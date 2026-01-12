🦋Monarch & MkUltra

This page is designed to be a landing page for all of my articles, notes and resources on Satanic Ritual Abuse, Monarch and MkUltra. I will also list information on key survivors & individuals whom you should check out for more information.

I would like to ensure that the posts for this series include all relevant resources on the topic so people can save, and hopefully share them

Survivor Testimony / Interviews by Emma (The Imagination Podcast)

Emma has worked tirelessly over the last couple of years to interview as many survivors of Satanic Ritual Abuse as possible. To date, she’s conducted interviews with at least 300 different individuals with nearly 1,000 different videos (some guests return for follow up interviews).

Follow Emma on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheImaginationPodcast?e9s=src_v1_cmd

Emma’s Link Page: https://direct.me/theimaginationpodcast

MkUltra / Monarch / Ritual Abuse Google Drive

Free educational resources and textual sources are available. The sources contained here span ~30years of time and includes dozens of different authors and researchers.

The Masters Mahan Podcast

The Masters Mahan Podcast (Created by Thomas Wolfe) is a top tier resource for those who want to understand the inner workings of the elite, occultism, Satanic Ritual Abuse, and various tactics being used against the world today.

Something very strange is going on. People from all walks of life and from every corner of the world feel it. Something is wrong! Those with faith in Biblical prophecy suffer less with the problem as they look to the Bible and their faith for grounding, but even they have questions. They feel it too. We all do: Something is wrong! It is the intention of this short podcast to enter into the darker side of human history with the hope that it might be “a guidebook” to what is happening now and to what has happened to get us here. We can’t promise that it won’t be blunt, disturbing, and world shattering, but we can promise that it will be the truth; at least as much of the truth that can be gleaned from the maze of lies meant to disguise it. When you do feel like your foundation is made of sand, remember the words of Jesus Christ when He said: “Ye shall know the truth and the truth will set you free.” (Masters Mahan Podcast, Episode #01, Show Notes)

The original audio-only episode(s) have been remastered into video episode(s) by me with permission from the author.

Remastered Video Versions

(View the landing page here for the full series directory + free downloadable companion guide)

Key Whistleblowers & Individuals

These are important authors, survivors, whistleblowers, or otherwise important people who have done work to expose SRA in one form or another:

Fritz Springmeier

Fritz Springmeier’s Most Recent Interview /w Emma

Video Presentations by Fritz

Urban Interviews Joshua Abraham, Apprentice of Fritz Springmeier

Urban’s Video Deep Dives on The Illuminati Formula Book

Find them on Substack here: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/illuminati-formula

Cisco Wheeler

“They Know Not What They Do” (Original Art by Cisco Wheeler)

They Know Not What They Do Ocr 8.85MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Cathy O’Brien (X: RealCathyOBrien )

December 2025 Interview /w Emma & Cathy O’Brien

Cathy has appeared a handful of times as a guest on The Imagination Podcast

Cathy’s Testimony from the Grenade Forum (Mid-90s)

Cathy O’Brien’s TRANCE FORMATION Documentary

Kevin Annett

“Unrepentant” Documentary by Kevin Annett

The Ninth Circle Cult

CONNECT WITH KEVIN

Email: angelfire101@protonmail.com

Phone: 289-680-8724

Websites

Republic of Kanata: https://republicofkanata.org/

Radio Free Kanata: https://bbsradio.com/radiofreekanata

‘Murder by Decree’ & other books published by Kevin: https://murderbydecree.com/#books

Other Interviews /w Kevin

The ICLCJ Proceedings

Part One

Part Two

Verdict

JR Sweet (“ Mormon Monarch ”)

You can read all of JR’s journaled memories on his website, here is a link to the page with those: https://mormonmonarch.com/writings-on-past/

Follow JR on X (X: FreeSlave777 )

JR Sweet’s Book “Mormon Monarch: Born Into a Deep State“

(Click on the image below to be taken to the page where you can purchase the book directly from him)

Interviews /w JR Sweet

Svali Speaks , Former Jesuit Mind Control Programmer

Svali Speaks, Fmr. Jesuit Mind Control Programmer - Svali’s Blog: https://svalispeaksagain.wordpress.com/welcome/child-page/ YouTube Playlist /w Svali’s Interviews: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLoojlrL9wVRObjZnLZSZbA2iyq9fAMqHo&si=SPvVQSkVM0nymYBb

Most Recent Interview(s) /w Emma

Spotify Playlist /w Various Interviews by Svali

Articles from Urban on Svali

Pedo Empire by Joachim Hagopian

Secret, Don’t Tell: The Encyclopedia of Hypnotism

Project Orion

“The government encouraged the manufacture and importation of military firearms for the criminals to use. This is intended to foster a feeling of insecurity, which would lead the American people to voluntarily disarm themselves by passing laws against firearms. Using drugs and hypnosis on mental patients in a process called Orion, the CIA inculcated the desire in these people to open fire on schoolyards and thus inflame the anti-gun lobby. This plan is well underway, and so far is working perfectly. The middle class is begging the government to do away with the 2nd amendment.”

~ (William Cooper, Behold A Pale Horse, page 225) Published in 1991

View all of the notes on Project Orion: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/project-orion/ Main Bibliography & Studies: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/project-orion/studies.html

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series

View the section homepage for all the episode(s): https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/ckln-mc

CKLN Spotify Playlist

(Thanks to Emma for locating and uploading these episodes to podcast platforms)

Spotify Episode(s) & Playlists

