Share post
Share post at current time
JR Sweet (Mormon Monarch) - Urban Odyssey LIVE Interview

Urban is joined by JR Sweet, a survivor of the LDS/CIA MkUltra/Monarch Trauma Based Mind Control Operations to discuss his experiences with government black ops & LDS Ritual Abuse.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Feb 08, 2026

JR Sweet joins Urban Odyssey to provide a harrowing, first-person account of surviving the CIA’s trauma-based mind control programs, including Project Monarch. In this deep dive, JR breaks down the mechanics of dissociation, the use of generational bloodlines, and the hidden facilities—including major theme parks—used to program the human bio-computer.

We explore:

  • The Mechanics of Trauma: How dissociation is used to access the subconscious mind for bioprogramming.

  • Project Monarch Facilities: Why Disneyland and military labs like Idaho National Laboratories serve as the perfect cover for occult practices.

  • The Occult Connection: The role of Senator Robert Byrd and the merging of intelligence agencies with satanic networks.

  • Classified Records: JR shares his correspondence with the CIA and their “Glomar” response to his requests for personal files.

J.R. Sweet’s Links

Journaled Memories

Many of the experiences shared in this interview are available to read in full on JR’s website:

https://mormonmonarch.com/writings-on-past/

JR’s Book:

J.R. has made his journaled memories available in print form, if you’re interesting in supporting J.R. by purchasing a copy, you can do that from Lulu here:

Mormon Monarch: Born Into a Deep State Cost: 27.77 U.S.D. + SHIPPING + APPLICABLE TAXES.

Purchase from Lulu

Mormon Monarch: Born Into A Deep State, Second Edition, is the printed work of the author, J.R. Sweet. J.R. is a survivor of the Central Intelligence Agency’s Trauma Based Mind Control Program and was raised in a Satanic Family Bloodline hiding in the Mormon Church. This work includes an Introduction by the author, Forward by the author’s spouse, Kate Storey (Sweet) and several of the author’s Journaled Memories detailing what he remembers of his past.

Mormon Monarch: Born Into a Deep State
Cost: 27.77 U.S.D. + SHIPPING + APPLICABLE TAXES.

https://mormonmonarch.com/purchase-book/

JR on Twitter/X (FreeSlave777):

Be sure to follow J.R. on X/Twitter

Urban’s MkUltra Resources List

Other Posts & Interviews by J.R.

J.R. Sweet Interviews /w Emma from the Imagination Podcast

JR has done a number of interviews with Emma , be sure to check those out - YouTube Playlist (by me):

Satanic Ritual Abuse within LDS, Free Resources & JR Sweet aka "Mormon Monarch"

Satanic Ritual Abuse within LDS, Free Resources & JR Sweet aka "Mormon Monarch"

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 29, 2025
Read full story
Emma’s Substack
S5E92 | JR Sweet - MK ULTRA Mass Shootings & Assassinations, Amnesic Slavery, & Bloodline Networks
S5E92 | JR Sweet - MK ULTRA Mass Shootings & Assassinations, Amnesic Slavery, & Bloodline Networks…
Read more
6 months ago · 9 likes · Emma Katherine
Emma’s Substack
S3E39 | J.R. Sweet - Operational CIA MONARCH Mind Slave on Disney, LDS Church, & MK ULTRA Secret Ops
Listen now
2 years ago · 3 likes · Emma Katherine

Thank you Grey, ArtemisForestFairy, Richard Bertoldo, Shelie, Caleb Cooper, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Cathy O’Brien

Timestamps / Chapters

00:00:00 Introduction to Urban Odyssey and JR Sweet 
00:01:41 Survivors of MKUltra and Project Monarch 
00:05:04 The CIA’s Enslavement of the Human Mind 
00:08:46 The Mechanics of Trauma and Dissociation 
00:11:57 Programming Facilities: The Secret Role of Disneyland 
00:15:53 John Lilly and the Human Bio-computer 
00:21:02 Psychological Profiling: The Shoebox Test 
00:28:11 Memory Compartmentalization and Stun Gun Usage 
00:33:22 Deprivation Tanks and Electro-electrode Programming 
00:43:59 The "Glomar" Response: CIA Record Requests & Denials 
01:01:18 Occult Networks and Senator Robert Byrd
01:18:45 High-Level Assets: From Military Labs to Public Figures 
01:35:20 Generational Trauma and the "Bloodline" Selection 
01:52:10 Strategic Survival: Breaking the Programming 
02:05:45 How to Access JR Sweet’s Journals and Books 
02:10:30 Final Thoughts and Call to Action

