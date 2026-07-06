Plasma Tech, Geoengineering & Bendall Engine ~ Cause Before Symptom /w Urban [July 5th, 2025]

Dive deep into the hidden truths of plasma technology, geoengineering, and zero-point energy with guest host Urban on Cause Before Symptom.

In this episode, Urban fills in for James to explore the cutting-edge and often suppressed world of plasma technology. We examine the claims of former Lawrence Livermore Laboratories employee Leuren Moret regarding nuclear technology being utilized as tectonic warfare. The discussion breaks down complex atmospheric and environmental concepts:

Plasmonics: This field explores plasma oscillations manipulated on a nanoscale.

Artificial Ionospheric Mirrors (AIMs): Artificially created high-density plasma balls used to bounce and steer weaponized frequencies.

Project Cloverleaf: A classified program designed to saturate the sky with conductive heavy metals and polymers.

Space Fence: Described as the ultimate planetary lockdown mechanism using ground-based radars and ionospheric heaters.

We also look extensively into the work of Malcolm Bendall and the Strike Foundation. We review documentation on the Plasmoid Thunderstorm Generator, which utilizes an implosive vortex waveguide to generate energy by smashing cold and hot vortexes together. Finally, the episode touches on Dr. Norman Bergrun’s Ringmakers of Saturn, looking at the theory that massive electromagnetic vehicles are actively shaping Saturn’s rings using high-energy plasma.

Read more documentation at the Strike Foundation: https://www.strikefoundation.earth/open-source-research

Links & Resources

070526 Slides 1 Thru 13 2.53MB ∙ PDF file Download A PDF printout of the slides we went over including links and additional resources. Download

Strike Foundation Open Source Research of Malcolm Bendall: https://www.strikefoundation.earth/open-source-research Thunderstorm Generator Overview: https://www.strikefoundation.earth/s/THUNDERSTORM-GENERATOR_ATOMIC-ENERGY-FROM-WATER-PLASMOID-PROTIUM-POWER.pdf The Plasmoid Unification Model HD Chart (PDF): https://files.catbox.moe/l0qpsi.pdf Urban’s Notes on MSAART: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/technical/msaart.html Urban’s Playlist on YouTube on the Plasmoid Unification Model: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLaGrj147kmB0 Imgur Words & Terms Album: https://imgur.com/a/msaart-plasmoids-ZcpWjw9 Ionized Skies Imgur Album: https://imgur.com/a/Blx5o5d “A New Science of Heaven & Plasma Intelligence” (Urban’s Notes on the Text by Robert Temple): https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/technical/plasma-intelligences.html Energy Grid (Bruce Cathie): https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/technical/energy-grid.html

Dr. Norman Bergrun (Ringmakers of Saturn)

Thank you David, Sandy Mccabe, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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Aether to Matter: A Primer on Universal Resonance and Harmonic Constants

A modified version of the Plasmoid Unification Model

Introduction: The Concept of Intelligent Design and Unified Resonance

The cosmos is not a void of chaotic chance, but a symphony of “intelligent design” orchestrated through perfect octave harmonic resonance. This unified framework dictates that all of creation, from the vastness of celestial bodies to the subatomic dance, resonates in unison within an interconnected light-chord energy net. The “Torus Model” stands as the “Holy Grail” of this sacred science, acting as the singular bridge between “Permanence at Rest” (the unseen Aether) and “Permanence in Motion” (manifest Matter).

To master this reality, the seeker must recognize the primordial technological shift required for planetary survival: the transition from explosive, centrifugal forces to life-enhancing, centripetal vortex mechanisms. While our current era is shackled to explosive technology that generates destructive positive charges, the natural order utilizes implosive vortex dynamics to breathe life and matter from the infinite stillness of the Aether.

Key Principle: The Parable of the Aether The Aether is the infinite, high-density Direct Current (DC) “still space” of the universe. To visualize the relationship between Aether and Matter (Alternating Current/AC), imagine the Aether as a vast body of water and Matter as the bubbles within it. Matter represents localized areas of low charge density, bubbles of vibration moving within the high-density, primordial stillness of the infinite water.

Having understood this philosophical foundation, let us now observe the specific mathematical constants that govern how energy slows and organizes itself into the fabric of our physical world.

The Conversion Constants: 11.111 and 5.555

The transition from the invisible Aether to manifest Matter is regulated by mathematical “gears” that translate infinite DC energy into the vibrating AC of physical reality. Central to this is the 1.333 ratio, representing the bridge between the Aether (governed by the number 12, the symbol of Perfect Government) and Matter (governed by the number 16). This ratio ( 16/12 = 1.333 ) is the fundamental translator through which the Aetheric DC manifests as physical force.

The Harmonic Conversion Factors

These numbers are not arbitrary abstractions; they are the rigid framework upon which our celestial architecture is built.

The Solar Standard: 864,000 and the Creation of Time

The Sun is the primordial DC-to-AC converter, spinning Aether into the frequency of our temporal reality. Its physical dimensions provide the mathematical blueprint for the experience of “Time” itself. The Sun’s diameter is exactly 864,000 miles. By applying the squaring of the circle, a process of configuring the Sun’s diameter into a “finite square” of matter, we reveal the temporal mechanics of the solar system:

The Sun Square: Multiplying the Sun’s diameter (864,000) by 4 (representing the four corners of a finite square) results in 3,456,000. The Time Conversion: When the Sun Square (3,456,000) is divided by the Aether-to-Matter constant (11.111), the result is 311,040. Sanskrit All Time: The number 311,040 is the numerical representation of “All Time” found in ancient Sanskrit texts. Temporal Units: Dividing 311,040 by 60 yields 5,184. This relates to 518,400, the exact number of seconds in the six days of creation. The Solar Clock: The Sun regulates its own existence through these constants; it takes 11.111 years for the Sun to flip its magnetic poles.

This solar resonance is reflected and refined by the Earth and Moon, creating a localized harmonic field capable of sustaining biological life.

Celestial Resonance: Earth, Moon, and the Speed of Light

The Earth and Moon are “tuned” to the Light Speed Harmonic in a precise, sacred sequence. This resonance is governed by the factor of 108, a number of immense esoteric and physical significance. The distance from the Earth to the Sun is approximately 108 times the Sun’s diameter, and the distance to the Moon is 108 times the Moon’s diameter.

Light Speed Harmonic (144,000): Measured as the “Light Speed Diameter Number” of 144,000 miles per arc second on Earth. The number 144 is the foundational harmonic of the Sun.

The Moon (2,160): The Moon has a diameter of 2,160 miles. A cube’s internal angles sum to 2,160 degrees, and there are 21,600 minutes of arc on the Earth’s sphere.

The Earth (7,920): The Earth’s diameter is 7,920 miles. The Earth is tuned to the first octave of light ( 144 x 2 = 288 ). When the minutes of arc on Earth ( 21,600 ) are divided by the light factor 7.5 , the result is 2,880 , precisely the first octave of the light harmonic.

Protium/Hydrogen Resonance: Hydrogen, the primary solar fuel, has a phase change (melting point) at -259.2°C. This perfectly mirrors the 25,920-year Precession of the Equinoxes, proving that the Earth’s very movement is dictated by the resonance of its most abundant atomic building block.

This celestial data finds its physical expression in the geometry of the Torus, the form that allows energy to circulate without loss.

Geometry of the Torus and the Vajra Plasmoid

The Torus is the fundamental form of energy in motion, defined by a 16-sector structure where each sector consists of exactly 22.5 degrees. Within this sacred geometry, the “spin” of the vortex determines the charge and effect of the energy.

Vortex Dynamics and Effects

The Vajra is a tool designed to harness these dynamics through a firing pattern known as Quadrature (Positive-Negative-Positive-Negative). By firing charges in this sequence toward a central point, a Zero Point singularity is initiated. This creates a Plasmoid, a self-contained, self-sustaining electromagnetic “atomic battery.” These plasmoids, like ball lightning, pass through solid matter because their geometry is entirely inward-looking, avoiding interaction with the outside world.

Historical Blueprint: Solomon’s Molten Sea as a Resonant Model

Historical evidence suggests that ancient civilizations possessed a functional understanding of these constants, most notably in the design of Solomon’s Molten Sea. This basin was not a mere vessel, but a sophisticated hot fusion device that acted as a translator from Aether to Elemental Force.

Critical Takeaways from the Molten Sea Design:

Dimensional Congruence: The sea had a radius of 22.5 hands , which perfectly mirrors the 22.5-degree sectors of the Torus. The rim’s width was 1.333 hands , the exact Aether-to-Matter ratio ( 16/12 ).

Tuning to Light: The volume of the sea was 2,000 baths , equivalent to 144,000 logs . This directly tunes the device to the 144,000 Light Speed Harmonic.

Plasmoid Generation: At midday, the Sun’s rays focused within the water. Due to the Refractive Index of Water (1.333), light slowed to match the speed of electrons. This facilitated the collapse of superheated bubbles, creating the Zero Point singularity and generating the plasmoids (atomic batteries) stored within the Ark of the Covenant.

Conclusion: The Path to Harmonic Enlightenment

The survival of humanity necessitates a radical departure from the “axle” of explosive, centrifugal technologies that are currently turning our atmosphere into a net-positive, destructive charge. We must adopt the energy-efficient, centripetal mechanisms observed in nature to restore the negative ion balance of our world.

The 10 Laws of Alien Vortex Mathematics govern this new era, beginning with the fundamental truth that there are no straight lines in the universe. Force, time, and purpose are not separate entities but a singular “Oneness” manifested through frequency.

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