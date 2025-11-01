World War III or ..? | Part 14 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

This presentation moves from global conflict to the spiritual crisis described in prophecy. We investigate the “Image to the Beast” from Revelation 13, exploring the identity of the first beast (the Papacy) and the second beast (the United States), which is prophesied to “speak as a dragon” and enforce the “Mark of the Beast.”
This analysis breaks down the Mark of the Beast, contrasting it with the Seal of God found in the Sabbath. We examine the historical and modern push for a National Sunday Law, spearheaded by organizations like the Lord’s Day Alliance and the Christian Coalition, as the mechanism for enforcing this mark. Finally, we explore the last great warning message to the world: the call to “come out of Babylon” and stand for God’s truth.
JAMES ARRABITO, ONE OF THE GREATEST MODERN HISTORIANS (1950-1990, murdered.), historian, artist and evangelist. "On September 2, 1990, while returning from a photography trip in Alaska, Jim and two of his sons (Tony and Joey) were killed in a plane crash which also took the lives of the pilot and a young missionary from New Zealand."
Fall of the Dragon: The Ancient Legend of Lucifer | Part 2 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito
Mysterious Symbols of What? | Part 3 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito
Foundation of the World | Part 4 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito
The Lost Years of Christianity | Part 8 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito
Beast from the Sea | Part 9 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito
Mark of the Beast | Part 10 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito
The Whore Rides Again | Part 11 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito
The Return of the Dragon | Part 13 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito
Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction: The 300 Children
00:07:07 Revelation 13: The Image to the Beast
00:16:11 Identifying the Beast and its Image
00:26:01 America in Prophecy: The Two-Horned Beast
00:36:01 The Mark of the Beast Explained
00:49:11 The Seal of God: A Counterfeit vs. The Genuine
01:00:01 The Push for National Sunday Laws
01:10:07 The Final Deception and The Loud Cry
01:21:04 The Call to “Come Out of Her, My People”
01:29:05 The Final Invitation