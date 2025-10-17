An Investigation into Earth’s final destiny. 15 Fascinating Presentations on the book of Revelation. 1) Visions of Patmos. 2) Fall of the Dragon. 3) Mysterious Symbols - of What? 4) Foundation of the World. 5)The Throne of God. 6) The Day Time Ended. 7) World Revolution. 8) The Lost Years of Christianity. 9) The Beast from the Sea. 10) The Mark of the Beast. 11) The Whore Rides Again. 12) Origin of the Aquarian Age. 13) The Return of the Dragon. 14) World War III - or? 15) Home from the Heavens.

JAMES ARRABITO, ONE OF THE GREATEST MODERN HISTORIANS (1950-1990, murdered.), historian, artist and evangelist. "On September 2, 1990, while returning from a photography trip in Alaska, Jim and two of his sons (Tony and Joey) were killed in a plane crash which also took the lives of the pilot and a young missionary from New Zealand."

00:00 The Legend of Lucifer 02:35 Lucifer’s Jealousy and Deception 06:33 The Serpent in the Garden 11:00 The Consequences of Sin & The Flood 15:00 Serpent Worship in Ancient Cultures 25:30 The Serpent in Greece and Rome 30:30 The War in Heaven 35:25 The Covering Cherub 43:45 A New Mind in Christ 49:15 Invitation and Prayer

