whereby the State of Israel agrees to “assure full effect law to the legal personality of the Catholic Church itself.” (What that means in plain english is anyone’s guess.)

February 2000

Hedging its bets by having bi-lateral agreements with both sides in the Arab-Israeli conflict, on February 14th, Pope John Paul 11 meets Arafat in Rome to sign an accord to normalize relations between Roman Catholic churches in Jerusalem and PA. Palestinian Legislative Council Speaker Ahmed Qurei told The Jerusalem Post that the agreement is “recognition by the Catholic Church of the Palestinian claims to the eastern half of Jerusalem.” According to Arafat’s spokesperson, Nabil Abu Rudaineh, “Arafat had been lobbying for the idea of sharing undivided Jerusalem, and for creating a Vatican-style sovereignty in the Old City.” (Somehow we are supposed to believe that Arafat initiated this, and not the Vatican). The agreement calls for Jerusalem to be “an international city based on international resolutions and an international guarantee.” The pack was signed despite the Vatican having signed an agreement with Israel six years earlier on December 30th, 1993 which gave legal jurisdiction under Israeli law over the Church’s own institutions and assets in the Holy Land.

March 2000

The Pope visits the Holy Land and repeats the Holy See’s insistence that” international oversight- ‘a special statute, internationally guaranteed’- would best safeguard the city’s holy sites and all its religions. The city of Jerusalem is the main obstacle to peace in the region.”

On March 27th, the Palestinian Authority says that The Vatican no longer insists on international status for the Old City of Jerusalem, and that The Vatican accepts the political division of the Old City between Israel and the Palestinians. (One has to wonder if this agreement had anything to do with Arafat’s decision to wage war on Israel six months later?)

October 2000

In a speech to the United Nations on October 30th, Archbishop Renato Martino declared: “The “unique character” of Jerusalem as a city sacred to three great religions makes it essential that religious leaders, not politicians, control the holy sites.” In his meeting on October 26th with Lebanese Ambassador to the Vatican, Fouad Aoun, Pope John Paul 11 said that the city of Jerusalem should be given “specially guaranteed international status.”

January 2001

Israel TV journalists secretly film under the Shrine Of Omar, the 7th century Islamic building which may have been deliberately constructed over the Holy of Holies, them most sacred prayer room of the ancient Jewish Temple. The video revealed a new and massive tunnel aimed directly at the most sacred core of Solomon’s and later, Herod’s Temples. During the Crusades the early 12th century chivalric order, The Knights Templer, dug under the ruins for nine years and found a network of tunnels where the Jewish priests hid their treasures form the marauding Romans in 70 CE. It was also assumed that the original records of the Jerusalem Church which prove that the Vatican was not practicing Christianity as its founders had intended, was buried in this spot. A pope with exclusive rights of divine interpretation was not part of G-d’s plan. If these scrolls were made public they would jeopardize Rome’s legitimacy. Thus it is imperative to The Vatican that the Jews be removed from the Temple Mount so that they don’t find these important scrolls. The PA is serving as the Vatican’s “building contractors” in this arrangement in the hope that the Vatican will side with the Palestinians in the conflict with Israel.

July 2002

Israeli, US and German delegations at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Berlin have to fight a surprise proposal to internationalize Jerusalem’s Old City by the Italian delegation to the meeting. The head of the Italian delegation told Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean of the US-based Simon Weisenthal Center, that the main concern of the Italian government was that “in the future when there are peace discussions, the Palestinian entity will be given control of the Christian Holy sites.”

Why the secular government of Italy should be worried about this was not explained in the new item. (The Jerusalem Post, July 8th, 2002)

Legal Personality Agreement: State of Israel-Holy See [ 10 Nov 1997]

Article 1

This Agreement is made on the basis of the provisions of the “Fundamental Agreement between the State of Israel and the Holy See”, which was signed on 30 December 1993, and then entered into force on 10 March 1994 (hereinafter: the “Fundamental Agreement”).

Article 2

Recalling that the Holy See is the Sovereign Authority of the Catholic Church, the State of Israel agrees to assure full effect in Israeli law to the legal personality of the Catholic Church itself.

Article 3

The State of Israel agrees to assure full effect in Israeli law, in accordance with the provisions of this Agreement, to the legal personality of the following: these Eastern Catholic Patriarchates: the Greek Melkite Catholic, the Syrian Catholic, the Maronite, the Chaldean, the Armenian Catholic (hereinafter: the “Eastern Catholic Patriarchates”); the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, id est the Latin Patriarchal Diocese of Jerusalem; the present Dioceses of the Eastern Catholic Patriarchates; new Dioceses, wholly in Israel, Eastern Catholic or Latin, as may exist from time to time; the “Assembly of the Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land”. The Holy See states, for the avoidance of doubt, that the listing in par. 1 does not prejudice in any way the established order of precedence of the Heads of the various entities, according to their personal rank and as it is fixed by traditional usage and accepted by them. For the avoidance of doubt, it is stated that the question of assuring full effect in Israeli law to the legal personality of any new cross-border Diocese is left open. For the purposes of this Agreement, a Parish is in integral part of the respective Diocese, and, without affecting its status under the canon law, will not acquire a separate legal personality under Israeli law. A Diocese may, subject to the canon law, authorise its Parishes to act on its behalf, in such matters and under such terms, as it may determine. In this Agreement, “Diocese” includes its synonyms or equivalents.

Article 4

The State of Israel agrees to assure full effect in Israeli law, in accordance with the provisions of this Agreement, to the legal personality of the Custody of the Holy Land.

Article 5

The State of Israel agrees to assure full effect in Israeli law, in accordance with the provisions of this Agreement, to the legal personality of the following, as they exist from time to time in Israel:

the Pontifical Institutes of Consecrated Life of the kinds that exist in the Catholic Church, and such of their Provinces or Houses as the Institute concerned may cause to be certified; other official entities of the Catholic Church.

Article 6

For the purposes of this Agreement the legal persons referred to in Articles 3-5 (hereinafter, in this Article: “legal person”), being established under the canon law, are deemed to have been created according to the legislation of the Holy See, being Sovereign in international law. the law which governs any legal transaction or other legal acts in Israel between any legal person and any party shall be the law of the State of Israel, subject to the provisions of sub-paragraph (b). Any matter concerning the identity of the head, of the presiding officer or of any other official or functionary of a legal person, or their authority or their powers to act on behalf of the legal person, is governed by the canon law. Without derogation from the generality of sub-paragraph (b), certain kinds of transactions by a legal person concerning immovable property or certain other kinds of property, depend on a prior written permission of the Holy See in accordance with Its written Decisions as issued from time to time. Public access to the aforesaid Decisions will be in accordance with the Implementation Provisions. Any dispute concerning an internal ecclesiastical matter between a member, official or functionary of a legal person and any legal person, whether the member, official or functionary belongs to it or not, or between legal persons, shall be determined in accordance with the canon law, in a judicial or administrative ecclesiastical forum. For the avoidance of doubt it is stated that the provisions of 2(a) shall not apply to disputes referred to in the above sub-paragraph (a). For the avoidance of doubt, it is stated: a legal person, whose legal personality is given full effect in Israel, is deemed to have consented to sue and be sued before a judicial or administrative forum in Israel, if that is the proper forum under Israeli law. Sub-paragraph (a) does not derogate from any provision in Articles 6.

(Download the full document or find it here)

Screenshots & Links

Links

Downloads

Fundamental Agreement Between The Holy See And The State Of Israel 187KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Fundamental Agreement Between The Holy See And The State Of Israel 187KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Screenshots