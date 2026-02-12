The Secret Behind Numbers: 3-6-9 Tesla Code (By Gary Lite)

In this deep dive into Vortex-Based Mathematics, we explore the lost knowledge that Tesla, Marco Rodin, and ancient civilizations used to understand the fabric of reality. We break down how numbers are not merely symbols for quantities, but real, living elementary particles that compose everything in existence.

“If you only knew the magnificence of the numbers 3, 6, and 9, you would have a key to the universe.” — Nikola Tesla.

This is why the trick we were all taught as kids (how to multiply by nine using your fingers) works.

My digital remaster of the original frontispiece to Papus’ Tarot of the Bohemians

In this video, you will discover:

The 1-2-4-8-7-5 Pattern : How energy flows in our physical 3D world through doubling circuits.

The Power of 9 : Why nine stands alone as the singularity, the primal point of unity, and the source of spirit energy.

Tesla’s Obsession : The scientific reason behind Tesla’s ritualistic use of numbers divisible by three.

The Torus Energy Field: How vortex math forms the 3D skin of the universe, providing a potential key to free energy.

