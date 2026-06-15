Network States & The Global Ledger: What is Project Agora? [June 14th, 2026]

Are we witnessing the end of the traditional nation-state? Discover the truth behind Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) and the rise of Network States. Guest host Urban breaks down the massive shift in global infrastructure on this episode of Cause Before Symptom.

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In this deep dive, we explore the implementation of the ISO-20022 standard, the Bank for International Settlements’ “Project Agora,” and how proof-of-stake ledgers are gamifying global servitude. We also analyze the disturbing realities of the WHO Pandemic Treaty, the 6G White Paper’s “Smart Dust” applications, and how digital-first communities are crowdsourcing physical territory to create sovereign archipelago states. Will the future be built on technological innovation, or is it a digital enclosure?

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Resources & Links Mentioned:

Urban’s Biodigital Convergence Notes (Posts Listing): https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/index.html

James Carner’s “Breath Wars” Book Series: Individual Downloads: https://jamescarner.com Audiobooks : https://rumble.com/playlists/IXx2uMujGos?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl

The 6G White Paper Analysis: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/6g-whitepaper.html

The Network State by Balaji Srinivasan: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/network-state.html

Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs): https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/dao.html

ISO-20022: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/iso20022.html https://iso20022.officialurban.com

Proof-of-Stake, NOT Proof-of-Work: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/smart-contracts.html#proof-of-stake

Other Episodes & Articles

The 6G & Beyond White Paper (2020) Full Reading

Guided Notes & Soft-Language Translations: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/biodigital-convergence/6g-whitepaper.html

Posts on Substack: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/t/6g-and-beyond

Rumble Playlist: https://rumble.com/playlists/D5vyCRV8ROc?e9s=src_v1_ucp_pl

Odysee List: https://odysee.com/@UrbanOdyssey:b/6g-whitepaper:1

Directory of Human Husbandry Technologies

I have began compiling various technologies, words, terms and concepts (along with the various acronyms and coded language) that I encounter while learning about the current technologies used for Biodigital Convergence, Transhumanism, Techno-feudalism and Human Husbandry.

Bookmark the directory, mobile friendly, searchable and paginated. Link will always be up to date: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9ysrs/

Timestamps