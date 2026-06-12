CNN Report on Electromagnetic Weapons (1985)

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Refer your friends to the Urban Odyssey Substack and earn free referral rewards!
See the Leaderboard for more details
Additional Resources on Human Husbandry
Urban’s Notes on Scalar Matrix Torture & Targeted Individuals: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/scalar-torture.html
Internet Archive Lists:
Urban’s Resource(s):
Human Husbandry Resources Page (Free Resources)