JR Sweet (Mormon Monarch) - Urban Odyssey LIVE Interview

JR Sweet joins Urban Odyssey to provide a harrowing, first-person account of surviving the CIA’s trauma-based mind control programs, including Project Monarch. In this deep dive, JR breaks down the mechanics of dissociation, the use of generational bloodlines, and the hidden facilities—including major theme parks—used to program the human bio-computer.
We explore:
The Mechanics of Trauma: How dissociation is used to access the subconscious mind for bioprogramming.
Project Monarch Facilities: Why Disneyland and military labs like Idaho National Laboratories serve as the perfect cover for occult practices.
The Occult Connection: The role of Senator Robert Byrd and the merging of intelligence agencies with satanic networks.
Classified Records: JR shares his correspondence with the CIA and their “Glomar” response to his requests for personal files.
J.R. Sweet’s Links
Journaled Memories
Many of the experiences shared in this interview are available to read in full on JR’s website:
https://mormonmonarch.com/writings-on-past/
JR’s Book:
J.R. has made his journaled memories available in print form, if you’re interesting in supporting J.R. by purchasing a copy, you can do that from Lulu here:
Mormon Monarch: Born Into A Deep State, Second Edition, is the printed work of the author, J.R. Sweet. J.R. is a survivor of the Central Intelligence Agency’s Trauma Based Mind Control Program and was raised in a Satanic Family Bloodline hiding in the Mormon Church. This work includes an Introduction by the author, Forward by the author’s spouse, Kate Storey (Sweet) and several of the author’s Journaled Memories detailing what he remembers of his past.
Mormon Monarch: Born Into a Deep State
Cost: 27.77 U.S.D. + SHIPPING + APPLICABLE TAXES.
https://mormonmonarch.com/purchase-book/
JR on Twitter/X (FreeSlave777):
Be sure to follow J.R. on X/Twitter
Urban’s MkUltra Resources List
Other Posts & Interviews by J.R.
J.R. Sweet Interviews /w Emma from the Imagination Podcast
JR has done a number of interviews with Emma , be sure to check those out - YouTube Playlist (by me):
Timestamps / Chapters
00:00:00 Introduction to Urban Odyssey and JR Sweet
00:01:41 Survivors of MKUltra and Project Monarch
00:05:04 The CIA’s Enslavement of the Human Mind
00:08:46 The Mechanics of Trauma and Dissociation
00:11:57 Programming Facilities: The Secret Role of Disneyland
00:15:53 John Lilly and the Human Bio-computer
00:21:02 Psychological Profiling: The Shoebox Test
00:28:11 Memory Compartmentalization and Stun Gun Usage
00:33:22 Deprivation Tanks and Electro-electrode Programming
00:43:59 The "Glomar" Response: CIA Record Requests & Denials
01:01:18 Occult Networks and Senator Robert Byrd
01:18:45 High-Level Assets: From Military Labs to Public Figures
01:35:20 Generational Trauma and the "Bloodline" Selection
01:52:10 Strategic Survival: Breaking the Programming
02:05:45 How to Access JR Sweet’s Journals and Books
02:10:30 Final Thoughts and Call to Action