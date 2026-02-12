Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Secret Behind Numbers: 3-6-9 Tesla Code (By Gary Lite)

This was of interest to me because in the course of my research into the topic of Quantum Computing, Harmonic Coherence & Error Correction, this topic of Palindromes/Toric Codes
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Feb 12, 2026

In this deep dive into Vortex-Based Mathematics, we explore the lost knowledge that Tesla, Marco Rodin, and ancient civilizations used to understand the fabric of reality. We break down how numbers are not merely symbols for quantities, but real, living elementary particles that compose everything in existence.

“If you only knew the magnificence of the numbers 3, 6, and 9, you would have a key to the universe.” — Nikola Tesla.

This is why the trick we were all taught as kids (how to multiply by nine using your fingers) works.

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share Urban Odyssey

My digital remaster of the original frontispiece to Papus’ Tarot of the Bohemians

In this video, you will discover:

  • The 1-2-4-8-7-5 Pattern: How energy flows in our physical 3D world through doubling circuits.

  • The Power of 9: Why nine stands alone as the singularity, the primal point of unity, and the source of spirit energy.

  • Tesla’s Obsession: The scientific reason behind Tesla’s ritualistic use of numbers divisible by three.

  • The Torus Energy Field: How vortex math forms the 3D skin of the universe, providing a potential key to free energy.

Notes on Harmonics & Coherence

Please feel free to check out the notes that I’ve made available on my Urban’s Database Site

  1. Recommended Reading & Running Bibliography: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/quantum/bibliography.html

  2. Harmonic Resonance: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/quantum/harmonics.html

  3. Basics of Quantum Computing: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/quantum/basics.html

  4. All posts on the topic of Quantum Computing: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/quantum/index.html

Other Articles & Posts

Urban's Compendium
John Dee's Monas Hieroglyphica
The provided text contains excerpts from John Dee’s esoteric treatise, Monas Hieroglyphica (”The Hieroglyphic Monad”), originally published in 1564. This highly symbolic work, dedicated to King Maximilian, presents twenty-four theorems outlining a mystical language and system that Dee believed would unify and revolutionize disciplines such as…
Listen now
5 months ago · 2 likes · 2 comments · Urban (theofficialurban)

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 theofficialurban · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture