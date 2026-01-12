🦋Monarch & MkUltra
This page is designed to be a landing page for all of my articles, notes and resources on Satanic Ritual Abuse, Monarch and MkUltra. I will also list information on key survivors & individuals whom you should check out for more information.
I would like to ensure that the posts for this series include all relevant resources on the topic so people can save, and hopefully share them
Survivor Testimony / Interviews by Emma (The Imagination Podcast)
Emma has worked tirelessly over the last couple of years to interview as many survivors of Satanic Ritual Abuse as possible. To date, she’s conducted interviews with at least 300 different individuals with nearly 1,000 different videos (some guests return for follow up interviews).
Please share her work with everybody you can.
Follow Emma on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheImaginationPodcast?e9s=src_v1_cmd
Emma’s Link Page: https://direct.me/theimaginationpodcast
MkUltra / Monarch / Ritual Abuse Google Drive
Free educational resources and textual sources are available. The sources contained here span ~30years of time and includes dozens of different authors and researchers.
The Masters Mahan Podcast
The Masters Mahan Podcast (Created by Thomas Wolfe) is a top tier resource for those who want to understand the inner workings of the elite, occultism, Satanic Ritual Abuse, and various tactics being used against the world today.
Something very strange is going on. People from all walks of life and from every corner of the world feel it. Something is wrong! Those with faith in Biblical prophecy suffer less with the problem as they look to the Bible and their faith for grounding, but even they have questions. They feel it too. We all do: Something is wrong!
It is the intention of this short podcast to enter into the darker side of human history with the hope that it might be “a guidebook” to what is happening now and to what has happened to get us here.
We can’t promise that it won’t be blunt, disturbing, and world shattering, but we can promise that it will be the truth; at least as much of the truth that can be gleaned from the maze of lies meant to disguise it.
When you do feel like your foundation is made of sand, remember the words of Jesus Christ when He said:
“Ye shall know the truth and the truth will set you free.”
(Masters Mahan Podcast, Episode #01, Show Notes)
The original audio-only episode(s) have been remastered into video episode(s) by me with permission from the author.
Remastered Video Versions
(View the landing page here for the full series directory + free downloadable companion guide)
Key Whistleblowers & Individuals
These are important authors, survivors, whistleblowers, or otherwise important people who have done work to expose SRA in one form or another:
Fritz Springmeier
Fritz Springmeier’s Most Recent Interview /w Emma
Video Presentations by Fritz
Undetectable Mind Control / Monarch Programming [Fritz Springmeier] - Full 1997 Presentation
Urban Interviews Joshua Abraham, Apprentice of Fritz Springmeier
Urban’s Video Deep Dives on The Illuminati Formula Book
Find them on Substack here: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/illuminati-formula
Listen on Spotify
Cisco Wheeler
“They Know Not What They Do” (Original Art by Cisco Wheeler)
Cathy O’Brien (X: RealCathyOBrien)
December 2025 Interview /w Emma & Cathy O’Brien
Cathy has appeared a handful of times as a guest on The Imagination Podcast
Cathy’s Testimony from the Grenade Forum (Mid-90s)
Cathy O’Brien’s TRANCE FORMATION Documentary
Kevin Annett
“Unrepentant” Documentary by Kevin Annett
The Ninth Circle Cult
http://murderbydecree.com/2025/06/01/new-evidence-of-pope-leos-criminality-as-well-as-mormon-church-complicity/
View the Evidence Page: https://murderbydecree.com/%ef%bb%bfvideo-evidence/
http://murderbydecree.com/2025/08/09/interim-report-of-the-special-prosecutor/
http://murderbydecree.com/2025/09/01/historic-trial-of-top-world-leaders-commences-today/
http://murderbydecree.com/2025/09/07/top-officials-are-charged-with-crimes-against-humanity/
CONNECT WITH KEVIN
Email:
angelfire101@protonmail.com
Phone:
289-680-8724
Websites
Republic of Kanata: https://republicofkanata.org/
Radio Free Kanata: https://bbsradio.com/radiofreekanata
‘Murder by Decree’ & other books published by Kevin: https://murderbydecree.com/#books
Other Interviews /w Kevin
The ICLCJ Proceedings
Part One
Part Two
Verdict
JR Sweet (“Mormon Monarch”)
Follow JR on X (X: FreeSlave777)
JR Sweet’s Book “Mormon Monarch: Born Into a Deep State“
(Click on the image below to be taken to the page where you can purchase the book directly from him)
Interviews /w JR Sweet
JR SWEET PT. 2 - MK ULTRA Mass Shootings & Assassinations, Amnesic Slavery, & Bloodline Networks [Mormon Monarch]
Svali Speaks, Former Jesuit Mind Control Programmer
Svali Speaks, Fmr. Jesuit Mind Control Programmer -
YouTube Playlist /w Svali’s Interviews: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLoojlrL9wVRObjZnLZSZbA2iyq9fAMqHo&si=SPvVQSkVM0nymYBb
Most Recent Interview(s) /w Emma
Spotify Playlist /w Various Interviews by Svali
Articles from Urban on Svali
Pedo Empire by Joachim Hagopian
P*edophilia Empire - Satan, Sodomy & The Deep State by Joachim Hagopian (Part II of II)
Secret, Don’t Tell: The Encyclopedia of Hypnotism
Project Orion
“The government encouraged the manufacture and importation of military firearms for the criminals to use. This is intended to foster a feeling of insecurity, which would lead the American people to voluntarily disarm themselves by passing laws against firearms.
Using drugs and hypnosis on mental patients in a process called Orion, the CIA inculcated the desire in these people to open fire on schoolyards and thus inflame the anti-gun lobby. This plan is well underway, and so far is working perfectly. The middle class is begging the government to do away with the 2nd amendment.”
~ (William Cooper, Behold A Pale Horse, page 225) Published in 1991
View all of the notes on Project Orion: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/project-orion/
Main Bibliography & Studies: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/project-orion/studies.html
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series
View the section homepage for all the episode(s): https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/ckln-mc
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #02 - Producer Wayne Morris Interviews Dr. Colin Ross
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #03 - Mind Control Survivors' Testimony at the Human Radiation Experiments Hearings
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #04 - Producer Wayne Morris Interviews Ronald Howard Cohen
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #05 - An Overview of Ritual Abuse, Mind Control & Dissociation
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #06 - The History of Mind Control /w Dr. Alan Scheflin
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #07 - Interview with Valerie Wolf, Claudia Mullen & Chris Ebner
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #09 - Valerie Wolf - Assessment & Treatment of Survivors of Sadistic Abuse
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #10 - Jon Rappoport - The CIA, Mind Control and Children
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #11 - Valerie Wolf: Ritual Abuse, Mind Control & Therapeutic Approaches
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #12 - Jeanette Westbrook: How to Pursue the Prosecution of Perpetrators
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #13 - Dr. Stephen Kent - Freemasonry & Cult Involvement in Ritual Abuse
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #14 - Lynne Moss-Sharman - Investigations into Governmental Mind Control
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #15 - Kathleen Sullivan: MK ULTRA Human Experimentation Survivor
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #16 - Blanche Chavoustie - US Government Mind Control Survivor Testimony
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #17 - Alan Scheflin: Risk Management in Dissociative Disorder & Trauma Therapy
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #18 - Walter Bowart: The Secret History of Mind Control
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #19 - Fritz Springmeier: The Illuminati & Mind Control SLAVERY
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #20 - Cisco Wheeler: Former Illuminati Mind Control Programmer & Survivor
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #21 - Brice Taylor: White House-Level Mind Control & Child Sex Slave Survivor
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #22: Gail Fisher-Taylor - Psychotherapist Explains the Nature of Traumatic Memory
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #23: Gail Fisher-Taylor & Caryn Stardancer - Cult & Ritual Abuse Panel
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #24: Don Gillmor - History of Government & Military in Modern Day Mind Control
CKLN Spotify Playlist
(Thanks to Emma for locating and uploading these episodes to podcast platforms)
Spotify Episode(s) & Playlists
Urban Odyssey Podcast is available on all podcast platforms, however, only Spotify gets full video episodes. The rest get audio only version of video episode(s). Platform Links