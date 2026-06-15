Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

📜⭐ A Unified Human Biocomputer Framework (Overview + Full Bibliography & Notes)

A paid subscriber special episode and *overview* of the research I've gathered while learning about Cybernetics, Metaprogramming & The Human Biocomputer - Notes included for members.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Jun 15, 2026
∙ Paid

In this paid subscriber special, Urban Odyssey explores a proposed model for the human biocomputer. Discover the cybernetic perspective and Thomistic philosophy behind the functioning of the human machine. This presentation covers the six layers of the biocomputer framework: Query Language, Debugging, Input/Output, BIOS, the TOTE stack, and the File System. Learn how these layers process sensory information, manage behavioral firmware, and interact with the non-local quantum network. Watch to understand the structure of the mind and the mechanics of reality tunnels.

Loading...
Loading...

Video Timestamps

  • 00:00:00 - Introduction & The Cybernetic Perspective: An introduction to the human biocomputer model, combining the cybernetic perspective with Thomistic philosophy.

  • 00:03:41 - The Breath Wars Series & Soul Harvesting: Exploring the idea of the human body as an engine running on breath or neshama, and how energy harvesting relates to breath harvesting.

  • 00:08:50 - Layer 1: Query Language & Structured Magic: Delving into the first layer, Structured Query Language (SQL), and how it relates to the deep and surface structures of human communication.

  • 00:23:33 - Layer 2: Debugging & Cognitive Architecture: Understanding error handling, semantic ill-formedness, logic bugs, and fuzzy functions within the biocomputer.

  • 00:30:12 - Layer 3: Input/Output Channels & Visual, Auditory, Kinesthetic Processing: Examining the hardware specs, focusing on the visual, auditory, and kinesthetic data drivers and their corresponding frequencies.

  • 00:34:41 - Layer 4: The BIOS & Eight Circuit Architecture: Analyzing the motherboard and BIOS layer, referencing Robert Anton Wilson’s 8-circuit architecture and its connection to the Tetragrammaton.

  • 00:54:30 - Layer 5: The TOTE Stack & Infinite Looping: How the Test-Operate-Test-Exit (TOTE) feedback loop dictates purposeful behavior and how infinite loop bugs manifest as anxiety or obsession.

  • 01:09:42 - Layer 6: The File System, Spatial Coding & System Clock: The final layer explaining how the biocomputer translates chronological sequences into 3D spatial coordinates and the impact of trauma loops.

Paid Member Resources

I based this framework on the “Absolute Key of Occult Science” / The Generative Law of the Tetragrammaton (Active, Passive, Neuter, Manifest)

Urban's Compendium
John Dee's Monas Hieroglyphica
The provided text contains excerpts from John Dee’s esoteric treatise, Monas Hieroglyphica (”The Hieroglyphic Monad”), originally published in 1564. This highly symbolic work, dedicated to King Maximilian, presents twenty-four theorems outlining a mystical language and system that Dee believed would unify and revolutionize disciplines such as…
Listen now
9 months ago · 2 likes · 2 comments · Urban (theofficialurban)

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 theofficialurban · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture