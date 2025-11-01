World War III or ..? | Part 14 of 15 | John the Revelator - Presented by James Arrabito

This presentation moves from global conflict to the spiritual crisis described in prophecy. We investigate the “Image to the Beast” from Revelation 13, exploring the identity of the first beast (the Papacy) and the second beast (the United States), which is prophesied to “speak as a dragon” and enforce the “Mark of the Beast.”

This analysis breaks down the Mark of the Beast, contrasting it with the Seal of God found in the Sabbath. We examine the historical and modern push for a National Sunday Law, spearheaded by organizations like the Lord’s Day Alliance and the Christian Coalition, as the mechanism for enforcing this mark. Finally, we explore the last great warning message to the world: the call to “come out of Babylon” and stand for God’s truth.