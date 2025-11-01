Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

World War III or ..? | Part 14 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Fixed Audio - This is part fourteen of the 15-part series "John the Revelator: An Investigation into Earth's Final Destiny" presented by the late, great Mr. James Arrabito
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Nov 01, 2025

This presentation moves from global conflict to the spiritual crisis described in prophecy. We investigate the “Image to the Beast” from Revelation 13, exploring the identity of the first beast (the Papacy) and the second beast (the United States), which is prophesied to “speak as a dragon” and enforce the “Mark of the Beast.”

This analysis breaks down the Mark of the Beast, contrasting it with the Seal of God found in the Sabbath. We examine the historical and modern push for a National Sunday Law, spearheaded by organizations like the Lord’s Day Alliance and the Christian Coalition, as the mechanism for enforcing this mark. Finally, we explore the last great warning message to the world: the call to “come out of Babylon” and stand for God’s truth.

JAMES ARRABITO, ONE OF THE GREATEST MODERN HISTORIANS (1950-1990, murdered.), historian, artist and evangelist. "On September 2, 1990, while returning from a photography trip in Alaska, Jim and two of his sons (Tony and Joey) were killed in a plane crash which also took the lives of the pilot and a young missionary from New Zealand."

Visions of Patmos | Part 1 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Visions of Patmos | Part 1 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 16
Read full story
Fall of the Dragon: The Ancient Legend of Lucifer | Part 2 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Fall of the Dragon: The Ancient Legend of Lucifer | Part 2 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 17
Read full story
Mysterious Symbols of What? | Part 3 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Mysterious Symbols of What? | Part 3 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 18
Read full story
Foundation of the World | Part 4 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Foundation of the World | Part 4 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 20
Read full story
The Throne of God | Part 5 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

The Throne of God | Part 5 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 21
Read full story
The Daytime Ended | Part 6 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

The Daytime Ended | Part 6 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 23
Read full story
World Revolution | Part 7 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

World Revolution | Part 7 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 24
Read full story
The Lost Years of Christianity | Part 8 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

The Lost Years of Christianity | Part 8 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 25
Read full story
Beast from the Sea | Part 9 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Beast from the Sea | Part 9 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 27
Read full story
Mark of the Beast | Part 10 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Mark of the Beast | Part 10 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 28
Read full story
The Whore Rides Again | Part 11 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

The Whore Rides Again | Part 11 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 29
Read full story
The Aquarian Age | Part 12 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

The Aquarian Age | Part 12 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 30
Read full story
The Return of the Dragon | Part 13 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

The Return of the Dragon | Part 13 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 31
Read full story

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction: The 300 Children 
00:07:07 Revelation 13: The Image to the Beast 
00:16:11 Identifying the Beast and its Image 
00:26:01 America in Prophecy: The Two-Horned Beast 
00:36:01 The Mark of the Beast Explained 
00:49:11 The Seal of God: A Counterfeit vs. The Genuine 
01:00:01 The Push for National Sunday Laws 
01:10:07 The Final Deception and The Loud Cry 
01:21:04 The Call to “Come Out of Her, My People” 
01:29:05 The Final Invitation

More by James Arrabito

☠️Conspiracy, Occult & Esotericism

A Fascinating Comparison of Ancient Religious Symbolism [James Arrabito]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Aug 26
A Fascinating Comparison of Ancient Religious Symbolism [James Arrabito]

Read full story
☠️Conspiracy, Occult & Esotericism

The History of the Jesuits, Full Presentation [James Arrabito]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Aug 24
The History of the Jesuits, Full Presentation [James Arrabito]

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 theofficialurban
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture