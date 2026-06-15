Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

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Network States & The Global Ledger: What is Project Agora? [June 14th, 2026]

Urban fills in for James Carner's Cause Before Symptom. Tonight we discuss Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) & Network States with a bit of review of parallel subjects.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Jun 15, 2026

Are we witnessing the end of the traditional nation-state? Discover the truth behind Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) and the rise of Network States. Guest host Urban breaks down the massive shift in global infrastructure on this episode of Cause Before Symptom.

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In this deep dive, we explore the implementation of the ISO-20022 standard, the Bank for International Settlements’ “Project Agora,” and how proof-of-stake ledgers are gamifying global servitude. We also analyze the disturbing realities of the WHO Pandemic Treaty, the 6G White Paper’s “Smart Dust” applications, and how digital-first communities are crowdsourcing physical territory to create sovereign archipelago states. Will the future be built on technological innovation, or is it a digital enclosure?

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Resources & Links Mentioned:

🧬Human Husbandry⛓️

🧬Human Husbandry⛓️

October 27, 2025
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The 6G & Beyond White Paper (2020) Full Reading

Guided Notes & Soft-Language Translations: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/6g-whitepaper.html

Posts on Substack: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/t/6g-and-beyond

Rumble Playlist: https://rumble.com/playlists/D5vyCRV8ROc?e9s=src_v1_ucp_pl

Odysee List: https://odysee.com/@UrbanOdyssey:b/6g-whitepaper:1

Directory of Human Husbandry Technologies

I have began compiling various technologies, words, terms and concepts (along with the various acronyms and coded language) that I encounter while learning about the current technologies used for Biodigital Convergence, Transhumanism, Techno-feudalism and Human Husbandry.

Bookmark the directory, mobile friendly, searchable and paginated. Link will always be up to date: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9ysrs/

Timestamps

00:00:00 Stream Begins
00:06:00 Introduction, Live Calls & Guest Host Urban 
00:08:22 The ISO 20022 Mandate & Pre-Crime Interdiction 
00:13:21 Project Agora: The BIS One World Ledger 
00:22:36 WHO Pandemic Treaty & The Global "Soft Coup" 
00:29:26 What are Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs)? 
00:46:04 The Network State: A New Blueprint for Society 
00:53:39 Old World vs. New World: Nation States vs. Network States 
01:04:41 The 6G White Paper, Smart Dust & Wearable Medical Devices 
01:12:05 The 4-Step Guide to Building a Network State 
01:27:08 The World Revolution, Pastiche, & Finding the Truth

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