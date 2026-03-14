Why History Forgot Peter Faber: The Savoyard Architect of Deception (Cause Before Symptom 3/13/26)

Tonight, guest host Urban Odyssey peels back the layers of history to reveal the third, often forgotten pillar of the Jesuit Order: Peter Faber (Favre). While names like Loyola and Xavier dominate the books, Faber was the “esoteric heart” of the movement, a noble scion from the House of Savoy used as a psychological wedge to infiltrate the courts of Europe.

Urban Odyssey covering James Carner’s Cause Before Symptom — James Carner is LIVE every night at 9pm PST or 12am (Midnight) EST on Rumble!

In this deep dive, we explore:

The Savoy-Luxembourg Connection: How these royal bloodlines utilized banking and “capitalism over monarchy” to maintain multi-generational control.

Conversational Espionage: The “soft kill” weapon Faber used to hijack the spiritual guidance systems of European princes.

The Tri-City Power Triad: The unseen links between London, the Vatican, and Washington, D.C., and the “Constitution OF” vs “Constitution FOR” legal trap.

The Ghost in the Machine: Understanding the ritual mechanics of “Perinde ac Cadaver” and how individual autonomy is annexed by the order.

More on the Empire of the Three City-States:

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Original Founders of the ‘Company of Jesus’ / ‘Company of Loyola’

The original group of friends who formed the Company of Loyola together in France in either 1534 or 1535

Coat of Arms of Avignon, France - Note the same Crown on Loyola’s Coat of Arms .

Peter Faber (Favre)

While history fixates on the militant discipline of Ignatius Loyola and the missionary exploits of Francis Xavier, the third pillar of the Jesuit triad remains shrouded in the mists of the crypt. This man is Peter Faber (Pierre Favre), the entity the Codex identifies as the spiritual engine and the “first priest” of the Society of Jesus.

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Read my extended notes here: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/peter-faber.html

St. Peter Faber is depicted serving Communion in a 19th-century painting by Pietro Gagliardi. (CNS/Courtesy of Jesuit General Curia)

This biographical study explores the life and interior world of Peter Faber, the first companion of Ignatius of Loyola and a pivotal figure in the early Society of Jesus. The text illustrates how Faber’s personality was marked by a sensitive, scrupulous disposition that found stability through the Spiritual Exercises and a life of radical, often physically exhausting, blind obedience. Moving beyond his historical role as a "traveling apostle" in Reformation-era Europe, the narrative emphasizes his unique spiritual discernment, characterized by a deep mystical rootedness and the ability to find God within his own psychological limitations and depressions. Ultimately, the source portrays Faber as a master of pastoral conversation whose quiet influence and intercessory prayer sought to reform the Church not through theological debate, but through the reconciliation of souls.

While Ignatius forged the sword, Faber knew best how to slide it between the ribs of the European elite without them feeling the blade until it was too late. He was the primary vector for infecting the ruling class with Jesuit obedience.

The Ritual Master of Montmartre

On August 15, 1534, in the damp crypt of St. Denis at Montmartre (the “Mount of Martyrs”), seven men gathered to swear the vows that birthed the Jesuit Order. Of these seven, only one was an ordained priest: Peter Faber.

The Operator: Ignatius and the others were laymen at this time. It was Faber who celebrated the Mass; it was Faber who held the “mutilated sacrament” and administered the vows to the others. He was the conduit, the active operator of the ritual that bound the “Company” to its destiny. Without Faber, the foundational rite of the Jesuits could not have occurred sacramentally.

The Roommate: Faber was not a mere follower; he was the roommate and “lifelong friend” of both Ignatius and Francis Xavier at the University of Paris (College Saint-Barbe). He was the glue between the authoritarian Loyola and the charismatic Xavier.

The First Convert

Very few renderings of Peter Faber exist, this one was digitally upscaled and color added.

Ignatius, the founder of the Jesuits (often styled the “Black Pope” in later polemics), entered the College of St. Barbara and immediately identified Faber as a “soul better adapted to his design” than any other. Ignatius “set his eyes on Peter as a proselyte,” and Faber became his first successful conversion to the cause. While others like Francis Xavier initially ridiculed Ignatius’s vision of a “spiritual knighthood,” Faber was the first to be won over, surrendering to the grand idea of prosecuting war against the heretical world.

Key Relationships at the College of Sainte-Barbe

Infiltration of Germany

Faber’s loyalty was absolute, and his utility was immediate. In 1540, the same year the Order was formally established, Ignatius deployed Faber as one of the first Jesuits to enter Germany, alongside Le Jay and Bobadilla.

Major Mission Locations

His directives were explicit and intelligence-focused:

Surveillance: He was tasked with “sounding the general condition of Germany” and “spying as well into the innermost thoughts of the people.”

Influence: His orders were to acquire patrons among the rulers still loyal to Catholicism and secure advantages for the new Order.

Faber directed his operations toward the Rhine and Mayence (Mainz), targeting the courts of the Prince Bishops. While he struggled to establish colleges immediately, he achieved a strategic victory that would shape the future of Europe.

Interesting Parallel: Founded in France, Infiltration of Germany…

College of Clermont / Chapter of Clermont - https://www.universalfreemasonry.org/en/encyclopedia/clermont-chapter-of

The Spirit Channeler: The “Memoriale”

The archives reveal Faber not as a rigid dogmatist, but as a mystic deeply entangled with the spirit world. His private diary, the Memoriale, documents a life of constant communication with disembodied entities.

Angelic Intercourse: Faber’s diary includes accounts of his regular communication with “angels,” which he oddly described as spirits of “both good and evil.” He believed he had received “enlightenment” to surround himself with these “protecting angels and spirits.”

The Gnostic Connection: The Codex sources suggest that the entities Faber addressed—angels, guardian angels, holy souls, and the “incarnate Jesus”—were part of a gnostic framework. The analysis suggests Faber was communicating with interdimensional entities (fallen angels/demons) in a manner similar to the “Mary apparition” that guided Ignatius.

The Cult of the Dead: Faber’s spirituality involved a deep connection to the “holy souls” (the dead), fitting for an order that would later be accused of necromantic loyalty (”perinde ac cadaver”).

The Ancient Bloodlines

While often portrayed as a humble shepherd, the Codex indicates Faber possessed a pedigree that linked him to the “ancient kings” and the mystery schools.

The Noble Scion: Sources indicate Faber was a “noble” from significant “ancient royal bloodlines,” similar to the Borgias (Francis Borgia) who would later fund and lead the Order.

The Pythagorean Link: Faber’s family had close relationships with and membership in the “Carthusian Priors” and the “Calabrian Monks,” groups closely related to the “Pythagoras mystery.” This suggests Faber was the bridge between the Jesuit Order and the ancient, pre-Christian mystery schools of southern Italy.

The Forgotten Architect

Why is he almost never mentioned? Because he was the Esoteric Heart, while Ignatius was the Exoteric Face.

The First Recruit: Faber was the first of the disciples to be “fascinated” by Ignatius’s schemes, a youth described as full of “genius and imagination.”

The Diplomat: While Ignatius was often abrasive, Faber was the “Master Faber,” the diplomat sent to navigate the courts of Europe and the Reformation. He was one of the “ten dear sons” named in the Papal Bull Regimini militantis Ecclesiae that officially established the Society in 1540.

Interesting Links

David Daniels’ Jesuit Video(s)

These are the videos that I mentioned and played the short clip of, definitely worth checking out for more about how the Jesuits created the worlds first intelligence network.

YouTube Playlist

Other Videos

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