Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

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✨The Nature of the “Super-Spectrum” & Superluminal Transmission (Pt. 1) - The Eighth Tower (John Keel)

I hope to offer a good hypothesis for the connections between Superluminal Transmissions, Plasmas, demons & aliens along with the argument that the superspectrum is the Ether by reviewing a few texts.
Urban (Josh)'s avatar
Urban (Josh)
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In this episode, we discuss John A. Keel’s 1975 book, The Eighth Tower, which proposes a unified theory of the paranormal. Keel’s text suggests that supernatural events (from religious miracles to UFO sightings) are manifestations of a single non-human intelligence manipulating our reality through electromagnetic and sonic frequencies.

See the full post on Ken Wheeler’s Substack: https://kenwheeler.substack.com/p/aether-and-natural-order-revealed

“Light cannot be anything but a longitudinal disturbance of the Aether, involving alternating compressions and rarefactions. In other words, light can be nothing else than a sound-wave of the Aether” - Tesla

Ken Theoria Apophasis Substack
LIGHT. ITS SIMPLE SECRET
COPYRIGHT 7-2026 KEN WHEELER…
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13 days ago · 68 likes · 53 comments · Ken wheeler

I hope to do this over 2-3 episodes with possibly a final episode to recap and summarize. In this video we cover “The Eighth Tower” and in the next video I want to cover Robert Temple’s “A New Science of Heaven” which talks about the topic of Plasma and “Plasma Intelligence”

If you haven’t seen the videos I did on Breath Wars & Bioenergetics, I really highly suggest you check those out in addition to this video, everything is linked below.

We also explore Ken Wheeler’s framework on counterspace, identifying dielectricity as the superluminal actor that operates outside of traditional space and time (as I feel Ken Wheeler’s framework provides enough of the missing information needed to link all of this together via the Counterspatial Ether).

Finally, we bridge ancient theology and modern physics by discussing the nature of spiritual entities, referencing Rupert Sheldrake and Matthew Fox’s The Physics of Angels.

Urban’s Videos on Breath & Bioplasma (Recommended Material)

🌬️Breath Wars, Bioenergetics & 🧲Ætheric Light-Fields (To Be Continued) [July 17th, 2026]

🌬️Breath Wars, Bioenergetics & 🧲Ætheric Light-Fields (To Be Continued) [July 17th, 2026]

Urban (Josh)
·
Jul 18
Watch now
Breath, Zero-Point Energy, Dielectro-Electromagnetism (Pt. 2) /w Urban [July 22nd, 2026]

Breath, Zero-Point Energy, Dielectro-Electromagnetism (Pt. 2) /w Urban [July 22nd, 2026]

Urban (Josh)
·
Jul 23
Watch now
HAARP, The Nasi Bell, Tectonic Warfare & The Tunguska Event /w Urban [July 23rd, 2026]

HAARP, The Nasi Bell, Tectonic Warfare & The Tunguska Event /w Urban [July 23rd, 2026]

Urban (Josh)
·
Jul 24
Watch now
🌬️"Breath Wars" Series by James Carner

🌬️"Breath Wars" Series by James Carner

June 8, 2025
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TEM & Plasmoids

Plasma Tech, Geoengineering & Bendall Engine ~ Cause Before Symptom /w Urban [July 5th, 2025]

Plasma Tech, Geoengineering & Bendall Engine ~ Cause Before Symptom /w Urban [July 5th, 2025]

Urban (Josh)
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Jul 6
Watch now
Plasma Technology, MSAART, Tectonic Warfare (Pt. II) ft. James Carner [July 6th, 2026]

Plasma Technology, MSAART, Tectonic Warfare (Pt. II) ft. James Carner [July 6th, 2026]

Urban (Josh)
·
Jul 7
Watch now

Urban’s Videos on Thomistic Philosophy & Occult Technology

Internet Daemons: Cybernetics, Diabolic Psychology & Packet Switching Technology

Internet Daemons: Cybernetics, Diabolic Psychology & Packet Switching Technology

Urban (Josh)
·
Apr 25
Watch now
🖥️Flow Control, Packet Switching & Norbert Wiener’s Cybernetics (Internet Dæmons Continued) [May 15th, 2026]

🖥️Flow Control, Packet Switching & Norbert Wiener’s Cybernetics (Internet Dæmons Continued) [May 15th, 2026]

Urban (Josh)
·
May 16
Watch now
Diabolic Schizophrenia: AI Feedback Loops & Thomistic Psychology [May 14th, 2026]

Diabolic Schizophrenia: AI Feedback Loops & Thomistic Psychology [May 14th, 2026]

Urban (Josh)
·
May 15
Watch now
Haunted Technology & Electronic Presence: Trapped in the Metaverse [June 15th, 2026]

Haunted Technology & Electronic Presence: Trapped in the Metaverse [June 15th, 2026]

Urban (Josh)
·
Jun 16
Watch now

See the playlist I have created of various videos, lectures and presentations on Semiconductor Fabrication

“The Eighth Tower” & John Keel’s Framework for “Ultraterrestrial” Phenomena

In The Eighth Tower, John A. Keel proposes that all supernatural occurrences, ranging from UFO sightings to religious miracles, originate from a single extra-dimensional energy source. He argues that this “superspectrum“ exists beyond the limits of human sight but has manipulated human consciousness and culture since ancient times. By examining electromagnetic anomalies, Keel suggests that what we perceive as monsters or space travelers are actually biochemical responses to high-frequency radiations. He posits that humanity is essentially programmed by this cosmic force, which creates mythologies to maintain control over our development. Ultimately, Keel envisions a reality where science and the occult converge to reveal that we are part of a larger, intelligent order governed by energy rather than physical technology.

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