Dive into the second part of our deep exploration into plasma technology, geoengineering, and the hidden architecture of our reality! In this special joint episode of Urban Odyssey and Cause Before Symptom, Urban is joined by returning host James Carner to break down complex scientific and theological concepts.

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In this episode, we discuss:

Zero-Point Energy & Tesla: How suppressed early 20th-century technology, including Nikola Tesla’s work, connects to modern geoengineering and plasma tech.

The Plasmoid Unification Model: A look at Malcolm Bendall’s research, the 310 torus, and how sacred geometry relates to perpetual energy.

Tectonic Warfare: We examine theories from Leuren Moret and Bruce Cathie’s The Energy Grid, discussing how nuclear devices may require exact harmonic coordinates to detonate and how weather modification is used for geopolitical control.

The Cybernetic Simulation: Exploring the “Maxwell’s Demon” thought experiment, vacuum tubes, and the theory that Earth functions as a giant CPU where humans act as the energy moving through transistors.

Theology & Praeternatural Entities: A deep theological debate on why evil must exist to define good, the true nature of fallen angels, and the spiritual implications of artificial intelligence.

Part I (Last Night)

Links & Resources

Download the Full Slideshow:

070526 Plasmoids, MSAART & Tectonic Warfare Slideshow (Full) 8.35MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Strike Foundation Open Source Research of Malcolm Bendall: https://www.strikefoundation.earth/open-source-research Thunderstorm Generator Overview: https://www.strikefoundation.earth/s/THUNDERSTORM-GENERATOR_ATOMIC-ENERGY-FROM-WATER-PLASMOID-PROTIUM-POWER.pdf The Plasmoid Unification Model HD Chart (PDF): https://files.catbox.moe/l0qpsi.pdf Urban’s Notes on MSAART: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/technical/msaart.html Urban’s Playlist on YouTube on the Plasmoid Unification Model: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLaGrj147kmB0 Imgur Words & Terms Album: https://imgur.com/a/msaart-plasmoids-ZcpWjw9 Ionized Skies Imgur Album: https://imgur.com/a/Blx5o5d “A New Science of Heaven & Plasma Intelligence” (Urban’s Notes on the Text by Robert Temple): https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/technical/plasma-intelligences.html Energy Grid (Bruce Cathie): https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/technical/energy-grid.html

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High-Frequency Antenna Arrays and Planetary Interaction

The information on Tectonic Warfare comes primarily from Leuren Moret but also from assorted sources that can be found on the Biodigital Convergence Resources Page:

More by Leuren Moret: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/leuren-moret

Foundations of Earth’s Electromagnetic Architecture

To comprehend the mechanics of modern geophysical intervention, one must first recognize the Earth as a meticulously integrated electrical system. The planet functions not as an inert mass, but as a complex circuit where the atmosphere and the geomagnetosphere interact in a continuous exchange of energy. Central to this architecture is the relationship between the ionosphere—the upper atmospheric layer—and the Earth’s magnetic field.

A vital component of this system is the Van Allen Belts, which are defined by the following characteristics:

Magnetic Field Lines: These belts are comprised of the magnetic field lines generated by the Earth’s internal core dynamics.

Medium for High-Energy Interaction: They serve as the primary medium where high-energy particles are trapped and interact with both natural and anthropogenic electromagnetic waves.

Dynamic Response: These belts act as a responsive layer that can be manipulated through the injection of highly charged particles.

This study operates within the realm of “Deep Science.” Geoscientists and astrophysicists are the sole practitioners who navigate this dimension, dealing with “deep time” scales reaching back 14 billion years. In this context, every living organism functions as an antenna that transmits and receives signals. Critically, DNA possesses a unique electromagnetic frequency, meaning the biological and geophysical systems are inextricably linked.

While the planet possesses a naturally occurring electrical framework, this delicate architecture is now subject to high-powered man-made interventions.

Mechanisms of High-Powered Transmission: HAARP and GWEN

Modern planetary intervention relies on massive antenna arrays positioned at strategic global coordinates. Primary installations include Gakona, Alaska (transmitting over a billion watts), and significant arrays in Russia, Japan, and China.

The technical mechanism involves specific wave types used to manipulate both atmospheric density and biological responses. The following table defines these delivery systems:

The Woodpecker Project and GWEN Discrepancies

The foundation of these arrays was the “Woodpecker Project.” Conducted under the cover of the Cold War, this was a collaborative effort between the Soviet Union and U.S. scientists from the Livermore Lab. The Soviets developed seven of the world’s largest HAARP transmitters; notably, the Chernobyl nuclear facility specifically powered one of these massive arrays. The “Woodpecker Signal,” a rhythmic radio transmission observed in the 1970s, was linked to localized psychological distress and behavioral anomalies.

Complementing these arrays is the GWEN (Ground Wave Emergency Network). While officially designated for submarine communication, their physical parameters expose a tactical contradiction:

Transmission Limit: GWEN towers possess a limited range of roughly 200 miles.

Location Discrepancy: Despite being intended for naval theaters, towers are placed deep in the interior U.S., such as in Medford, Oregon, far from the deep-ocean operation zones of submarines.

This enables a tactical transition from passive observation to active geophysical sabotage.

Theoretical Tectonic Warfare: Triggering Geological Events

Advancements in electromagnetic research have facilitated the application of tectonic warfare. By “heating the ionosphere” with high-powered transmissions, researchers can destabilize fault lines that are already under stress. Researchers at MIT and Los Alamos have confirmed a 5-day lead time for these events. This lead time is characterized by an anomalous heating of the ionosphere and a sharp increase in electron counts, as recorded by the five Los Alamos geosynchronous satellites.

The HAARP Fingerprint

A triggered tectonic event is identified by the following “Fingerprint” of indicators:

Foreshadowing Events: Strategic quakes occurring at the same latitude or in mirrored locations (e.g., the Niigata quake preceding the Fukushima disaster). Magnitudes Beyond Historical Records: Events exceeding the parameters of the last 150 years of data, such as the 9.1 magnitude recorded at Fukushima. Magnetometer and Satellite Anomalies: Japanese scientists utilized magnetometers to measure specific radio/ELF wave signatures transmitted immediately before the crust “popped.”

Historical case studies suspected of being HAARP-triggered events include disasters in Fukushima, Haiti, Kashmir, Kobe, and Sumatra. These events typically occur where natural energy builds, allowing a “nudge” from an antenna array to trigger a catastrophic release.

This capacity to destabilize the ground is mirrored in the ability to steer the atmosphere.

Atmospheric Manipulation: Weather Modification and “Military Rainstorms”

Weather modification is a demonstrated military capability. The 1999 Oklahoma tornado event serves as a primary example of “man-made” weather, displaying characteristics that defy natural meteorology.

Comparison: Natural vs. HAARP-Influenced Tornadoes

The Military Anomaly: During the 1999 Oklahoma event, tornadoes moved in straight, parallel lines southwest to northeast, mirroring the path of major freeways. Most significantly, a massive tornado approached Tinker Air Force Base but swerved to navigate around the installation, an impossibility for a natural system.

These arrays are also used to create “military rainstorms.” These engineered storms are designed to “wash” the atmosphere, often mixing Fukushima radiation with chemical agents like Corexit. This synergistic mixture multiplies the devastating effects on the population, concentrating agents over specific regions to facilitate land grabs or depopulation.

Physical environmental sabotage, however, is often finalized through the invisible layers of cyber-intervention.

The Cyber-Physical Interface: The Stuxnet Factor

The most sophisticated operations involve a “one-two punch” of physical and cyber-warfare. Central to the infrastructure failure at Fukushima was the Stuxnet Virus, co-developed by the U.S. and Siemens (Germany) at the Idaho Nuclear Engineering Lab.

The Fukushima Mechanism

In the Fukushima disaster, HAARP provided the physical catalyst (the quake/tsunami), while Stuxnet ensured the infrastructure remained non-functional.

Sabotage of Backups: Stuxnet—which was detected in 63 Japanese computers months prior—sabotaged the backup cooling controllers.

Real-Time Code Corruption: As Japanese engineers attempted to correct the corrupted code, the NSA or orbital satellites would change the code back in real-time, preventing the pumps from cooling the reactors.

The MOX Factor: Reactor 3 was secretly loaded with MOX (Mixed Oxide) fuel—a highly unstable uranium-plutonium mix—in September before the quake. This led to a “nuclear event” (a high-velocity explosion) rather than a simple hydrogen blast, scattering fuel rods miles from the site.

This synergy between tectonic triggering and cyber-sabotage enables total, unrecoverable failure of sovereign infrastructure.

Summary & Conclusion

The intersection of high-frequency transmissions and natural systems represents the ultimate tool for a Totalitarian Scientific Oligarchy. For the aspiring learner, the most critical takeaways include:

The Earth as a Responsive Circuit: Humans can “plug into” the planet’s electrical system, using the ionosphere as a lens to trigger geological events or steer “military rainstorms” to concentrate chemical fallout. Invisible Total Control: This “Zionist Science,” championed by the British-U.S. Alliance, utilizes the fact that every living thing is an antenna. By targeting the electromagnetic frequency of DNA, they can exercise cradle-to-grave control over a population. Passive Avoidance Behavior: Through the saturation of cell phone and ELF frequencies, populations are conditioned toward “Passive Avoidance Behavior”—a state where individuals lose the biological drive to warn others or react to horrific events, ensuring a malleable and distracted populace.

By combining electromagnetic warfare with the cyber-physical sabotage of Stuxnet, the ruling elite can achieve land grabs, energy dominance, and population management without the need for traditional kinetic warfare.

⚠️Cause Before Symptom /w James Carner

LIVE Every Night on Rumble at 9pm PST or 12am (Midnight) EST - https://rumble.com/user/jamescarner

Please be sure to follow my good friend James over on Rumble, he was instrumental in my decision to start creating content and the very first stream I ever hosted was on his channel filling in while he was away.

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James Carner's Website

Authored by James Carner

James has authored five books to date, all of which are available for free download from his website. (Click the “James Carner’s Website” button above and scroll down on the homepage until you see the books)

Breath Wars Series Audiobooks / Narrations (Rumble Playlist): https://rumble.com/playlists/IXx2uMujGos?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl

Direct PDF Download Links:

James Playlist(s) & Series

Here are links to James Carner’s series playlists on Rumble: