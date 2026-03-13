The 'Secret' Doctrine, Synarchy & Aquarian Theosophy - Cause Before Symptom [March 12th, 2026]

Tonight, Urban returns as guest host for Cause Before Symptom and dives into the deep waters of occult history and psychological warfare. We explore the “Secret Doctrine”—a plan for global centralization and the “Externalization of the Hierarchy” that has been brewing for centuries.

Is our reality being edited by a “Shadow Elite”? We break down:

The Tavistock Blueprint: How mass mind control is used to induce suggestibility through stress/relief cycles.

Synarchy vs. Anarchy: Why the elite despise democracy and seek a totalitarian priesthood of “Illumined Masters.”

The Use of “Blinds”: Decoding how truth is hidden in public libraries through deliberate contradictions.

Technological Inversion: The role of the quantum computer in building a modern “Tower of Babel” and entering the singularity.

Historical Whistleblowers: A look at Myron Fagan’s 1967 warnings about the UN and the destruction of religion.

Don’t forget to check out “The Vice of Kings” for more context on enslavement through liberty.

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(A lot of the stuff I discuss in this video will be easier to understand having seen this one already. However, it isn’t required and I do try to re-explain some of the important topics for those who haven’t seen it)

Of note is the symbol called the Triquetra or the Trinity Knot a symbol that appears on many flags, heraldry and coats of arms.

A very old and popular symbol. Seeing as Heraldry, Flags & Coats of Arms are the only way tor really decipher allegiance and familial origins, it is an important connection to make.

This is the ‘Plan’ they tell you to ‘Trust’

Last Night’s Episode

Conceptual Primer: Understanding the Synarchy Movement

This primer serves as an academic distillation of Synarchy, a metapolitical philosophy that emerged in the late 19th century as a sophisticated reaction to the perceived “disease” of elective anarchy. Far from a mere conspiratorial footnote, Synarchy represents a distinct vision of theocratic federalism and technocratic management that has profoundly, if invisibly, shaped the trajectory of modern European governance.

Defining Synarchy: The Quest for Total Order

Synarchy is fundamentally articulated as the structural and ontological opposite of anarchy. Formulated by the French esotericist Saint-Yves d’Alveydre, the doctrine posits that a civilization attains its highest expression only when it adheres to “universal laws” rather than the volatile whims of democratic majorities. In this framework, society is reorganized into a sacerdotal government where elective sovereignty is replaced by an absolute, organic hierarchy.

Saint-Yves envisioned the state not as a contract between individuals, but as an integrated biological entity. In this “Social State,” every individual and corporation has a preordained place, contributing to the health of the collective organism.

“The nation is like a biological body. Just as the individual cells of an organism must fulfill their specific, preordained functions for the body to survive and maintain health, so must the individuals and entities within a state adhere to their allotted roles to prevent the ‘disease’ of social disorder.”

This pursuit of total order necessitated a radical transition from traditional parliamentary politics to a system of “Authority” administered by a specialized, cognitive elite.

The Tripartite Model: The Three Pillars of Governance

Saint-Yves’ model sought to neutralize the “chaos” of the street by dividing society into three specialized spheres of influence. This tripartite structure was designed to ensure that those who are in power (the administrators) remain subordinate to those who possess true Authority (the initiates and experts).

The Synarchic Councils

Remember the constant reoccurrence of the THREE PILLARS .

These councils were never intended to be confined within the borders of a single nation; they were the scalable blueprint for a Continental superstate.

The Vision of a Unified European State

The teleological end of the movement was the creation of the “United States of the West” (or a “United Europe”). This vision was vividly illustrated in the journal Vaincre, which depicted a knight on horseback riding toward a rising sun encircling the sign of Aquarius.

Crucially, this was not a vague dream but a timed project. The Vaincre imagery specifically displayed a road beginning in 1937 (the alleged founding of the Alpha Galates order) and culminating at a sun marked 1946. The movement viewed the symbolic and political union of France and Germany—metaphorically described as the axis of Brittany and Bavaria—as the essential engine for this New European Order.

Proponents argued that a unified Europe was a historical necessity for three primary reasons:

Reaction to Materialism: A rejection of industrial materialism and the secularism of “obscure” republics, which were viewed as anti-Christian.

The Geopolitical Threat of Islam: The belief that a fragmented Christendom was defenseless against the perceived unified political force of the Islamic world.

The Need for Religious Light: The conviction that only a “fundamental revelation” or a return to sacerdotal unity could prevent Europe’s self-destruction.

The Mechanics of Influence: ‘Visible’ vs. ‘Invisible’ Operations

Please see the video expose on ‘Mahanism’ and the Secret Combination if you haven’t already.

Synarchy operates through the “invisible revolution”—the opportunistic exploitation of systemic crises to replace elective sovereignty with technocratic “Authority.” Rather than engaging in the populist theater of elections, synarchists seek to convert the “top people” within the existing state apparatus. The governing principle is that “those who are in power are subordinate to those who have authority.”

Case Studies in Synarchist Infiltration

The Vichy Period and the “Worms Clique”

During the 1941 “synarchy scandal,” the Chavin report identified a technocratic elite controlling French finance. Central to this was the Banque Worms, led by Hippolyte Worms. This group—the so-called “Worms Clique”—was accused of using the Vichy regime to advance a technocratic agenda that protected the bank’s significant pre-war interests in the United Kingdom while managing the French economy as a biological organism.

Learner Insight: This reveals that Synarchy thrives in the suspension of democratic processes, using crisis as a vacuum into which technocrats can move to manage the state as a corporate or biological entity.

The 1958 Crisis and “Captain Way”

During the crisis that facilitated Charles de Gaulle’s return to power, Pierre Plantard served as a secretary for the Committees of Public Safety. Plantard operated under the alias “Captain Way.” This was a coded reference to the telephone prefix WAY/PAIX (609/724), illustrating the movement’s penchant for esoteric signaling. During this era, the journal Circuit was utilized to coordinate activity between local “cells” that functioned as the “Authority” behind the “Power” of the military transition.

Learner Insight: This case demonstrates Synarchy’s methodology of placing “initiates” in organizational roles during regime changes, ensuring that even as leaders change, the “Authority” managing the machinery remains constant.

Synthesis for the Learner

For the student of political theory, Synarchy provides an essential framework for understanding the “lineage of influence” in modern Europe.

The Persistence of the Technocratic Ideal: Synarchy is not merely a historical curiosity but a persistent ideological preference for expert, elite-led governance over the “chaos” of representation. It explains the recurring tension between administrative efficiency and democratic legitimacy. The Esoteric Roots of European Federalism: The movement’s call for a “Federative Union of Europe” (as found in the Synarchist Pact) and the specific term “European Union” suggest that modern federalism is the “visible” fulfillment of an older, “invisible” synarchist agenda. The Strategy of Indirect Power: By studying Synarchy, the learner gains a masterclass in how influence is exerted through infiltration and conversion of the elite. It teaches the historian to look beyond the “visible” politician to identify the “Authority” that directs the state’s functional bureaus.

The Synarchists are Psychopaths, Reprobates, and Severely Schizophrenic Individuals

The only way for a normal person to apply logic to and thereby rationalize this evil is by understanding that it is inherently insane and nonsensible -

More Info

https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/schizo.html https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/reading/tavistock.html https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/satan-prince-carr.html https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/disclosure.html Access the Collected Works of Blavatsky, Bessant and Bailey from the DM Hutchins’ Research Library (Great resource): https://bio.link/dmh2nd

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