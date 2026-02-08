JR Sweet (Mormon Monarch) - Urban Odyssey LIVE Interview

JR Sweet joins Urban Odyssey to provide a harrowing, first-person account of surviving the CIA’s trauma-based mind control programs, including Project Monarch. In this deep dive, JR breaks down the mechanics of dissociation, the use of generational bloodlines, and the hidden facilities—including major theme parks—used to program the human bio-computer.

We explore:

The Mechanics of Trauma : How dissociation is used to access the subconscious mind for bioprogramming.

Project Monarch Facilities : Why Disneyland and military labs like Idaho National Laboratories serve as the perfect cover for occult practices.

The Occult Connection : The role of Senator Robert Byrd and the merging of intelligence agencies with satanic networks.

Classified Records: JR shares his correspondence with the CIA and their “Glomar” response to his requests for personal files.

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! Share this post to earn free referral rewards! Share

J.R. Sweet’s Links

Journaled Memories

Many of the experiences shared in this interview are available to read in full on JR’s website:

https://mormonmonarch.com/writings-on-past/

JR’s Book:

J.R. has made his journaled memories available in print form, if you’re interesting in supporting J.R. by purchasing a copy, you can do that from Lulu here:

Mormon Monarch: Born Into a Deep State Cost: 27.77 U.S.D. + SHIPPING + APPLICABLE TAXES.

Purchase from Lulu

Mormon Monarch: Born Into A Deep State, Second Edition, is the printed work of the author, J.R. Sweet. J.R. is a survivor of the Central Intelligence Agency’s Trauma Based Mind Control Program and was raised in a Satanic Family Bloodline hiding in the Mormon Church. This work includes an Introduction by the author, Forward by the author’s spouse, Kate Storey (Sweet) and several of the author’s Journaled Memories detailing what he remembers of his past.

Mormon Monarch: Born Into a Deep State

Cost: 27.77 U.S.D. + SHIPPING + APPLICABLE TAXES.

https://mormonmonarch.com/purchase-book/

JR on Twitter/X ( FreeSlave777 ):

Be sure to follow J.R. on X/Twitter

Urban’s MkUltra Resources List

Other Posts & Interviews by J.R.

J.R. Sweet Interviews /w Emma from the Imagination Podcast

JR has done a number of interviews with Emma , be sure to check those out - YouTube Playlist (by me):

Thank you Grey, ArtemisForestFairy, Richard Bertoldo, Shelie, Caleb Cooper, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Urban (theofficialurban) in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Cathy O’Brien

Timestamps / Chapters