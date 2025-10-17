Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Transcript

Fall of the Dragon: The Ancient Legend of Lucifer | Part 2 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

(Fixed Audio) This is part two of the 15-part series "John the Revelator: An Investigation into Earth's Final Destiny" presented by the late, great Mr. James Arrabito
Oct 17, 2025

An Investigation into Earth’s final destiny. 15 Fascinating Presentations on the book of Revelation. 1) Visions of Patmos. 2) Fall of the Dragon. 3) Mysterious Symbols - of What? 4) Foundation of the World. 5)The Throne of God. 6) The Day Time Ended. 7) World Revolution. 8) The Lost Years of Christianity. 9) The Beast from the Sea. 10) The Mark of the Beast. 11) The Whore Rides Again. 12) Origin of the Aquarian Age. 13) The Return of the Dragon. 14) World War III - or? 15) Home from the Heavens.

[final] John The Revelator James Arrabito
11MB ∙ PDF file
JAMES ARRABITO, ONE OF THE GREATEST MODERN HISTORIANS (1950-1990, murdered.), historian, artist and evangelist. "On September 2, 1990, while returning from a photography trip in Alaska, Jim and two of his sons (Tony and Joey) were killed in a plane crash which also took the lives of the pilot and a young missionary from New Zealand."

John the Revelator: Earth's Final Destiny

Timestamps

00:00 The Legend of Lucifer 
02:35 Lucifer’s Jealousy and Deception 
06:33 The Serpent in the Garden 
11:00 The Consequences of Sin & The Flood 
15:00 Serpent Worship in Ancient Cultures 
25:30 The Serpent in Greece and Rome 
30:30 The War in Heaven 
35:25 The Covering Cherub 
43:45 A New Mind in Christ 
49:15 Invitation and Prayer

