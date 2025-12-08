CKLN Mind Control Radio Series Pt. #21 - Brice Taylor: White House-Level Mind Control & Child Sex Slave Survivor

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The CIA and Military Mind Control Research: Building the Manchurian Candidate - A lecture by Dr. Colin Ross [More by and about Dr. Ross in MindNet] Also see Part 2. Producer Wayne Morris Interviews Dr. Colin Ross. Also see Part 1. Mind Control Survivors' Testimony at the Human Radiation Experiments Hearings Producer Wayne Morris Interviews Ronald Howard Cohen - abducted by the military Interview with Valerie Wolf, Claudia Mullen and Chris de Nicola Ebner Cludia Mullen - Presentation to the Believe the Children Conference, Interview Lecture by Therapist Valerie Wolf, M.S.W.: Assessment and Treatment of Survivors of Sadistic Abuse Talk by John Rappoport - The CIA, Mind Control, and Children Interview with Valerie Wolf, M.S.W., therapist to trauma and mind control survivors Presentation by Jeanette Westbrook, MSW, social worker and ritual abuse survivor - Issues Regarding Prosecuting for Adult Survivors of Ritual Abuse - followed by an inteview Interview with Dr. Stephen Kent, sociologist at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada, on Cults and Ritual Abuse Making up for Lost Time Conference, Thunder Bay - Peter Tooey Interview - response to allegations of Masonic ritual abuse Making up for Lost Time Conference, Thunder Bay - Judy Steed Interview - reporter for The Toronto Star has covered issues of child sexual abuse and ritual abuse Making up for Lost Time Conference, Thunder Bay - Lynne Moss-Sharman Interview - ACHES MC contact, ritual abuse victim An interview with removed by request, ritual abuse victim used in US covert operations Blanche Chavoustie Interview - survivor of U.S. government mind control experiments, ACHES MC contact Presentation by Professor Alan Scheflin - Risk Management in Dissociative Disorder and Trauma Therapy Presentation by author Walter Bowart - The Secret History of Mind Control Fritz Springmeier Interview on the Illuminati and mind control slavery Interview with Cisco Wheeler, co-author of The Illuminati Formula Used to Create an Undetectable Mind Controlled Slave
Interview with Brice Taylor, a former Whitehouse-level mind control victim and author of two books on her story and how to recover from programming
Interview with Gail Fisher Taylor, a psychotherapist working with survivors of trauma.
Interview with Dr. Connie Kristiansen, a professor of psychology specializing in recovered memory research and sexual abuse issues.
Ritual Abuse Panel -- Toronto psychotherapist Gail Fisher-Taylor and Caryn Stardancer, California-based advocate for survivors and publisher of "Survivorship".
Don Gillmor, author of "I Swear By Apollo," about Dr. Ewen Cameron's experiments in Montreal, discusses government and military mind control.