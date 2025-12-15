Urban Odyssey

CKLN-FM Mind Control Radio Series
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #22: Gail Fisher-Taylor - Psychotherapist Explains the Nature of Traumatic Memory
CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #22: Gail Fisher-Taylor - Psychotherapist Explains the Nature of Traumatic Memory

This is a nine-month series that ran originally on CKLN 88.1 in 1997. This radio series includes interviews with survivors, researchers, professionals and more on Government Mind Control
Brice Taylor - Ted Gunderson - MKULTRA Mind Control Revealed - The True Story

Brice Taylor - Ted Gunderson - MKULTRA Mind Control Revealed - The True Story

The Hidden Memoir That Implicates Presidents, Icons, and a Shadow Government

The Hidden Memoir That Implicates Presidents, Icons, and a Shadow Government

Cisco Wheeler’s Art: They Know Not What They Do

They Know Not What They Do Ocr
8.85MB ∙ PDF file
Recent Interview /w Emma Katherine & Mr. Fritz Springmeier

Latest Post by Urban: Cult & Ritual Abuse

📔NotebookLM🤖 Deep Dives

Cult and Ritual Abuse: Narratives, Evidence, and Healing [James & Pamela Noblitt]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Nov 26
Cult and Ritual Abuse: Narratives, Evidence, and Healing [James & Pamela Noblitt]

Read full story

The Full Series Transcript(s)

CKLN Mind Control Radio Series - Full Transcripts
1.47MB ∙ PDF file
FREE TEXTS ON SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE

Urban's Compendium
Texts on Satanic Ritual Abuse (FREE DOWNLOADS)
Source List: https://www.ruf.rice.edu/~sch/beliefs/b-satan.htm…
Spotify Playlist

Rumble Playlist

Thanks to Emma from Emma’s Substack (The Imagination Podcast) for finding this series and for uploading the episodes to Rumble as video-versions.

Additional Resources

I would like to ensure that the posts for this series include all relevant resources on the topic so people can save, and hopefully share them

  1. The Masters Mahan Podcast - Series LinkTree / Directory

    1. Section on this site: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/masters-mahan

  2. The Imagination Podcast, 300+ Survivor Interviews - https://rumble.com/c/TheImaginationPodcast?e9s=src_v1_cmd

    1. https://open.spotify.com/show/2645EemW8tLhffTnaxyqu4?si=f746ffec6006460e

    2. https://direct.me/theimaginationpodcast

  3. Svali Speaks, Fmr. Jesuit Mind Control Programmer - https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6Oa9XN1vrkLy0DGB6D5jIQ?si=bdf229f51c254d2b

    1. Svali’s Blog: https://svalispeaksagain.wordpress.com/welcome/child-page/

  4. Pedo Empire https://pedoempire.org/

    1. Part One

    2. Part Two

  5. The Illuminati Formula Chapter-by-Chapter Breakdowns: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/illuminati-formula

  6. Urban’s Google Drive(s)

    1. Urban's Wakeup Drive

    2. Mind Control & MkUltra

    3. Fritz Springmeier Drive

  7. Urban’s Article(s) on Encyclopedia of Hypnosis

    1. https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/secret-dont-tell

    2. Project Orion: Presentation

      1. Notes & Bibliography https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/project-orion/

Spotify Links

Article(s)

📽️Masters Mahan SUPERCUTS

The Catcher in the Rye & Armageddon Programming [MMP EPS 19-21]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 24
The Catcher in the Rye & Armageddon Programming [MMP EPS 19-21]

Read full story
P*dophilia Empire: Satan, Sodomy, The Deep State by Joachim Hagopian (Part I of II)

P*dophilia Empire: Satan, Sodomy, The Deep State by Joachim Hagopian (Part I of II)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
May 29
Read full story
P*edophilia Empire - Satan, Sodomy & The Deep State by Joachim Hagopian (Part II of II)

P*edophilia Empire - Satan, Sodomy & The Deep State by Joachim Hagopian (Part II of II)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
May 30
Read full story
Chainless Slaves: Mind Control Programming and Dissociative Systems

Chainless Slaves: Mind Control Programming and Dissociative Systems

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Apr 25
Read full story
Satanic Ritual Abuse within LDS, Free Resources & JR Sweet aka "Mormon Monarch"

Satanic Ritual Abuse within LDS, Free Resources & JR Sweet aka "Mormon Monarch"

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 29
Read full story
JR SWEET PT. 2 - MK ULTRA Mass Shootings & Assassinations, Amnesic Slavery, & Bloodline Networks [Mormon Monarch]

JR SWEET PT. 2 - MK ULTRA Mass Shootings & Assassinations, Amnesic Slavery, & Bloodline Networks [Mormon Monarch]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Aug 13
Read full story
Kevin Annett - Ninth Circle Cult, Pope Leo XIV, Donald Trump & Satanic Ritual Investigations [Credits to The ImaginationPodcast]

Kevin Annett - Ninth Circle Cult, Pope Leo XIV, Donald Trump & Satanic Ritual Investigations [Credits to The ImaginationPodcast]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Sep 17
Read full story
📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨‍🏫

Cathy O'Brien & Mark Phillips at the Grenada Forum [Mid-90s] - Full Testimony

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Aug 15
Cathy O'Brien & Mark Phillips at the Grenada Forum [Mid-90s] - Full Testimony

Read full story
TRANCE FORMATION of America: The Story of Cathy O'Brien

TRANCE FORMATION of America: The Story of Cathy O'Brien

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Sep 2
Read full story

Full Series Listing

  1. The CIA and Military Mind Control Research: Building the Manchurian Candidate - A lecture by Dr. Colin Ross [More by and about Dr. Ross in MindNet] Also see Part 2.

  2. Producer Wayne Morris Interviews Dr. Colin Ross. Also see Part 1.

  3. Mind Control Survivors' Testimony at the Human Radiation Experiments Hearings

  4. Producer Wayne Morris Interviews Ronald Howard Cohen - abducted by the military

  5. Interview with Valerie Wolf, Claudia Mullen and Chris de Nicola Ebner

  6. Lecture by Dr. Alan Scheflin - History of Mind Control

  7. Interview with Valerie Wolf, Claudia Mullen & Chris Ebner

  8. Cludia Mullen - Presentation to the Believe the Children Conference, Interview

  9. Lecture by Therapist Valerie Wolf, M.S.W.: Assessment and Treatment of Survivors of Sadistic Abuse

  10. Talk by John Rappoport - The CIA, Mind Control, and Children

  11. Interview with Valerie Wolf, M.S.W., therapist to trauma and mind control survivors

  12. Presentation by Jeanette Westbrook, MSW, social worker and ritual abuse survivor - Issues Regarding Prosecuting for Adult Survivors of Ritual Abuse - followed by an inteview

  13. Interview with Dr. Stephen Kent, sociologist at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada, on Cults and Ritual Abuse

  14. Making up for Lost Time Conference, Thunder Bay - Peter Tooey Interview - response to allegations of Masonic ritual abuse

  15. Making up for Lost Time Conference, Thunder Bay - Judy Steed Interview - reporter for The Toronto Star has covered issues of child sexual abuse and ritual abuse

  16. Making up for Lost Time Conference, Thunder Bay - Lynne Moss-Sharman Interview - ACHES MC contact, ritual abuse victim

  17. An interview with removed by request, ritual abuse victim used in US covert operations

  18. Blanche Chavoustie Interview - survivor of U.S. government mind control experiments, ACHES MC contact

  19. Presentation by Professor Alan Scheflin - Risk Management in Dissociative Disorder and Trauma Therapy

  20. Presentation by author Walter Bowart - The Secret History of Mind Control

  21. Fritz Springmeier Interview on the Illuminati and mind control slavery

  22. Interview with Cisco Wheeler, co-author of The Illuminati Formula Used to Create an Undetectable Mind Controlled Slave

  23. Interview with Brice Taylor, a former Whitehouse-level mind control victim and author of two books on her story and how to recover from programming

  24. Interview with Gail Fisher Taylor, a psychotherapist working with survivors of trauma.

  25. Interview with Dr. Connie Kristiansen, a professor of psychology specializing in recovered memory research and sexual abuse issues.

  26. Ritual Abuse Panel -- Toronto psychotherapist Gail Fisher-Taylor and Caryn Stardancer, California-based advocate for survivors and publisher of "Survivorship".

  27. Don Gillmor, author of "I Swear By Apollo," about Dr. Ewen Cameron's experiments in Montreal, discusses government and military mind control.

