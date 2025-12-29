6G White Paper Breakdown Pt. 4: Intelligent Communication Environments

In Part 4 of our 6G White Paper Breakdown, we enter the phase where the technology moves from your device to the environment around you. Section 4, “Intelligent Communication Environments,” details how 6G aims to turn walls, ceilings, and building facades into active components of the wireless network.

We explore the technology required to “steer beams” and control signal propagation, including Meta-Surfaces, Graphene-Based Plasmonic Antennas, and MEMS (Micro-Electrical-Mechanical Systems). But as we dig into the definitions, the darker side of this technology emerges. From the connection between MEMS and “Smart Dust” to the true meaning of the “SMART” acronym, we analyze how these “Intelligent Environments” are designed for total surveillance and control.

In This Video:

Controlling the Medium: How 6G overcomes signal loss by manipulating the environment itself.

MEMS & Smart Dust: The connection between micro-switches and inhalable infrastructure.

Plasmonics: Understanding the physics of nano-scale antennas and biophotonics.

The “Meta” Meaning: Why the use of “Meta-Atoms” and “Meta-Surfaces” is significant.

Physical Layer Security: How the system acts as a central controller to verify user “authenticity.”

The Five Layers of “Intelligent Communication Environments”

“Recent research under the EU Research Project ‘‘VisorSurf’’ has demonstrated a structure with five main layers, which are (from top to bottom)”

EM behavior layer (Metamaterial Plane) The Actuation and Sensing layer The shielding layer The computing layer The communication layer

Meta is a Hebrew Word meaning DEAD

Key Definitions

Download the Devil’s Dictionary: https://anab-whitehouse.com/Devil's-Dictionary.pdf

Urban’s Imgur Album of Sharable Images: https://imgur.com/a/devils-dictionary-by-anab-whitehouse-rvm3d2i

“Mesh Networking”

This is a form of networking architecture which arranges the nodes (whether switches, bridges, or human beings) of a network in non-hierarchical, self-organizing, fluid ways that enhance the degrees of freedom in which data is routed through a network. In addition, among other things, this sort of communication topology provides a certain amount of fault-tolerance for a network since if a certain number of nodes fail or do not perform in a functional manner, nonetheless, there are alternative pathways for connecting nodes which enable communication, signaling, or data transfer to continue without disruption. Although the terms “non-hierarchical” and “self-organizing” are used to describe how a mesh network operates, nevertheless, such networks are intended to serve certain purposes and, therefore, there are structural and dynamic features within these networks which ensure that the purposes of the network will be served and, as a result, ‘non-hierarchical’ and ‘self-organizing’ dynamics take place within a set of constraints and degrees of freedom that are organized in ways that regulate the network so that it will be able to realize its purposes. The “Borg” of Star Trek fame would seem to be a mesh network. Those who have power (whether in: Government, religion, corporations, the military, the media, unions, banking, science, or education) seek to establish mesh networks in conjunction with the people who are part of those networks to ensure that -- notwithstanding the presence of nodes who, for whatever reason, might fail or operate in a dysfunctional manner -- nonetheless, the purposes for which a given network has been established will serve the overseers of that network. Therefore, there are “corrective dynamics” or algorithms (often subtle and hidden) which are present in such systems to ensure that non-hierarchical and self-organizing activities will only occur in ways that will lead to the realization of a given network’s underlying purposes. Currently, there is no set of common standards of interoperability governing mesh networking. This is what the International Bank of Settlements, WEF, transhumanists, technocrats, the W.H.O., and corporations like Blackrock, Vanguard, and State Street are seeking to establish … mesh networks in which all nodes (notwithstanding occasional node failures and node dysfunctions here and there) will help realize the purposes of one-world universal governance across all networks. (Anab Whitehouse’s The Devil’s Dictionary)

“Plasmonics”

“MEMS: Micro-Electrical-Magnetic-Systems/Switches”

“Beam Steering”

“IEEE: Inst. of Electrical & Electronics Engineers”

“Internet of Things”

This series of videos will be setup on a section-by-section basis and then, following completion, will be edited into a final complete video.

Seeing as this paper covers so much information, I thought it would be best to present the information in chunks, this will make it easier to reference back to it in the future.

Downloads & Resources

(This page has all of the documents, dictionaries, playlists and more that you will need to follow along and/or to look up words you don’t know)

The document we're reading is located in the very beginning of the "Section 3 - White Papers" section of the "Psinergy3" manual.

Technology Spreadsheet: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vTjFubVoA60qFjP6fquRlSxMDtgLLDOt_jTgKaKxUwkUfhMeTXTJM8M5TMzip162Hqq64mfN4qDtEAq/pubhtml

