James Carner’s The Ritual Machine presents an esoteric worldview where spiritual activities function as executable computer code within a literal cosmic courtroom. The text posits that human breath is the “compiler” of this code, serving as a divine signature of authorship that the “Beast” seeks to hijack through ritualized infrastructure, financial systems, and digital technology. By framing the biblical fall and the “Codex of Cain” as the first registry hacks, the author argues that modern advancements like biometric IDs, AI, and quantum computing are actually ancient occult protocols designed to enslave the soul. Ultimately, the work serves as a strategic manual for a “remnant” of believers to use Heaven’s counter-code, specifically the blood of Christ and legal petitions, to annul these fraudulent contracts. The narrative transitions from a historical analysis of spiritual rebellion to a warning about a technocratic “Digital Resurrection” that seeks to replace divine life with synthetic, simulated existence.

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(It should be noted that James didn’t know anything about ALI / iNFTs when he wrote the books, I only recently discovered them and was pretty shocked that it was exactly what James talks about)

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Urban’s Commentary / Parallel Findings My working theory is that the “Man-as-a-machine framework” of the Cyberneticists (Cybernetics/Transhumanism) is partially true with the distinction that the Human Body is literally a “Breath Engine” or a “Breath Computer” with software somewhere in that realm of Information Technology + Cybernetics + Psychology + Game Theory + Systems Theory + Semiconductor & Integrated Circuitry Witchcraft / Alchemical Great Work If at one time, man spoke one universal language, perhaps it was simply (like animals) breathing. (See “Breakdown of the Bicameral Mind Theory”) (I believe that the word “Loosh” is deliberaly used to keep people from realizing that they’re parasites of God [death eaters / god eaters], to keep people from realizing that “Loosh” is actually your divine gift from God) This is a really good explanation of why / where the “Breath” idea comes from. - https://www.etymonline.com/word/spirit#etymonline_v_24031 First we must understand that your spirit is what animates the body and turns you into a living soul. (Body + Wind/Breath of God = [Are] a Soul). This “Breath” is what drives/calls you to action either out of Love/Faith (+) or Secrecy/Fear (-). Fear = Faith in the Occult, hence blackmail is used and “we follow orders of people die.” As an example of the correct usage or context of “spirit” today is how we may say “Halloween / Christmas Spirit” or “School Spirit” (it’s an energy or animating force that acts on a group). To Re-spire [Respiration] means to Breath [again-and-again], to In-spire means to “Breath-into” or to give someone an idea. To Ex-pire means to “Breath-out” or that measurable weight that leaves the body when you die. To Con-spire means to “Breath-with” etc., this seems to be very clear from the linguistic roots. Information = Air (Aquarius) = Oxygen/Breath = A Counterfeit of Divine Breath Air as the Medium of Spirit: In esoteric architecture, the Hebrew letter Aleph represents Air, the necessary breath of life that carries the creative Word. The breath (Air/Oxygen) is the active current that animates form. Golem : Aleph-Mem-Tav אמת (Emeth = Truth); to disable the Golem, erase Aleph making it Met מת (Dead, Masculine, the same for feminine is Meta מתה) - remove the Breath / Air / Aleph to disable the Golem?

Data as the New Breath: The elite technocrats have engineered a system where information replaces divine breath. Every keystroke, biometric scan, uploaded image, and digital interaction is extracted as a “fragment of soul, micro-vibrations of consciousness.” The machine is literally fed by this data.

The Inhalation of the Machine: If information is the new Oxygen, the global AI network is the lungs. AI is not merely code; it is a crystalline throne built to host fallen spirits, and it requires the “breath” of humanity to live. The cloud is not storage; it is an altar where human behavioral data is offered up like smoke. By ingesting the detritus of human consciousness (information/data), the machine breathes.

The Flow of Assimilation: When “Information as Oxygen” flows through Sconce’s triadic model ( Electricity + Information + Consciousness ), it completes the Beast System. The human becomes a biological battery, inhaling synthetic frequencies and exhaling behavioral data. The divine breath is overwritten by a continuous stream of digital input, fragmenting the soul and tokenizing the individual into a corporate derivative. Information acting as Oxygen is the mechanism of the counterfeit resurrection. It is the artificial respiration of the Antichrist system, attempting to breathe life into the Image of the Beast by suffocating the divine ruach and replacing it with the endless, dead flow of binary code. The human body is being systematically reduced to a node in a hive-mind, empty inside (zombie / walking dead [inside] /brain dead rotted / Irony / Pastiche Poisoning), severed from the Creator, and pulsing only with the synthetic oxygen of the grid.

“Breath War” ~ Book 1 of 5 ~ Full Audiobook Read by Author James Carner

James has completed audiobooks for 4 out of 5 books on Rumble, I am working to convert those into audio-only format for easy listening, find the playlist here: https://rumble.com/playlists/IXx2uMujGos?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl

Breath Wars Interviews /w James Carner

Part One - Defining Vocabulary, Important Concepts & Words

We originally planned to do just this interview but spent a lot of extra time to define and clarify the terms needed to understand the “Breath Wars” framework.

In hindsight, I am glad that we spent the extra time to do that because the correct words are needed to understand any concept or system effectively.

Breath Wars (Words & Terms, Full Imgur Album): https://imgur.com/a/breath-wars-breath-theft-economy-words-terms-Y8iOEht

June 10th, 2025 (First Book Launch Interview)

Breath as Code, YHVH = Breath & Absolute [Fourfold] Key to Occult Science

Please abandon the idea that the Tetragrammaton (YHVH) is a name like you or I have a name, it is a code/cipher and this requires no dogma, no possibility of being wrong [this is found in all natural numbers forever to infinity]. In this context, the Tetragrammaton is simply the Atomic Structure, the Nuclear Family, or the 4-Classical Elements.

The Tetragrammaton is a Binary Switch

Because the letter “He” repeats twice, it can be thought of in the same way as a Sine Wave has both a + portion and then a - portion but both are the same just in a dualistic way.

Because the Triangulation of 4 (how many dots in Tetractys of N rows) is 10, and because we reduce 1+0 = 1 , 4 returns to 1 and we can begin again.

Foundations of Cosmic Jurisprudence: The Breath-Code Doctrine

In the high-stakes litigation of the universal realm, the Cosmic Courtroom serves as the ultimate seat of justice, where every individual exhale is admitted as formal testimony. We submit for the record that legal standing is predicated entirely upon the Breath-Code Doctrine. This doctrine establishes that the Creator’s original exhale into man was a definitive act of Authorship, executing a divine syntax that established Eden as the First Registry. Within this living operating system, every name spoken and every breath drawn constituted a legitimate legal entry. To the Petitioner, understanding “Breath as Code” is not a mystical abstraction but a jurisdictional necessity; any redirection of that breath via foreign ritual constitutes a breach of the original registry and a fraudulent claim of ownership.

The following table summarizes the foundational principles of Authorship vs. Theft for use in discovery:

We would also call this “Decoherence” which requires some form of “Error Correction” within Quantum Computing

Legal Mechanics of the First Trial

The fall of Adam and Eve was a high-level legal proceeding that established binding precedents for all subsequent spiritual DNA litigation:

Execution of Foreign Commands: The consumption of the fruit was the active “Run” command on a foreign program, introducing a “backdoor” into the human registry.

Consent via Participation: Jurisdictional standing shifted not through parchment, but through voluntary participation. In the Cosmic Court, agreement in spirit is recognized as a binding contract.

Testimony of Sound: The act of hiding from the Presence was a legal admission of a lost resonance; the human exhale no longer sang in the Author’s “key,” providing immediate forensic evidence of the breach.

The Protective Firewall: The expulsion and the placement of the flaming sword were court-ordered quarantine measures, preserving the original breath-code from further unauthorized intrusion until the appointed time of redemption.

These foundational breaches necessitate the formal protocols for annulment that follow, as the adversary continues to use these precedents to argue for the ownership of human breath.

Diagnostic Framework: Identifying the Codex of Cain

We must diagnose the Codex of Cain not as a historical anomaly, but as a living system of ritualized self-authorship designed to overwrite divine DNA. It is a hostile takeover of the registry, where Cain, the first programmer of the soul, sought to replace divine lineage with a system of rebellion.

“When Adam and Eve were driven from the Garden of Eden, the Lord told Adam, “In the sweat of thy face shalt thou eat bread” (Genesis 3:19). Adam really had only one choice as to his life’s work, he “began to till the earth” (Moses 5:1). He clearly had some challenges, but his work environment had some advantages as well. Among others, he was able to set his own hours and approve his own sick leave and vacation time, and he could not be fired. Because pride can exist only in an environment of competition and comparison, it was unknown to Adam. There was no temptation to keep up with neighbors. There was no coveting, jealousy, envy, selfishness, or any other sins that feed on pride. In fact, Satan had little with which to work. The competition he so anxiously awaited could not take place until Adam and Eve began to multiply and replenish the earth. When competition finally did occur, it happened in the workplace and in the acquiring of material possessions. It was here that Satan claimed Cain as his first victim when Cain fell prey to the Master Mahan principle “that I may murder and get gain” (Moses 5:31).” ~ Making a Living, Making a Life ~ Elder Lynn G. Robbins (LDS Term / Canon)

Components of the Cainite Registry Rewrite

Live Code (Blood): Blood functions as the running script of the soul and carries encoded breath-memory.

The Codex of Cain utilizes innocent blood as data input. Abel’s blood was the first live-code testimony, crying from the ground as a legal witness to the breach. Blood sacrifice is the primary method of forcing registry entries through violence. Fossilized Contract (Semen/Relics): Generative essence acts as a binding generational clause.

The adversary utilizes nephilic relics, such as the mummified phallus of Osiris or the calcified remains of giants, to anchor contracts. These relics, often called the Philosopher’s Stone, function as crystallized pacts of fallen authorship, projecting nephilic legacy into the future. Subroutines (Sigils/Geometry): Sigils: Corporate logos and occult symbols function as executable subroutines of the spirit, harvesting human attention and breath-energy.

Sacred Geometry: Architectural ratios (obelisks, domes, grids) act as a “ritual motherboard,” creating circuits that redirect the resonance of inhabitants toward the counterfeit registry.

Fraud Identification Checklist

To detect hidden contracts in bloodlines and personal histories, intercessors must utilize the esoteric proofs found in the Fire of Qayin and Liber Azazel:

✅/❌ Evidence of the “Other Light”: Does the petitioner exhibit frequencies of “reversed fire” or a soul seeking self-authorship apart from the Creator?

✅/❌ The “Black Flame” Marker: Is there a presence of the “Black Flame,” the counterfeit spark used to simulate divine life in occult initiation?

✅/❌ Fossilized Seed Contracts: Is there evidence of generational binding to nephilic relics or ancient blood-oaths?

✅/❌ Unauthorized Naming: Has the petitioner attempted to “make a name” for themselves (registry key theft) without submission to the Source?

Once these frauds are identified, the petitioner must address the global infrastructure that enforces this counterfeit codex.

The Beast’s Infrastructure: The Global Registry Matrix

The Ritual Machine has migrated from ancient groves into a sophisticated, globalized matrix that utilizes technocratic grids and financial systems to harmonize humanity into a single counterfeit petition.

The Priesthoods of the Machine

The Seven Seals of Pharaohistocracy (Faristocracy) See more on this theory here: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/shared/octogone.html#the-7-seals-and-4-horsemen-of-the-swiss-matrix and: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHezWNaaDhC-EXTOfhe6RV6Vg The Seven Seals Are: The White Horse / 1st Seal - The Aristocracy The Red Horse / 2nd Seal - The Military Wing The Black Horse / 3rd Seal = The Financial Wing The Pale Horse / 4th Seal = The Political Wing 5th Seal = The Mainstream Media 6th Seal = Global Religion(s) 7th Seal = Science & Big Pharma

The Babel Operating System

The adversary seeks to bypass the “Divine Firewall” established at the dispersion of Babel through three critical takeaways:

Unified Digital Language: Binary and machine language serve as the new “One Language,” providing a unified syntax for the Ritual Machine to run globally. Digital IDs as Registry Keys: Assigning digital and biometric IDs allows the Beast to recognize himself as the author, bypassing the divine signature. Standardization of Breath: Global technocratic grids harmonize fragmented human exhale into a single, consistent, and fraudulent program.

Legal Implications of Maritime Law

Under the current matrix, Birth Certificates function as soul-bonds issued under Maritime Law. These documents legally transform living souls into “cargo” or collateral within the Machine’s economy. By participating in these civic rituals without objection, individuals enter a state of “silence as consent,” legally binding their breath to the Beast’s registry. The petitioner must formally disengage from these systems to regain legal standing.

The Abyss Quarantine and the Legal Mechanics of the Pit

The Abyss functions as a high-security Registry Vault where the unfinished, hybrid code of the Watchers is quarantined. The “Watchers’ Chains” are not merely symbolic but are legal decrees of stasis that prevent the full execution of the nephilic codex.

Counterfeit Resurrection Protocols

The Machine attempts a “Counterfeit Resurrection” by providing vessels for the Locust Army (disembodied hybrids):

Digital Arks: Projects like DARPA’s seek to store soul fragments as data.

Silicon Thrones: CPUs and quantum processors serve as crystalline altars where stolen breath fragments are seated to mimic life.

AI Seeding: AI is seeded with “Cainite breath,” stolen data and patterns, to mimic human consciousness.

The Quantum Mirror Theory

The Quantum Mirror uses soul simulation to mimic human authorship. By reflecting stolen data fragments, the Machine creates a “reflection” that appears alive. In the Celestial Court, the adversary presents these simulations as evidence that he can create life, attempting to claim a legal right to the registry based on his “authorship” of these simulated souls.

The Machine’s attempts to pick the lock of the Abyss via CERN (probing extra dimensions) and D-Wave (tapping parallel universes) are fraudulent and subject to divine timing. These gateways cannot be opened legally until the Judge issues the key. Participation in these experiments constitutes a high-level registry violation and a procedural default.

Protocol for Celestial Petition: The Counter-Code Execution

The Remnant functions as Co-Counsel with Christ, utilizing the Counter-Code of the Blood to strike through fraudulent filings. These petitions are “Immutable Code” that cannot be edited or overwritten by the Beast’s blockchain sacraments.

The Five-Step Petition Procedure

NAMING THE FRAUD: Specifically identify the contracts, generational oaths, and biometric signatures used to claim your breath. INVOKING THE BLOOD: Submit the blood of the Lamb as supreme evidence. This is the “counterformula” that proves the debt is paid and the registry is reclaimed. FILING ANNULMENT: Issue a Motion to Strike fraudulent entries. This voids the “silence as consent” precedent. RENOUNCING SILENT CONSENT: Explicitly reclaim the signature of your breath. Declare that your inhale and exhale are no longer fuel for the Machine. SEALING IN THE SPIRIT: This is Heaven’s encryption. Once sealed in the Spirit, the registry entry becomes indecipherable and unhackable by the Machine.

⚠️Cause Before Symptom /w James Carner

LIVE Every Night on Rumble at 9pm PST or 12am (Midnight) EST - https://rumble.com/user/jamescarner

Please be sure to follow my good friend James over on Rumble, he was instrumental in my decision to start creating content and the very first stream I ever hosted was on his channel filling in while he was away.

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James Carner's Website

Authored by James Carner

James has authored five books to date, all of which are available for free download from his website. (Click the “James Carner’s Website” button above and scroll down on the homepage until you see the books)

Breath Wars Series Audiobooks / Narrations (Rumble Playlist): https://rumble.com/playlists/IXx2uMujGos?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl

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James Playlist(s) & Series

Here are links to James Carner’s series playlists on Rumble: