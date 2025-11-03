Home from the Heavens | FINALE 15 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

In the conclusion of the “Home from the Heavens” series (15/15), this presentation begins with the touching story of a nurse and an orphan boy named Georgie during the air raids of WWII, illustrating how faith can bring comfort and light even in the darkest and most terrifying times.

This analogy sets the stage for a deep dive into end-time prophecies: * The Parable of the Ten Virgins: An urgent call to be spiritually prepared for Christ’s return. * The 1000-Year Millennium: An exploration of Revelation 20, detailing Satan being bound on a desolate earth while the saints are in heaven. * The Final Judgment: The “second resurrection” of the wicked, the final battle, and the ultimate end of sin and sinners in the lake of fire. * The New Earth: A detailed and beautiful description of the New Jerusalem, the River of Life, and the Tree of Life. * Our Eternal Home: A vision of a restored world where there is no more death, pain, or fear. The presentation paints a vivid picture of a peaceable kingdom where lions and lambs live together , and humanity’s senses and abilities are expanded to explore the universe for eternity.

The message concludes with a heartfelt appeal to accept Jesus and prepare for the glorious eternal home He has promised.