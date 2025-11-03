Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Home from the Heavens | FINALE 15 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Fixed Audio - This is part final part of the 15-part series "John the Revelator: An Investigation into Earth's Final Destiny" presented by the late, great Mr. James Arrabito
Nov 03, 2025

In the conclusion of the “Home from the Heavens” series (15/15), this presentation begins with the touching story of a nurse and an orphan boy named Georgie during the air raids of WWII, illustrating how faith can bring comfort and light even in the darkest and most terrifying times.

This analogy sets the stage for a deep dive into end-time prophecies: * The Parable of the Ten Virgins: An urgent call to be spiritually prepared for Christ’s return. * The 1000-Year Millennium: An exploration of Revelation 20, detailing Satan being bound on a desolate earth while the saints are in heaven. * The Final Judgment: The “second resurrection” of the wicked, the final battle, and the ultimate end of sin and sinners in the lake of fire. * The New Earth: A detailed and beautiful description of the New Jerusalem, the River of Life, and the Tree of Life. * Our Eternal Home: A vision of a restored world where there is no more death, pain, or fear. The presentation paints a vivid picture of a peaceable kingdom where lions and lambs live together , and humanity’s senses and abilities are expanded to explore the universe for eternity.

The message concludes with a heartfelt appeal to accept Jesus and prepare for the glorious eternal home He has promised.

John the Revelator: Earth's Final Destiny

John the Revelator

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Nov 3
John the Revelator

Series Home Page / List of Episodes, Playlists & Companion Guide Download

JAMES ARRABITO, ONE OF THE GREATEST MODERN HISTORIANS (1950-1990, murdered.), historian, artist and evangelist. "On September 2, 1990, while returning from a photography trip in Alaska, Jim and two of his sons (Tony and Joey) were killed in a plane crash which also took the lives of the pilot and a young missionary from New Zealand."

Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:59 The Story of Georgie the Orphan
00:08:26 The Parable of the Ten Virgins
00:12:00 The Scapegoat and the 1000-Year Prophecy
00:20:39 The Second Resurrection and Final Battle
00:31:40 The Lake of Fire and the End of Sin
00:39:08 The New Jerusalem Described
00:50:10 A World Without Fear: The Peaceable Kingdom
01:03:40 Exploring the New Universe
01:17:30 Final Appeal: A Home Prepared for You

