6G Use Cases: Holographic Teleportation, Drone Policing & S.M.A.R.T EVERYTHING (White Paper Breakdown Pt. 2)

In this section, we move beyond the Key Performance Indicators and into the Use Cases: the practical (and sometimes terrifying) applications of this new wireless standard.

We explore how 6G aims to succeed where 5G failed, enabling technologies that require terabytes of data per second. From Holographic Teleportation and Remote Surgery to Precision Agriculture (programmable matter?) and Drone Policing, we break down exactly what the “Internet of Bio-Nano Things” is building towards.

Cognitive City: An evolution of a S.M.A.R.T City (C40) that uses artificial neural networks and sensors to "remember" and interact with citizens.

We also discuss the “S.M.A.R.T Infrastructure” plans and how they tie into the C40 Cities Climate Accord, environmental control, and the push for 15-minute cities.

Geo-Fencing & Geo-Timing (Think the grocery carts that lock if you take them too far from the store) Installed on Newer EVs with NO INFORMED CONSENT:

This series of videos will be setup on a section-by-section basis and then, following completion, will be edited into a final complete video.

Seeing as this paper covers so much information, I thought it would be best to present the information in chunks, this will make it easier to reference back to it in the future.

This is Section Two on Use Cases, a short section. The next section will cover Terahertz Band Radiation which will be a much longer section, so this video will be very brief.

