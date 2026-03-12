Politicians Living in a DIFFERENT REALITY, Gone Completely Insane | Urban Guest Hosts CAUSE BEFORE SYMPTOM [March 11th, 2026]

Tonight, Urban returns as guest host and we dissect the rapid deterioration of our current geopolitical landscape. We dive deep into the recent military escalations in Iran—Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury—and question the “shifting rationales” coming from the Pentagon.

Is this Iraq 2.0, or something even more calculated? We explore:

The “Donroe Doctrine”: A new twist on the Monroe Doctrine and what it means for the Western Hemisphere.

Orwellian Editing: How the powers that be are using technology and “Mandela Effect” priming to rewrite our history in real-time.

The Holy War Narrative: Why military commanders are suddenly using biblical prophecy to justify conflict.

The Economic Reset: Comparing our current path to the post-WWII boom and the “suicide” of free nations.

