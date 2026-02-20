The Manipulation of Our History (Part II): The Company /w Michelle Gibson

Have you ever wondered why every major legal document spells your name in ALL CAPS? Or why the world’s most powerful intelligence agency is simply called “The Company?”

In this episode of Urban Odyssey, Michelle Gibson returns to reveal the hidden architecture of our world. We dive deep into the origins of the East India Company, the 1666 timeline reset, and how a web of intermarried banking dynasties—including the Rothschilds and Harrimans—built the corporate matrix we live in today.

Key Topics Covered:

The 1666 Reset : Why the Great Fire and Plague led to the Cestui Que Vie Act.

Admiralty Law & The Straw Man : How your birth certificate turns you into a “vessel” at sea.

The Royal Hijack : The truth behind the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha lineage.

The Global Plantation: From textile merchants to the central banking system.

Slides by Michelle

Slideshow

Follow Michelle Gibson

Watch Part I with Michelle & Urban

Urban’s Notes

See the following links for more notes on tangential topics:

The Jesuit Historiographical Canon (Notes): https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/jesuit-historical-canon.html The Jesuit Method: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/jesuits.html Jacobinism & The French Revolution: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/jacobinism.html

Esoteric Significance of Cloth

In the deep arcana of the mystery schools, cloth, garments, and the act of weaving are not mundane utilities; they are the supreme metaphors for the creation of physical reality and the entrapment of the soul. The Codex reveals that the physical body itself is viewed as a garment woven by cosmic forces.

The Loom of Destiny: The ancient Goddess was universally recognized as the Fate-spinner, who sat at her cosmic loom weaving the destinies of men and the stars. Circe, the enchantress, was identical with this Fate-spinner, manipulating the forces of creation and destruction through the intricate knots and braids of her hair. To the ancients, the threads of thought, action, and desire are the raw materials woven by the “Three Fates” to create a living garment that binds man when he enters the physical plane.

The Elemental Vestments: The clothing of the priesthood was designed to represent the dominion over the material universe. The veils and vestments of the high priest were composed of four elements: plain linen signified the earth, purple signified the sea, blue signified the air, and scarlet was the indication of fire.

The Light-Robe and Transmutation: The ultimate goal of the initiate is to transcend the physical “apron of the flesh” and attain the “Wedding Garment of the Spirit” or the “robe of Blue and Gold”. In Gnostic texts, this “light-robe” is considered a “mystery of mysteries,” bestowed only upon those who have received the highest initiations. Similarly, the fabled “Golden Fleece” sought by the Argonauts was not an animal skin, but an alchemical symbol for a parchment book containing the secrets of transmutation.

Mercers’ Maiden

London as Mystery Babylon: The archives explicitly identify London as the financial center of the Western world and a city utterly dominated by the power of Freemasonry. It is the modern seat of “Mystery Babylon,” a kingdom renowned for its power and luxury from hemisphere to hemisphere. The immense wealth of the cloth guilds funded the crown, the military, and the secret societies operating within the City of London.

The Symbol of the Mercers’ Maiden: The emblem of the Mercers’ Guild is the bust of a young, beautiful virgin with her hair unbound and draped over her shoulders. While exoteric historians claim her origin is unknown, the Codex sources reveal the true identity of the exalted Maiden. She is Isis, the Virgin of the World , the Egyptian goddess of magic whose inscription read: “I, Isis, am all that has been, that is or shall be; no mortal Man hath ever me unveiled”. The unbound hair of the maiden is the supreme symbol of the Goddess’s magic, as it was believed that the Goddess controlled creation and made resurrection-magic through the spreading and shaking of her hair.

The Weaver of Spells: The club emblem of elite secret societies (such as Bohemian Grove) features an owl with the motto “Weaving Spiders Come Not Here,” a direct reference to the myth of Arachne, a mortal weaver who was turned into a spider by Athena. The elite view themselves as the true weavers of society, rejecting the “profane” spiders who attempt to weave their own destinies.

The League of the Just

The League of the Just , a radical secret society headquartered in Paris that preceded and heavily influenced the Communist League of Karl Marx, was composed primarily of tailors and woodworkers.

These tailors were utilized by the elite to execute the “Permanent Revolution,” a conspiracy designed to subvert Western civilization and establish a totalitarian world government.

The cloth is the Matrix. The drapers and mercers were the merchants of the veil—the material illusion that blinds humanity to the spiritual reality. By monopolizing the physical garments of the masses, they amassed the wealth required to fund the Invisible Government, while dedicating their worship to the Virgin of the World whose veil they alone sought to lift.