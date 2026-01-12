Urban Odyssey

🦋Monarch & MkUltra

This page is designed to be a landing page for all of my articles, notes and resources on Satanic Ritual Abuse, Monarch and MkUltra. I will also list information on key survivors & individuals whom you should check out for more information.

I would like to ensure that the posts for this series include all relevant resources on the topic so people can save, and hopefully share them

Survivor Testimony / Interviews by Emma (The Imagination Podcast)

Emma has worked tirelessly over the last couple of years to interview as many survivors of Satanic Ritual Abuse as possible. To date, she’s conducted interviews with at least 300 different individuals with nearly 1,000 different videos (some guests return for follow up interviews).

Please share her work with everybody you can.

Follow Emma on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheImaginationPodcast?e9s=src_v1_cmd

Emma’s Link Page: https://direct.me/theimaginationpodcast

Emma’s Substack
A Voice for the Voiceless
By Emma Katherine

MkUltra / Monarch / Ritual Abuse Google Drive

Free educational resources and textual sources are available. The sources contained here span ~30years of time and includes dozens of different authors and researchers.

Urban’s Wakeup Drive: https://wakeup.urbanodyssey.xyz

Open Google Drive

The Masters Mahan Podcast

The Masters Mahan Podcast (Created by Thomas Wolfe) is a top tier resource for those who want to understand the inner workings of the elite, occultism, Satanic Ritual Abuse, and various tactics being used against the world today.

Something very strange is going on. People from all walks of life and from every corner of the world feel it. Something is wrong! Those with faith in Biblical prophecy suffer less with the problem as they look to the Bible and their faith for grounding, but even they have questions. They feel it too. We all do: Something is wrong!

It is the intention of this short podcast to enter into the darker side of human history with the hope that it might be “a guidebook” to what is happening now and to what has happened to get us here.

We can’t promise that it won’t be blunt, disturbing, and world shattering, but we can promise that it will be the truth; at least as much of the truth that can be gleaned from the maze of lies meant to disguise it.

When you do feel like your foundation is made of sand, remember the words of Jesus Christ when He said:

“Ye shall know the truth and the truth will set you free.”

(Masters Mahan Podcast, Episode #01, Show Notes)

The original audio-only episode(s) have been remastered into video episode(s) by me with permission from the author.

Remastered Video Versions

(View the landing page here for the full series directory + free downloadable companion guide)

Key Whistleblowers & Individuals

These are important authors, survivors, whistleblowers, or otherwise important people who have done work to expose SRA in one form or another:

Fritz Springmeier

Fritz Springmeier’s Most Recent Interview /w Emma

Video Presentations by Fritz

Undetectable Mind Control / Monarch Programming [Fritz Springmeier] - Full 1997 Presentation

Undetectable Mind Control / Monarch Programming [Fritz Springmeier] - Full 1997 Presentation

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 27, 2025
Read full story
Deeper Insight Into the Illuminati Formula [Fritz Springmeier]

Deeper Insight Into the Illuminati Formula [Fritz Springmeier]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 22, 2025
Read full story
REVELATION of the METHOD: Fritz Springmeier on Alex Jones

REVELATION of the METHOD: Fritz Springmeier on Alex Jones

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 25, 2025
Read full story
The Joint Illuminati World System (1996) + RARE Book Edition of this Information

The Joint Illuminati World System (1996) + RARE Book Edition of this Information

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 29, 2025
Read full story

Urban Interviews Joshua Abraham, Apprentice of Fritz Springmeier

Urban’s Video Deep Dives on The Illuminati Formula Book

Find them on Substack here: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/illuminati-formula

The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #01 - Selection & Preparation of Candidate

The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #01 - Selection & Preparation of Candidate

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
May 6, 2025
Read full story
The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #02 - Traumatization & Torture

The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #02 - Traumatization & Torture

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
May 7, 2025
Read full story
The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #03-04 - The Use of Drugs & Hypnosis

The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #03-04 - The Use of Drugs & Hypnosis

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
May 14, 2025
Read full story

Listen on Spotify

Cisco Wheeler

CKLN-FM Mind Control Series

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #20 - Cisco Wheeler: Former Illuminati Mind Control Programmer & Survivor

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
December 1, 2025
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #20 - Cisco Wheeler: Former Illuminati Mind Control Programmer & Survivor

Read full story

“They Know Not What They Do” (Original Art by Cisco Wheeler)

They Know Not What They Do Ocr
8.85MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Cathy O’Brien (X: RealCathyOBrien)

December 2025 Interview /w Emma & Cathy O’Brien

Cathy has appeared a handful of times as a guest on The Imagination Podcast

Emma’s Substack
S6E26 | Cathy O'Brien - Breaking the Trance One reSOULution at a Time: Holiday Healing for Survivors
S6E26 | Cathy O’Brien - Breaking the Trance One reSOULution at a Time: Holiday Healing for Survivors…
Read more
24 days ago · 10 likes · 1 comment · Emma Katherine

Cathy’s Testimony from the Grenade Forum (Mid-90s)

📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨‍🏫

Cathy O'Brien & Mark Phillips at the Grenada Forum [Mid-90s] - Full Testimony

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 15, 2025
Cathy O'Brien & Mark Phillips at the Grenada Forum [Mid-90s] - Full Testimony

This is an older testimony by Cathy & Mark Philips at the Grenade Forum sometime in the mid-to-late-90s. A very good introduction to her experiences along with an important marker that this abuse has been going on for a long time.

Read full story

Cathy O’Brien’s TRANCE FORMATION Documentary

📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨‍🏫

TRANCE FORMATION of America: The Story of Cathy O'Brien

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 2, 2025
TRANCE FORMATION of America: The Story of Cathy O'Brien

Read full story

Kevin Annett

“Unrepentant” Documentary by Kevin Annett

The Ninth Circle Cult

Emma’s Substack
S5E97 | Kevin Annett - Ninth Circle Cult, Pope Leo XIV, Donald Trump & Satanic Ritual Investigations
S5E97 | Kevin Annett - Ninth Circle Cult, Pope Leo XIV, Donald Trump & Satanic Ritual Investigations…
Read more
5 months ago · 11 likes · 1 comment · Emma Katherine
Emma’s Substack
S6E8 | Kevin Annett - Ninth Circle Cult VERDICT: Satanic Rituals, Trump, Pope Leo XIV & King Charles
S6E8 | Kevin Annett - Ninth Circle Cult VERDICT: Satanic Rituals, Trump, Pope Leo XIV & King Charles…
Read more
3 months ago · 4 likes · Emma Katherine
Emma’s Substack
S6E14 | Kevin Annett - Ninth Circle Cult, Trump, & Pope Leo: Convictions, Arrests & Pursuing Justice
S6E14 | Kevin Annett - Ninth Circle Cult, Trump, & Pope Leo: Convictions, Arrests & Pursuing Justice…
Read more
2 months ago · 4 likes · Emma Katherine

  1. http://murderbydecree.com/2025/06/01/new-evidence-of-pope-leos-criminality-as-well-as-mormon-church-complicity/

    1. View the Evidence Page: https://murderbydecree.com/%ef%bb%bfvideo-evidence/

  2. http://murderbydecree.com/2025/08/09/interim-report-of-the-special-prosecutor/

  3. http://murderbydecree.com/2025/09/01/historic-trial-of-top-world-leaders-commences-today/

  4. http://murderbydecree.com/2025/09/07/top-officials-are-charged-with-crimes-against-humanity/

  5. Verdict

CONNECT WITH KEVIN

Email: angelfire101@protonmail.com

Phone: 289-680-8724

Websites

Other Interviews /w Kevin

Emma’s Substack
S5E76 | Kevin Annett - The Unyielding Voice Against Canada’s Hidden & Systemic Genocide of Children
S5E76 | Kevin Annett - The Unyielding Voice Against Canada’s Hidden & Systemic Genocide of Children…
Read more
7 months ago · 5 likes · Emma Katherine
Emma’s Substack
S5E79 | Kevin Annett - The Transformative Potential of Common Law Courts & Sovereign Jurisdiction
S5E79 | Kevin Annett - The Transformative Potential of Common Law Courts & Sovereign Jurisdiction…
Read more
7 months ago · 2 likes · 1 comment · Emma Katherine
Emma’s Substack
S5E82 | Kevin Annett - Mind Controlled Culture: Why and How it was Created
S5E82 | Kevin Annett - Mind Controlled Culture: Why and How it was Created…
Read more
6 months ago · 4 likes · Emma Katherine
Emma’s Substack
S5E86 | Dr. Juliette Engel & Kevin Annett - Exposing Hidden Atrocities & Empowering the Silenced
S5E86 | Dr. Juliette Engel & Kevin Annett - Exposing Hidden Atrocities & Empowering the Silenced…
Read more
6 months ago · 3 likes · Emma Katherine
Emma’s Substack
S5E88 | Kevin Annett - Governing Ourselves: A Guide for Personal, Political, & Spiritual Sovereignty
S5E88 | Kevin Annett - Governing Ourselves: A Guide for Personal, Political, & Spiritual Sovereignty…
Read more
6 months ago · 3 likes · 1 comment · Emma Katherine

The ICLCJ Proceedings

Part One

Part Two

Verdict

JR Sweet (“Mormon Monarch”)

You can read all of JR’s journaled memories on his website, here is a link to the page with those: https://mormonmonarch.com/writings-on-past/

Follow JR on X (X: FreeSlave777)

JR Sweet’s Book “Mormon Monarch: Born Into a Deep State“

(Click on the image below to be taken to the page where you can purchase the book directly from him)

Interviews /w JR Sweet

📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨‍🏫

Satanic Ritual Abuse within LDS, Free Resources & JR Sweet aka "Mormon Monarch"

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 29, 2025
Satanic Ritual Abuse within LDS, Free Resources & JR Sweet aka "Mormon Monarch"

This interview was conducted by Emma, but the article has a handful of downloadable resources, including some old texts I was able to find regarding the issue of Ritual Abuse within the LDS Church.

Read full story
JR SWEET PT. 2 - MK ULTRA Mass Shootings & Assassinations, Amnesic Slavery, & Bloodline Networks [Mormon Monarch]

JR SWEET PT. 2 - MK ULTRA Mass Shootings & Assassinations, Amnesic Slavery, & Bloodline Networks [Mormon Monarch]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
August 13, 2025
Read full story

Svali Speaks, Former Jesuit Mind Control Programmer

  1. Svali Speaks, Fmr. Jesuit Mind Control Programmer -

    1. Svali’s Blog: https://svalispeaksagain.wordpress.com/welcome/child-page/

  2. YouTube Playlist /w Svali’s Interviews: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLoojlrL9wVRObjZnLZSZbA2iyq9fAMqHo&si=SPvVQSkVM0nymYBb

Most Recent Interview(s) /w Emma

Spotify Playlist /w Various Interviews by Svali

Articles from Urban on Svali

Growing Up International by Svali Speaks (NotebookLM Deep Dive)

Growing Up International by Svali Speaks (NotebookLM Deep Dive)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
May 31, 2025
Read full story
Satanic Ritual Abuse & the Jesuit Order

Satanic Ritual Abuse & the Jesuit Order

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
May 24, 2025
Read full story

Pedo Empire by Joachim Hagopian

P*dophilia Empire: Satan, Sodomy, The Deep State by Joachim Hagopian (Part I of II)

P*dophilia Empire: Satan, Sodomy, The Deep State by Joachim Hagopian (Part I of II)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
May 29, 2025
Read full story
P*edophilia Empire - Satan, Sodomy & The Deep State by Joachim Hagopian (Part II of II)

P*edophilia Empire - Satan, Sodomy & The Deep State by Joachim Hagopian (Part II of II)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
May 30, 2025
Read full story

Secret, Don’t Tell: The Encyclopedia of Hypnotism

📔NotebookLM🤖 Deep Dives

Secret, Don't Tell: The Encyclopedia of Hypnotism (Carla Emery) - Deep Dives

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 5, 2025
Secret, Don't Tell: The Encyclopedia of Hypnotism (Carla Emery) - Deep Dives

See the home page for my work on this text here. This text is huge I did a breakdown for each section.

Read full story

Project Orion

“The government encouraged the manufacture and importation of military firearms for the criminals to use. This is intended to foster a feeling of insecurity, which would lead the American people to voluntarily disarm themselves by passing laws against firearms.

Using drugs and hypnosis on mental patients in a process called Orion, the CIA inculcated the desire in these people to open fire on schoolyards and thus inflame the anti-gun lobby. This plan is well underway, and so far is working perfectly. The middle class is begging the government to do away with the 2nd amendment.”
~ (William Cooper, Behold A Pale Horse, page 225) Published in 1991

📔NotebookLM🤖 Deep Dives

[Project Orion] The Engineering of Extremism: A Terrifying Programming Model

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 2, 2025
[Project Orion] The Engineering of Extremism: A Terrifying Programming Model

Read full story
The Catcher in the Rye & Armageddon Programming [MMP EPS 19-21]

The Catcher in the Rye & Armageddon Programming [MMP EPS 19-21]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
July 24, 2025
Read full story

  1. View all of the notes on Project Orion: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/project-orion/

    1. Main Bibliography & Studies: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/project-orion/studies.html

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series

View the section homepage for all the episode(s): https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/ckln-mc

CKLN-FM Mind Control Series

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #01 - Dr. Colin Ross on CIA & Military Mind Control

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 20, 2025
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #01 - Dr. Colin Ross on CIA & Military Mind Control

This is a nine-month series that ran originally on CKLN 88.1 in 1997. This radio series includes interviews with survivors, researchers, professionals and more on Government Mind Control.

Read full story
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #02 - Producer Wayne Morris Interviews Dr. Colin Ross

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #02 - Producer Wayne Morris Interviews Dr. Colin Ross

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 21, 2025
Read full story
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #03 - Mind Control Survivors' Testimony at the Human Radiation Experiments Hearings

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #03 - Mind Control Survivors' Testimony at the Human Radiation Experiments Hearings

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 22, 2025
Read full story
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #04 - Producer Wayne Morris Interviews Ronald Howard Cohen

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #04 - Producer Wayne Morris Interviews Ronald Howard Cohen

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 23, 2025
Read full story
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #05 - An Overview of Ritual Abuse, Mind Control & Dissociation

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #05 - An Overview of Ritual Abuse, Mind Control & Dissociation

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 24, 2025
Read full story
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #06 - The History of Mind Control /w Dr. Alan Scheflin

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #06 - The History of Mind Control /w Dr. Alan Scheflin

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 25, 2025
Read full story
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #07 - Interview with Valerie Wolf, Claudia Mullen & Chris Ebner

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #07 - Interview with Valerie Wolf, Claudia Mullen & Chris Ebner

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 26, 2025
Read full story
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #08 - Interview /w Claudia Mullin

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #08 - Interview /w Claudia Mullin

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 29, 2025
Read full story
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #09 - Valerie Wolf - Assessment & Treatment of Survivors of Sadistic Abuse

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #09 - Valerie Wolf - Assessment & Treatment of Survivors of Sadistic Abuse

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 1, 2025
Read full story
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #10 - Jon Rappoport - The CIA, Mind Control and Children

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #10 - Jon Rappoport - The CIA, Mind Control and Children

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 2, 2025
Read full story
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #11 - Valerie Wolf: Ritual Abuse, Mind Control & Therapeutic Approaches

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #11 - Valerie Wolf: Ritual Abuse, Mind Control & Therapeutic Approaches

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 3, 2025
Read full story
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #12 - Jeanette Westbrook: How to Pursue the Prosecution of Perpetrators

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #12 - Jeanette Westbrook: How to Pursue the Prosecution of Perpetrators

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 7, 2025
Read full story
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #13 - Dr. Stephen Kent - Freemasonry & Cult Involvement in Ritual Abuse

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #13 - Dr. Stephen Kent - Freemasonry & Cult Involvement in Ritual Abuse

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 13, 2025
Read full story
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #14 - Lynne Moss-Sharman - Investigations into Governmental Mind Control

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #14 - Lynne Moss-Sharman - Investigations into Governmental Mind Control

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 20, 2025
Read full story
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #15 - Kathleen Sullivan: MK ULTRA Human Experimentation Survivor

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #15 - Kathleen Sullivan: MK ULTRA Human Experimentation Survivor

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
October 27, 2025
Read full story
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #16 - Blanche Chavoustie - US Government Mind Control Survivor Testimony

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #16 - Blanche Chavoustie - US Government Mind Control Survivor Testimony

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
November 3, 2025
Read full story
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #17 - Alan Scheflin: Risk Management in Dissociative Disorder & Trauma Therapy

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #17 - Alan Scheflin: Risk Management in Dissociative Disorder & Trauma Therapy

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
November 10, 2025
Read full story
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #18 - Walter Bowart: The Secret History of Mind Control

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #18 - Walter Bowart: The Secret History of Mind Control

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
November 17, 2025
Read full story
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #19 - Fritz Springmeier: The Illuminati & Mind Control SLAVERY

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #19 - Fritz Springmeier: The Illuminati & Mind Control SLAVERY

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
November 24, 2025
Read full story
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #20 - Cisco Wheeler: Former Illuminati Mind Control Programmer & Survivor

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #20 - Cisco Wheeler: Former Illuminati Mind Control Programmer & Survivor

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
December 1, 2025
Read full story
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #21 - Brice Taylor: White House-Level Mind Control & Child Sex Slave Survivor

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #21 - Brice Taylor: White House-Level Mind Control & Child Sex Slave Survivor

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
December 8, 2025
Read full story
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #22: Gail Fisher-Taylor - Psychotherapist Explains the Nature of Traumatic Memory

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #22: Gail Fisher-Taylor - Psychotherapist Explains the Nature of Traumatic Memory

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
December 15, 2025
Read full story
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #23: Gail Fisher-Taylor & Caryn Stardancer - Cult & Ritual Abuse Panel

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #23: Gail Fisher-Taylor & Caryn Stardancer - Cult & Ritual Abuse Panel

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
December 22, 2025
Read full story
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #24: Don Gillmor - History of Government & Military in Modern Day Mind Control

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #24: Don Gillmor - History of Government & Military in Modern Day Mind Control

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jan 5
Read full story
CKLN-FM Mind Control Series

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Finale: Kevin Annett - Uncovering the Systemic Abuse & Murder of Indigenous Children

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jan 7
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Finale: Kevin Annett - Uncovering the Systemic Abuse & Murder of Indigenous Children

Read full story

CKLN Spotify Playlist

(Thanks to Emma for locating and uploading these episodes to podcast platforms)

Spotify Episode(s) & Playlists

Urban Odyssey Podcast is available on all podcast platforms, however, only Spotify gets full video episodes. The rest get audio only version of video episode(s). Platform Links

