Network States & The Global Ledger: What is Project Agora? [June 14th, 2026]

Are we witnessing the end of the traditional nation-state? Discover the truth behind Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) and the rise of Network States. Guest host Urban breaks down the massive shift in global infrastructure on this episode of Cause Before Symptom.
Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In this deep dive, we explore the implementation of the ISO-20022 standard, the Bank for International Settlements’ “Project Agora,” and how proof-of-stake ledgers are gamifying global servitude. We also analyze the disturbing realities of the WHO Pandemic Treaty, the 6G White Paper’s “Smart Dust” applications, and how digital-first communities are crowdsourcing physical territory to create sovereign archipelago states. Will the future be built on technological innovation, or is it a digital enclosure?
Refer your friends to the Urban Odyssey Substack and earn free referral rewards!
See the Leaderboard for more details
Resources & Links Mentioned:
Urban’s Biodigital Convergence Notes (Posts Listing): https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/index.html
James Carner’s “Breath Wars” Book Series:
Individual Downloads: https://jamescarner.com
Audiobooks: https://rumble.com/playlists/IXx2uMujGos?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl
The 6G White Paper Analysis: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/6g-whitepaper.html
The Network State by Balaji Srinivasan: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/network-state.html
Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs): https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/dao.html
ISO-20022: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/iso20022.html
Proof-of-Stake, NOT Proof-of-Work: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/smart-contracts.html#proof-of-stake
Other Episodes & Articles
Network-Centric Warfare: Bio-Digital Enslavement, Operator-Supervised Autonomy & The 6G Kill Box
The 6G & Beyond White Paper (2020) Full Reading
Guided Notes & Soft-Language Translations: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/6g-whitepaper.html
Posts on Substack: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/t/6g-and-beyond
Rumble Playlist: https://rumble.com/playlists/D5vyCRV8ROc?e9s=src_v1_ucp_pl
Odysee List: https://odysee.com/@UrbanOdyssey:b/6g-whitepaper:1
Directory of Human Husbandry Technologies
I have began compiling various technologies, words, terms and concepts (along with the various acronyms and coded language) that I encounter while learning about the current technologies used for Biodigital Convergence, Transhumanism, Techno-feudalism and Human Husbandry.
Bookmark the directory, mobile friendly, searchable and paginated. Link will always be up to date: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9ysrs/
Timestamps
00:00:00 Stream Begins
00:06:00 Introduction, Live Calls & Guest Host Urban
00:08:22 The ISO 20022 Mandate & Pre-Crime Interdiction
00:13:21 Project Agora: The BIS One World Ledger
00:22:36 WHO Pandemic Treaty & The Global "Soft Coup"
00:29:26 What are Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs)?
00:46:04 The Network State: A New Blueprint for Society
00:53:39 Old World vs. New World: Nation States vs. Network States
01:04:41 The 6G White Paper, Smart Dust & Wearable Medical Devices
01:12:05 The 4-Step Guide to Building a Network State
01:27:08 The World Revolution, Pastiche, & Finding the Truth