Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

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CNN Report on Electromagnetic Weapons (1985)

See the included links for an Internet Archive collection I've put together with more information on this subject.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Jun 12, 2026

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Additional Resources on Human Husbandry

Urban’s Notes on Scalar Matrix Torture & Targeted Individuals: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/scalar-torture.html

Internet Archive Lists:

  1. “Subliminal Suggestion & Mind Control Patents”

  2. Urban’s Internet Archive List

Urban’s Resource(s):

Imgur Albums (Words & Terms)

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